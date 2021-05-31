Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Benefits of avocados: 5 ways they are good for your health

Avocados have become an increasingly popular food in recent years, with people blending the creamy fruit in their smoothies or slicing it to layer on top of...

Posted: May 31, 2021 11:09 AM
Posted By: CNN

Avocados have become an increasingly popular food in recent years, with people blending the creamy fruit in their smoothies or slicing it to layer on top of toast.

The green fruit has become a staple in kitchens around the world -- and for good reason. Avocados deliver a variety of health benefits and are a versatile ingredient when cooking, said CNN nutrition contributor Lisa Drayer.

She uses the fatty fruit in soups, dips and even chocolate truffles. Depending on how you bake with it, avocados can be a great fat substitute that won't make your desserts taste like avocado, she noted.

They are chock-full of nutrients and can be a beneficial addition to a balanced diet. Here are five ways avocados are good for your health:

1. Avocados are high in omega-3

They are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which help to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Often called LDL cholesterol, it is known as the "bad cholesterol," Drayer said, while high-density lipoprotein, or HDL, is the "good cholesterol."

The majority of the cholesterol in the human body is LDL cholesterol, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with high levels of this cholesterol have an increased risk of having a stroke or being diagnosed with heart disease, the CDC website noted.

2. They are a great source of potassium

A 100-gram (3.5-ounce) serving of avocado contains 485 milligrams (0.02 ounces) of potassium, according to the US Department of Agriculture. In comparison, a banana has 358 milligrams (0.01 ounces) of potassium per 100 grams.

The mineral helps regulate nerve function and move nutrients into cells while taking away waste, according to the US National Library of Medicine.

Potassium also works to combat high blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association. High levels of sodium can increase blood pressure, the CDC said, and potassium allows more sodium to leave the body through our urine. This in turn lowers our blood pressure, the American Heart Association said.

3. They're packed with monounsaturated fats

Monounsaturated fats are fat molecules with one unsaturated carbon bond, Drayer said. In simple terms, it's an unsaturated fat that works to lower LDL cholesterol without affecting the good HDL cholesterol, she added.

When you have too much LDL cholesterol, it hardens along the edges of your arteries and narrows them, according to the Mayo Clinic. This reduces blood flow through the arteries, which can cause blood clots and other medical complications.

4. They are also high in fiber

Avocados have nearly 7 grams (0.25 ounces) of fiber per 100 grams (3.5 ounces), according to the USDA.

Foods with more fiber tend to keep you satiated longer than low-fiber foods do, the Mayo Clinic said. This makes avocados a great choice for people who are watching their weight, according to the Mayo Clinic.

5. Avocados are rich in folate

The fatty fruit is rich in folate, with 81 micrograms (0.0000028 ounces) per 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of avocado, according to the USDA.

Folate is a B vitamin that is important for proper brain function and healthy pregnancies, Drayer said.

The National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements recommends women of childbearing age have 400 micrograms (0.000014 ounces) of folate per day. Pregnant women should increase their intake to 600 micrograms (0.000021 ounces) per day, according to the agency..

Folate can help prevent birth defects, specifically those that affect a baby's brain and spine, during the early weeks of pregnancy, according to the CDC. Around half of pregnancies in the United States are unplanned, the article said, which is why it's important for all women of childbearing age to have enough folate as part of their regular diet.

The bottom line

Avocados are a great source of nutrients, and they can help lower LDL cholesterol. Plus, they can keep you satisfied longer.

Like other high-fat foods, avocados are calorically dense, meaning there are a lot of calories per gram. A serving of 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of avocado clocks in at 160 calories, according to the USDA.

SIGN UP FOR CNN's Fitness, But Better newsletter series

As long as you are conscious of your avocado intake because they are high in calories, they are a great addition to your diet, Drayer said.

Guacamole is a popular dish made with avocados that is easy to make and a crowd favorite. Here is a classic recipe as well as a recipe with a unique spin on the dip with sun dried tomato and bacon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 543405

Reported Deaths: 11146
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson801951539
Mobile41551815
Madison35344513
Tuscaloosa26031457
Shelby25401253
Montgomery24871600
Baldwin21620311
Lee16115173
Calhoun14622324
Morgan14520283
Etowah13981359
Marshall12338227
Houston10714285
Elmore10233208
Limestone10118156
St. Clair10034247
Cullman9843198
Lauderdale9511245
DeKalb8896188
Talladega8373180
Walker7284278
Autauga7142110
Jackson6866112
Blount6864139
Colbert6347137
Coffee5605121
Dale4902114
Russell450540
Chilton4430115
Franklin427382
Covington4217119
Tallapoosa4077153
Escambia396877
Chambers3665123
Dallas3597154
Clarke352161
Marion3178102
Pike313277
Lawrence3076100
Winston278673
Bibb266464
Geneva255981
Marengo250265
Pickens235662
Barbour233459
Hale225278
Butler221971
Fayette214762
Henry193443
Cherokee186245
Randolph184643
Monroe179041
Washington168739
Macon162250
Clay157857
Crenshaw154057
Cleburne150442
Lamar145037
Lowndes141254
Wilcox127130
Bullock123342
Conecuh111930
Coosa110029
Perry108126
Sumter105632
Greene92834
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 862401

Reported Deaths: 12441
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby975761664
Davidson90093949
Knox51677639
Hamilton44976499
Rutherford43448442
Williamson28253218
Sumner24305350
Montgomery20689228
Wilson19010239
Out of TN17815100
Sullivan17164303
Unassigned16912135
Blount15617196
Bradley15192153
Washington14787249
Maury13604173
Sevier13489176
Putnam11475178
Madison11369241
Robertson9835132
Anderson8822172
Hamblen8636174
Greene7966158
Tipton7443104
Coffee6951125
Dickson6903114
Cumberland6817138
Carter6695158
Gibson6612147
McMinn6585101
Bedford6546130
Roane6345105
Jefferson6281125
Hawkins6277110
Loudon622270
Lawrence602792
Monroe592097
Warren555482
Dyer5457106
Franklin517490
Fayette515783
Cheatham460656
Obion458497
Cocke4538100
Rhea437875
Lincoln437466
Marshall421958
Campbell419863
Weakley419067
Giles4028101
Henderson382777
White370774
Carroll365583
Macon364278
Hardin359268
Hardeman354865
Henry323976
Lauderdale323247
Claiborne319774
Scott319045
Marion315047
Overton303261
Wayne297634
Hickman286446
McNairy285554
DeKalb282054
Smith279040
Haywood271562
Grainger265349
Morgan252439
Trousdale251022
Fentress244148
Johnson243839
Bledsoe218511
Chester217251
Polk210725
Unicoi204949
Crockett204349
Union194434
Cannon193632
Humphreys185828
Grundy179235
Sequatchie173829
Lake171126
Benton167941
Decatur160339
Lewis159026
Meigs140025
Stewart135628
Jackson132836
Houston110633
Clay110230
Perry107228
Moore101917
Van Buren85823
Pickett76324
Hancock60212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events