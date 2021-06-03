Clear

How a Capitol rioter cut his plea deal and what it means for others

When the Justice Department was ready to set the tone for hundreds of its US Capitol riot cases, it looked to a working-class Floridian who had gone into the...

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 11:58 AM
Posted By: CNN

When the Justice Department was ready to set the tone for hundreds of its US Capitol riot cases, it looked to a working-class Floridian who had gone into the Senate chamber with the crowd for 15 minutes on January 6.

Tampa-area crane operator Paul Hodgkins on Wednesday admitted to obstructing the Electoral College vote on January 6, becoming the first defendant to plead guilty without substantially helping prosecutors with the larger, sprawling ongoing investigation. He had initially been charged in February.

The plea deal that Hodgkins' attorney made with prosecutors, how it came together and what happens at Hodgkins' sentencing may impact dozens of the more than 450 other Capitol riot defendants.

Patrick Leduc, Hodgkins' defense attorney, told CNN on Wednesday that the Justice Department insisted his client face a felony charge.

The charge Hodgkins has pleaded to carries a maximum 20 years in prison. His suggested sentence of more than a year may become a template for other rioters who have no criminal history and agree to plead guilty without going to trial.

"The cement has hardened," Leduc said to CNN after the plea hearing. "It took [prosecutors] awhile for them to get a full measure of the man. The message is going to get sent to the other 449."

Weeks of negotiation

Like Hodgkins, many of the other Capitol riot defendants began plea talks weeks ago, according to several reports from the Justice Department to judges. It's expected that many will ultimately plead guilty to charges, as is typical in federal criminal proceedings.

The Justice Department and Hodgkins' attorney began negotiating in March, answering questions, nailing down details, Leduc said. Reaching a final offer from prosecutors took a while, the defense lawyer added.

What's offered in other Capitol rioters' plea deals may be determined by how far each person went inside the building and what they did, Leduc said. "There's the black, the white and the gray. I think Paul was the grayest of the gray. He went in and went out, but he went all the way into the floor of the Senate," the defense attorney said.

Some defendants will clearly face tougher negotiations, especially if they fall into the groups of those charged with more serious counts of conspiracy or for carrying weapons, assaulting police or damaging property.

Others may get more leniency from the Justice Department than Hodgkins, if they didn't enter more sensitive areas of the Capitol, Leduc said. For Hodgkins and his 15 minutes in the Senate chamber, "it's all on CCTV," Leduc said.

Hodgkins was never accused of being violent.

Dozens of the riot defendants are charged with obstructing an official proceeding at this time, like Hodgkins.

(A handful of the defendants will likely fall into a special group of plea deals, becoming cooperators who can win prosecutors' leniency based on the help they provide. The Justice Department has secured the guilty plea of one cooperator so far who has ties to the extremist group the Oath Keepers. That defendant has no sentencing date set at this time.)

Hodgkins, in his plea, agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution to the US Treasury Department because of the extensive damage to the Capitol from the riot. Though he isn't accused of damaging any part of the Capitol himself, the insurrection caused nearly $1.5 million in damages, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Leduc called Hodgkins' $2,000 fee a "speeding ticket."

Sentencing standard

Hodgkins was carried away with the enthusiasm of the crowd of Trump supporters, his lawyer says.

Now, 15 to 21 months in prison is a likely consequence he faces, according to sentencing calculations. His attorney plans to argue for probation instead.

The sentence he ultimately gets may be a pivotal moment in the Capitol riot cases.

Judge Randolph Moss of the DC District Court has set the hearing for mid-July, making Hodgkins potentially the first Capitol riot defendant to be sentenced. Moss' decision that day would likely have a major impact on how other Capitol riot defendants gauge the charges they face, and could also guide other judges who will be sentencing rioters.

As for questions about whether Trump supporters continue to want to overthrow the presidency, Leduc emphasized that his client is ashamed and has repented. According to his plea deal, Hodgkins can earn leniency from the Justice Department for accepting responsibility for his crime.

Following the riot, Hodgkins started going to a Baptist church regularly, his attorney said. Leduc also says Hodgkins is an Eagle Scout and regularly volunteers with charities.

"January 6 may go down as the greatest thing that ever happened to him. On January 6, he didn't know Jesus. He's getting to know him now," Leduc said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 544598

Reported Deaths: 11167
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson804361542
Mobile41612820
Madison35393514
Tuscaloosa26072457
Shelby25446254
Montgomery24958602
Baldwin21674311
Lee16153173
Calhoun14641324
Morgan14539283
Etowah14022359
Marshall12364228
Houston10723285
Elmore10265208
Limestone10132156
St. Clair10089247
Cullman9864199
Lauderdale9524245
DeKalb8911188
Talladega8393181
Walker7304278
Autauga7161111
Blount6889139
Jackson6872112
Colbert6354138
Coffee5610121
Dale4908114
Russell451941
Chilton4438115
Franklin428282
Covington4221119
Tallapoosa4091154
Escambia398377
Chambers3687124
Dallas3599154
Clarke352661
Marion3195102
Pike313577
Lawrence3084100
Winston279573
Bibb266564
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236062
Barbour234059
Hale225678
Butler222071
Fayette215562
Henry193643
Cherokee186545
Randolph184943
Monroe179041
Washington169239
Macon162450
Clay158157
Crenshaw154257
Cleburne150743
Lamar145437
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123642
Conecuh112530
Coosa110229
Perry108426
Sumter105632
Greene93134
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863328

Reported Deaths: 12465
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby977471666
Davidson90184952
Knox51688639
Hamilton45058501
Rutherford43497443
Williamson28294218
Sumner24312352
Montgomery20732229
Wilson19046239
Out of TN17866100
Sullivan17196304
Unassigned16913136
Blount15632196
Bradley15205153
Washington14816251
Maury13603173
Sevier13497176
Putnam11480178
Madison11393241
Robertson9842132
Anderson8836172
Hamblen8639174
Greene7978159
Tipton7439105
Coffee6953125
Dickson6910114
Cumberland6823138
Carter6702159
Gibson6616147
McMinn6594101
Bedford6550130
Roane6348105
Hawkins6283112
Jefferson6281125
Loudon622070
Lawrence603592
Monroe592697
Warren555583
Dyer5457107
Franklin517790
Fayette515883
Cheatham460756
Obion458997
Cocke4538100
Rhea438075
Lincoln436966
Marshall422258
Campbell420263
Weakley419467
Giles4027101
Henderson384077
White370774
Carroll365983
Macon364578
Hardin359968
Hardeman354965
Henry324876
Lauderdale323848
Claiborne320274
Scott319245
Marion315347
Overton303361
Wayne297534
Hickman286446
McNairy285654
DeKalb282654
Smith279240
Haywood271162
Grainger265349
Morgan252539
Trousdale251122
Fentress244248
Johnson243939
Bledsoe219011
Chester217251
Polk210725
Unicoi205049
Crockett204249
Union195134
Cannon193632
Humphreys186828
Grundy179535
Sequatchie174229
Lake171426
Benton168242
Decatur160239
Lewis159126
Meigs140825
Stewart135628
Jackson133136
Houston110833
Clay110230
Perry106928
Moore101817
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events