Alabama teen dies after being struck by lightning

The teen's name has not been released at this time.

Posted: Jun 13, 2021 6:28 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

An Alabama teenager died after being struck by lightning in Georgia. 

It happened at 2:37 pm Saturday in Tybee Island, GA. 

Officials say the 15-year-old girl was swimming in the ocean when she was struck. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

At this time, information about her name or where she's from has not been released.

"The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends," the Tybee Island Police Department posted on Facebook. 

This is the second person who died after being struck by lightning in 2021. That's according to the National Lightning Safety Council.

https://www.facebook.com/tybeepd/photos/a.459467357486700/3742289062537830/?type=3

