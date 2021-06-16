Dunkin's new menu item explodes in your mouth

Clear

Jun 16, 2021
Dunkin' has a fitting new treat for people breaking out of their personal bubbles after a long 15 months.

It's appropriately called "Popping Bubbles," which are boba-like bubbles that pop in people's mouths and taste like strawberry. The bubbles can be added to any of Dunkin's iced or frozen drinks -- notably its line of Refreshers, creating a drink resembling bubble tea.

The bubbles will land on Dunkin's menus for a limited time beginning June 23.

Dunkin' said the bubbles turn its drinks into a "distinctly thrilling new level of cool," making them even more appealing to share on social media. The chain is no stranger in creating color-changing concoctions that are meant to go viral: Last year's Sugarplum Macchiato caught the internet's attention because its ingredients made a "whimsical, light-purple, layered" look.

A new wide paper straw was created for the drinks made with the bubbles so they can taste them popping in their mouth. Popping Bubbles will be an additional charge, which varies depending on location.

The chain regularly adds quirky menu items, such as its spicy donut, to lure in customers. Fast food is a zero-loyalty business with razor-thin margins, so any bump in customers is considered a success.

