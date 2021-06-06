Troopers identify the two men killed in Limestone County wreck

UPDATE: According to Alabama State Troopers, Johnathan Patlan, 25, from Town Creek was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned on Sunday morning around 1:25 a.m. Robert McVay, 28, from Demopolis was also killed in the wreck on Highway 72 near Bryan Hill Road.

Troopers are still investigating the accident.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Two people in Limestone County are dead after a Sunday morning wreck.

Limestone County Coroner,Mike West, says around 1:30 this morning a vehicle traveling on Highway 72 when it lost control and crossed the median. West said the vehicle crossed the median into the east bound lane and into the field where it rolled several times. West said two occupants were ejected and died from injuries sustained in the crash.