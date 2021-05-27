Clear

It's Memorial Day Weekend. What's safe to do?

Some vaccinated Americans may feel unsure about resuming activities and attending events in person. Dr. Leana Wen shares what questions you should ask yourself before you decide to go out.

Posted: May 27, 2021 3:18 PM
Posted By: CNN

As the United States marks Memorial Day Weekend and the start of summer, so many people are planning to travel to places they haven't been in a year, see friends again, and go to baseball games, concerts and more.

With coronavirus infections dropping around the country and more than 50% of adults fully vaccinated, are most activities now safe to do? Can we get together with our extended family and friends? What if we're vaccinated but some of our loved ones are not—and does it matter if they are adults or children? Are there situations in which we still need to keep our masks on?

It depends, said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She's also the author of the forthcoming book "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health."

We are entering a phase in the pandemic where there is a lot of nuance and few clear-cut answers. The one thing that's for sure, says Wen, is that vaccination makes everyone safer and everything safer to do. Here's her advice.

CNN: A lot of families are eager to see one another again. Is it safe to get together indoors if everyone is vaccinated?

Dr. Leana Wen: Yes. Vaccination is the single most important determinant for what activities you can engage in. If you're fully vaccinated, and everyone else you want to see is also vaccinated, you can certainly see one another in all settings, including indoors, without masks, and with lots of hugs.

CNN: What if you're vaccinated, but some members of your family aren't? Is it safe to see them?

Wen: This is a bit less straightforward. Vaccination protects you very well from getting coronavirus. The chance of you becoming infected, even if someone you're seeing has Covid-19, is very low. The exception is if you are severely immunocompromised—for example, if you have cancer and are on chemotherapy or if you are a transplant patient on immunosuppressant medication.

Let's say that there's one other household you're planning to see that has unvaccinated people—for example, young children who aren't yet eligible to be vaccinated. You can safely see them, including indoors without masks.

If multiple households are gathering that have unvaccinated people, there is the risk that those who are unvaccinated passing coronavirus to one another. You are still at very low risk yourself, so some people in that position may decide it's fine to see the other unvaccinated people. Another option is to encourage that such get-togethers take place outdoors, with those unvaccinated wearing masks if they have to be indoors with one another.

CNN: What if the unvaccinated are adults who are refusing to get vaccinated? Would you have dinner indoors with them?

Wen: That depends on you and your risk tolerance. Your risk of getting coronavirus from them is low, because you're vaccinated and well-protected. That said, the risk is not zero, and especially if you're a parent of young kids or live with someone who is severely immunocompromised, you may wish to reduce your risk of potentially bringing Covid-19 back to them. The safest activity is still anything outdoors. If you do decide to have an indoor meal and you want to use an abundance of caution, open all the windows and doors, and try to stay distanced from the individuals who are unvaccinated.

CNN: Would you have unvaccinated children or an immunocompromised person dine indoors with other unvaccinated people?

Wen: No, I wouldn't. I know this could result in some family tensions, but you have to decide for yourself where you draw your line. I personally would not feel comfortable with my unvaccinated kids dining indoors with other unvaccinated children or adults. And I would not advise people who are severely immunocompromised to do this either. The weather is nice in many parts of the country, and I'd strongly urge those unvaccinated or who have less immune protection to only see one another outdoors.

CNN: Would you say the same about groups of people renting a house together, if several people from different households aren't vaccinated?

Wen: Yes. It's very hard for people staying together in the same house to avoid coming into close contact and therefore potentially infecting one another. If everyone is vaccinated except for people in one household, that's very low risk. But if there are multiple households with unvaccinated individuals, there is a risk of those unvaccinated infecting one another. To get together safely, the unvaccinated should ideally quarantine for a week and then test prior to the group all staying together.

CNN: What about people who are planning to travel? What precautions would you recommend?

Wen: Memorial Day travel often involves many crowds of people who come from different parts of the country. There are still areas in the United States that are hotspots, with the risk of new and more contagious variants. I'd advise that if you are in indoor public places with lots of people gathered, wear a mask even if you're vaccinated. Those who are immunocompromised or not yet vaccinated should double-mask or wear an N95 or KN95 mask. This applies to airports, on airplanes, in train stations, during rest stops, and other crowded, indoor settings.

Also, watch what you're doing once you get to your destination. Those unvaccinated should particularly be cautious. My kids are not vaccinated, for example, and I wouldn't bring them to indoor restaurants where there are lots of people, close together, without masks. If they have to come with me to the grocery store or other places with unvaccinated and unmasked people, I'd certainly make sure that they wear masks. In such places, I'd wear a mask too.

CNN: How about a block party or neighborhood get-together?

Wen: These could be fun, and safe! Anything outdoors, I'd feel very comfortable with. I would be fine with my unvaccinated children going without masks to a block party, a picnic in our neighborhood park, or a backyard or porch get-together.

CNN: Does that include the beach or the pool? What if it's crowded?

Wen: Coronavirus isn't transmitted through the water, and any outdoor setting is going to be much safer than indoor settings. I'd feel comfortable taking my kids to the beach or an outdoor pool, even if it's crowded.

CNN: What about a birthday party or wedding where there are some events that are going to be indoors, and I don't know whether the others are vaccinated?

Wen: This will depend on your comfort level. If you're fully vaccinated, the risk to you is going to be very low. You could engage in these activities if you choose. Some people will choose to only participate if everyone present is known to be vaccinated; if not, they would participate only in the outdoor components of these activities. You should decide your comfort level and let the host know in advance.

CNN: What if I still want to wear a mask?

Wen: That's also entirely your choice. The change in mask guidance has been pretty sudden. We've been living with masks for 15 months. Some people can't wait to get rid of their masks, and others still find a lot of comfort in them—and for good reason, because a high-quality mask does protect you, the wearer, from contracting disease.

There are settings in which vaccinated people should still be wearing a mask. There are others where you could, safely, go without a mask, but it's also entirely reasonable to choose to wear one still.

CNN: There are some people who might be anxious about social interactions over Memorial Day holiday. What's your advice to them?

Wen: Take things at your own pace. Don't feel pressured to do something that you're not ready for yet. Decide what your comfort level is. Maybe you're comfortable with only seeing those who are fully vaccinated, or only outdoors. That's OK. Work your way up from a small gathering first. And enjoy! We are finally emerging from the pandemic, and I hope you have a wonderful Memorial Day, whatever activities you choose to engage in.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 542831

Reported Deaths: 11138
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson801401539
Mobile41475815
Madison35328513
Tuscaloosa26016457
Shelby25370253
Montgomery24856600
Baldwin21593310
Lee16084173
Calhoun14614323
Morgan14506283
Etowah13972358
Marshall12336227
Houston10705285
Elmore10224208
Limestone10110155
St. Clair9997247
Cullman9830197
Lauderdale9507245
DeKalb8890188
Talladega8367180
Walker7282279
Autauga7135110
Jackson6861112
Blount6856139
Colbert6341137
Coffee5601120
Dale4894114
Russell449339
Chilton4424115
Franklin427182
Covington4206119
Tallapoosa4070153
Escambia396377
Chambers3654123
Dallas3590154
Clarke351861
Marion3167102
Pike313277
Lawrence3071100
Winston278273
Bibb266264
Geneva255381
Marengo250365
Pickens235462
Barbour233158
Hale224778
Butler221670
Fayette213962
Henry192543
Cherokee185945
Randolph184443
Monroe178741
Washington168739
Macon161950
Clay157857
Crenshaw153957
Cleburne150242
Lamar144637
Lowndes141254
Wilcox127530
Bullock123342
Conecuh111530
Coosa109729
Perry108126
Sumter105532
Greene92834
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 861706

Reported Deaths: 12406
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby974291661
Davidson90066948
Knox51564639
Hamilton44900499
Rutherford43422442
Williamson28240217
Sumner24290349
Montgomery20666228
Wilson18999239
Out of TN17785100
Sullivan17139302
Unassigned16926134
Blount15617196
Bradley15187152
Washington14774248
Maury13593173
Sevier13486176
Putnam11472175
Madison11337241
Robertson9834132
Anderson8823172
Hamblen8642174
Greene7961157
Tipton7443104
Coffee6944125
Dickson6895114
Cumberland6812133
Carter6695158
Gibson6609147
McMinn657999
Bedford6547130
Roane6346105
Jefferson6281125
Hawkins6265110
Loudon621770
Lawrence602292
Monroe591496
Warren555382
Dyer5458106
Franklin517290
Fayette515380
Cheatham460456
Obion458096
Cocke4539100
Rhea437475
Lincoln437364
Marshall421158
Campbell420063
Weakley419067
Giles4026101
Henderson382376
White370871
Carroll365484
Macon363978
Hardin358868
Hardeman355064
Henry323276
Lauderdale323147
Claiborne319674
Scott318545
Marion314847
Overton303261
Wayne297634
Hickman286346
McNairy285754
DeKalb281754
Smith279039
Haywood271562
Grainger265350
Morgan252439
Trousdale250922
Fentress244047
Johnson243439
Bledsoe217811
Chester217051
Polk210425
Unicoi205149
Crockett203949
Union194034
Cannon193531
Humphreys185128
Grundy179335
Sequatchie173629
Lake171126
Benton168340
Decatur160139
Lewis158926
Meigs140025
Stewart135828
Jackson132636
Clay110430
Houston110333
Perry107328
Moore102017
Van Buren85823
Pickett76324
Hancock60212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events