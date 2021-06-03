Clear

Biden administration announces plan to share first 25 million Covid-19 doses abroad

President Joe Biden announced a "National Month of Action" and outlined steps to get 70% of US adults at least one Covid-19 shot by July 4. The plan includes a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch, producer of Budweiser, to offer free alcohol if the vaccination goal is met.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 11:57 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 1:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

The Biden administration on Thursday announced a plan to share the first 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world and an overall framework of distributing at least 80 million doses by the end of June.

At least 75% of these donated vaccines will be shared with the global vaccination program called Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, and 25% will be shared directly with countries in need, the White House said.

'We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values,' President Joe Biden said in a statement.

As part of the first round of 25 million doses being distributed, nearly 19 million will be shared through COVAX, which is an initiative led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, along with the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Approximately 6 million of those doses will be sent to South and Central America -- specifically to Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Haiti and other Caribbean Community countries, as well as the Dominican Republic.

Approximately 7 million doses will be distributed in Asia to India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan and the Pacific Islands. Additionally, approximately 5 million will be sent to Africa to be shared with countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.

The other approximately 6 million doses from the first round of 25 million will be sent to Mexico, Canada, the Republic of Korea, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and Yemen, and will be used to vaccinate United Nations frontline workers.

'Strong American leadership is essential to ending this pandemic now, and to strengthening global health security for tomorrow -- to better prevent, detect, and respond to the next threat,' the President said in the statement.

Biden continued: 'The United States will be the world's arsenal of vaccines in our shared fight against this virus. In the days to come, as we draw on the experience of distributing the vaccine doses announced today, we will have more details to provide about how future doses will be shared. And we will continue to do all we can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease.'

The President said he would continue following the science and working closely with democratic partners to coordinate a multilateral effort, including through the Group of Seven. The G7 summit is being held next week in Cornwall in the United Kingdom.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday described the global vaccine sharing effort as 'historic' and 'Herculean.' She claimed the number of doses the US has committed to sharing with other countries is five times as much as any other country has committed and is 13% of the total vaccines produced by the US by the end of this month.

CNN had previously reported that Biden finalized his plan to distribute millions of coronavirus vaccines worldwide after months of deliberation.

Biden said last month the US would share an additional 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of June on top of the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine the President had already committed to sharing by July 4. The additional 20 million doses will consist of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as AstraZeneca, which has to be approved by federal regulators before being shipped overseas.

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday during a White House briefing the US would continue to donate additional doses across the summer months as supply becomes available.

Zients said the Biden administration is working with US vaccine manufacturers to 'vastly increase supply for the rest of the world in a way that also creates jobs here at home.' He said Pfizer and Moderna have already increased their capacity to produce vaccines for the rest of the world.

The US will also work with partner nations, pharmaceutical companies and other manufacturers to increase global vaccine manufacturing and production capacity to 'not only help the world beat this pandemic, but also prepares the world to respond to potential future threats,' Zients said.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday the United States would ultimately have the authority to decide which countries receive the first 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, but that it would be working closely and in partnership with COVAX.

In February, Biden said $2 billion in US contribution would go toward a global coronavirus vaccine initiative. The funding -- which Biden announced on a call with G7 leaders -- will provide support to COVAX.

Biden also pledged an additional $2 billion in funding contingent on contributions from other nations and dose delivery targets being met.

The President has said there will be enough Covid-19 vaccine supply for every American adult by the end of this month and has set a goal of having 70% of US adults vaccinated by July 4.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 544598

Reported Deaths: 11167
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson804361542
Mobile41612820
Madison35393514
Tuscaloosa26072457
Shelby25446254
Montgomery24958602
Baldwin21674311
Lee16153173
Calhoun14641324
Morgan14539283
Etowah14022359
Marshall12364228
Houston10723285
Elmore10265208
Limestone10132156
St. Clair10089247
Cullman9864199
Lauderdale9524245
DeKalb8911188
Talladega8393181
Walker7304278
Autauga7161111
Blount6889139
Jackson6872112
Colbert6354138
Coffee5610121
Dale4908114
Russell451941
Chilton4438115
Franklin428282
Covington4221119
Tallapoosa4091154
Escambia398377
Chambers3687124
Dallas3599154
Clarke352661
Marion3195102
Pike313577
Lawrence3084100
Winston279573
Bibb266564
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236062
Barbour234059
Hale225678
Butler222071
Fayette215562
Henry193643
Cherokee186545
Randolph184943
Monroe179041
Washington169239
Macon162450
Clay158157
Crenshaw154257
Cleburne150743
Lamar145437
Lowndes141354
Wilcox127230
Bullock123642
Conecuh112530
Coosa110229
Perry108426
Sumter105632
Greene93134
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863328

Reported Deaths: 12465
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby977471666
Davidson90184952
Knox51688639
Hamilton45058501
Rutherford43497443
Williamson28294218
Sumner24312352
Montgomery20732229
Wilson19046239
Out of TN17866100
Sullivan17196304
Unassigned16913136
Blount15632196
Bradley15205153
Washington14816251
Maury13603173
Sevier13497176
Putnam11480178
Madison11393241
Robertson9842132
Anderson8836172
Hamblen8639174
Greene7978159
Tipton7439105
Coffee6953125
Dickson6910114
Cumberland6823138
Carter6702159
Gibson6616147
McMinn6594101
Bedford6550130
Roane6348105
Hawkins6283112
Jefferson6281125
Loudon622070
Lawrence603592
Monroe592697
Warren555583
Dyer5457107
Franklin517790
Fayette515883
Cheatham460756
Obion458997
Cocke4538100
Rhea438075
Lincoln436966
Marshall422258
Campbell420263
Weakley419467
Giles4027101
Henderson384077
White370774
Carroll365983
Macon364578
Hardin359968
Hardeman354965
Henry324876
Lauderdale323848
Claiborne320274
Scott319245
Marion315347
Overton303361
Wayne297534
Hickman286446
McNairy285654
DeKalb282654
Smith279240
Haywood271162
Grainger265349
Morgan252539
Trousdale251122
Fentress244248
Johnson243939
Bledsoe219011
Chester217251
Polk210725
Unicoi205049
Crockett204249
Union195134
Cannon193632
Humphreys186828
Grundy179535
Sequatchie174229
Lake171426
Benton168242
Decatur160239
Lewis159126
Meigs140825
Stewart135628
Jackson133136
Houston110833
Clay110230
Perry106928
Moore101817
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events