Clear

Masks, distancing still important even with vaccination, study suggests

Vaccination alone might not be enough to end the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers reported Tuesday.Even with a majority of the population vaccinated, th...

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 11:49 AM
Posted By: CNN

Vaccination alone might not be enough to end the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers reported Tuesday.

Even with a majority of the population vaccinated, the removal of pandemic precautions could lead to an increase in virus spread, the researchers reported in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Mehul Patel, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues used a mathematical model to simulate coronavirus spread among the approximately 10 million people of North Carolina.

They found that coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths would continue to rise if pandemic precautions such as quarantine, school closures, social distancing and mask-wearing were lifted while vaccines were being rolled out.

"Our study suggests that, for a population of 10.5 million, approximately 1.8 million infections and 8,000 deaths could be prevented during 11 months with more efficacious COVID-19 vaccines, higher vaccination coverage, and maintaining NPIs (non-pharmaceutical interventions), such as distancing and use of face masks," they wrote.

If vaccines with 50% efficacy were rolled out to 25% of adults, the model showed an average of 2.2 million new infections when precautions were lifted, and just under 800,000 new infections when they were maintained.

If vaccines with 90% efficacy were given to 75% of adults, the model showed an average of 527,409 new infections when precautions were lifted, and 450,575 new infections when they were maintained.

It would be better to give lower-efficacy vaccines to more people, they calculated. That would reduce the risk of virus spread more than giving higher efficacy vaccines to fewer people.

"Increasing that coverage by a substantial amount, regardless of vaccine efficacy, really is what appears to be driving the control," Patel told CNN. "If the vaccine were only distributed to a minority of the population, we might even see surges that were to the magnitude of what we were seeing prior to vaccines being administered."

In keeping with other research, the model showed a greater risk for Covid-19 hospitalization and death among Black people and those living in rural communities. The team noted that combining vaccination with pandemic precautions would lead to reduced infections, hospitalizations and deaths across all groups.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month that in most cases, it's safe for vaccinated people to go maskless outdoors and indoors. The guidance was met with mixed reviews, with some public health experts arguing that the US is not far enough along in its Covid-19 vaccination effort to relax pandemic precautions.

The CDC recommendations don't discount the importance of the precautions highlighted in the modeling study, Dr. Alexander Doroshenko, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Alberta in Canada, noted in a related commentary. Rather, they "emphasize the need for a balanced approach to allow vaccinated individuals to resume low-risk activities."

In the near future, continued pandemic precautions could work in synergy with Covid-19 vaccination to end the pandemic, Doroshenko said.

Patel's team did not seek to pinpoint exactly when it would be safe to lift precautions in the US, but Patel noted that as vaccine coverage approached 75% in their simulations, they saw the level of infection decline.

Just over half of the adult population in the US and about 40% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, according to the latest CDC data.

As Covid-19 vaccination coverage increases, many states are dropping pandemic precautions. California plans to eliminate all capacity limits and social distancing requirements when the state fully reopens on June 15. Other states are tying the end of pandemic restrictions to vaccination coverage.

They include Oregon, which announced plans to end major pandemic restrictions once 70% of eligible residents have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

Patel and colleagues say their findings suggest it will take a coordinated effort of maximizing vaccine coverage and practicing pandemic precautions "to reduce COVID-19 burden to a level that could safely allow a resumption of many economic, educational, and social activities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 543405

Reported Deaths: 11146
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson801951539
Mobile41551815
Madison35344513
Tuscaloosa26031457
Shelby25401253
Montgomery24871600
Baldwin21620311
Lee16115173
Calhoun14622324
Morgan14520283
Etowah13981359
Marshall12338227
Houston10714285
Elmore10233208
Limestone10118156
St. Clair10034247
Cullman9843198
Lauderdale9511245
DeKalb8896188
Talladega8373180
Walker7284278
Autauga7142110
Jackson6866112
Blount6864139
Colbert6347137
Coffee5605121
Dale4902114
Russell450540
Chilton4430115
Franklin427382
Covington4217119
Tallapoosa4077153
Escambia396877
Chambers3665123
Dallas3597154
Clarke352161
Marion3178102
Pike313277
Lawrence3076100
Winston278673
Bibb266464
Geneva255981
Marengo250265
Pickens235662
Barbour233459
Hale225278
Butler221971
Fayette214762
Henry193443
Cherokee186245
Randolph184643
Monroe179041
Washington168739
Macon162250
Clay157857
Crenshaw154057
Cleburne150442
Lamar145037
Lowndes141254
Wilcox127130
Bullock123342
Conecuh111930
Coosa110029
Perry108126
Sumter105632
Greene92834
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 862401

Reported Deaths: 12441
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby975761664
Davidson90093949
Knox51677639
Hamilton44976499
Rutherford43448442
Williamson28253218
Sumner24305350
Montgomery20689228
Wilson19010239
Out of TN17815100
Sullivan17164303
Unassigned16912135
Blount15617196
Bradley15192153
Washington14787249
Maury13604173
Sevier13489176
Putnam11475178
Madison11369241
Robertson9835132
Anderson8822172
Hamblen8636174
Greene7966158
Tipton7443104
Coffee6951125
Dickson6903114
Cumberland6817138
Carter6695158
Gibson6612147
McMinn6585101
Bedford6546130
Roane6345105
Jefferson6281125
Hawkins6277110
Loudon622270
Lawrence602792
Monroe592097
Warren555482
Dyer5457106
Franklin517490
Fayette515783
Cheatham460656
Obion458497
Cocke4538100
Rhea437875
Lincoln437466
Marshall421958
Campbell419863
Weakley419067
Giles4028101
Henderson382777
White370774
Carroll365583
Macon364278
Hardin359268
Hardeman354865
Henry323976
Lauderdale323247
Claiborne319774
Scott319045
Marion315047
Overton303261
Wayne297634
Hickman286446
McNairy285554
DeKalb282054
Smith279040
Haywood271562
Grainger265349
Morgan252439
Trousdale251022
Fentress244148
Johnson243839
Bledsoe218511
Chester217251
Polk210725
Unicoi204949
Crockett204349
Union194434
Cannon193632
Humphreys185828
Grundy179235
Sequatchie173829
Lake171126
Benton167941
Decatur160339
Lewis159026
Meigs140025
Stewart135628
Jackson132836
Houston110633
Clay110230
Perry107228
Moore101917
Van Buren85823
Pickett76324
Hancock60212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events