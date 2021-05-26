Clear

Experts say those who are not inoculated against Covid-19 shouldn't rely on protection from those who are

The US is hitting major Covid-19 va...

Posted: May 26, 2021 11:22 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US is hitting major Covid-19 vaccination milestones, but health experts say those who are not inoculated should not rely on protection from those who are, as their infection risk hasn't gone down in response to declining cases.

"The work ahead of us Is going to be really challenging because while the people who are fully vaccinated are well protected, we still have to keep on convincing individuals who are not yet vaccinated that they are not safe," CNN medical analyst Leana Wen told Wolf Blitzer. "The pandemic is not over for them."

The risk for unvaccinated people is in fact about the same as it was in the middle of the January surge, Wen said citing an analysis from the Washington Post.

Half of the adult population in the US is fully vaccinated, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And for those people, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend -- an event identified as a major source of spread last year -- may look much like it did prior to 2020.

"Thanks to vaccines, tens of millions of Americans are able to get back to something closer to normal visiting friends and family," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at the White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

The CDC guidance hasn't changed for those who are unvaccinated, however, as they are still at risk for infection, Walensky said.

"If you are not vaccinated, I want to encourage you to take this holiday weekend to give yourself and your family the gift of protection by getting vaccinated," Walensky said. "We are on a good downward path, but we are not quite out of the woods yet."

While an Axios-Ipsos poll showed that only 44% of Americans social distanced last week, down 12 percentage points from two weeks ago, Wen advised that unvaccinated people keep masking, distancing and practicing precautions.

Taking steps closer to more normal childhoods

There was also promising data Tuesday on Covid-19 infections in children.

With nearly 40,000 new cases, the US saw the lowest number of weekly cases among children since early-October, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Currently, only children 12 and older are eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations. While studies are underway for safety and efficacy in younger children, a vaccine for younger children likely won't be available until late fall or early winter, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

But given the number of vaccinated teachers and the significant decline in cases, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease told the House Appropriations committee on Tuesday that it should be safe for children of all ages to go back to in-person class in the fall.

A return to some normalcy for children is a welcome development for many, especially in light of the mental health challenges the pandemic has posed.

"People sort of shrug and say, 'Well, you know, kids are resilient,' but wait a minute, this is really an incredible unprecedented challenge to their life experience," National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told the House Appropriations committee on Tuesday.

There are several questions new research will have to address, Collins said.

"What has it meant for them to be out of school, which is normally the place where a lot of socialization and education happens for this prolonged period. And what about this issue of being fearful of an illness that might actually affect your families, might suddenly be blamed on you if you were the one who happened to bring the illness in?" Collins said.

Lottery tickets and full scholarships for vaccinations

Meantime, states are finding new ways to persuade residents to get vaccinated.

In Delaware, officials announced a partnership with the Delaware Lottery to twice-weekly drawings for vaccination incentives.

Delawareans aged 12 and older who were vaccinated "from May 25-June 29, and any Delawarean ages 12-17 vaccinated to date, will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery," according to a statement from Governor John Carney's office.

Other prizes include a four-day vacation, a full scholarship to a Delaware public university and tickets to events, according to the statement.

"Incentive programs are one of three key levers that are becoming widely recognized for increasing vaccine rates," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The Delaware plan mirrors initiatives in other states. Ohio, for example, has announced a lottery for vaccinated residents while West Virginia is offering a $100 savings bond to residents ages 16 to 35 who get the vaccines.

In Arkansas, every resident who gets vaccinated starting May 25 will be given a $20 lottery scratch-offs or a gift certificate with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for $21 that can be redeemed for fishing license or a hunting/fishing license in the state, Gov. Asa Hutchison announced in a press conference.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 542562

Reported Deaths: 11124
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson801241535
Mobile41454815
Madison35316512
Tuscaloosa26005457
Shelby25368253
Montgomery24854599
Baldwin21578310
Lee16060173
Calhoun14606323
Morgan14499281
Etowah13963357
Marshall12330227
Houston10699284
Elmore10226208
Limestone10106154
St. Clair9989247
Cullman9823197
Lauderdale9502245
DeKalb8891188
Talladega8367179
Walker7278279
Autauga7126110
Jackson6859112
Blount6847139
Colbert6337137
Coffee5598120
Dale4891114
Russell449039
Chilton4421115
Franklin427082
Covington4192119
Tallapoosa4067153
Escambia396177
Chambers3653123
Dallas3590154
Clarke351861
Marion3162102
Pike313077
Lawrence307099
Winston276473
Bibb266064
Geneva255381
Marengo250365
Pickens235362
Barbour233158
Hale224778
Butler221070
Fayette213762
Henry192343
Cherokee185945
Randolph184243
Monroe178841
Washington168739
Macon161850
Clay157857
Crenshaw153857
Cleburne150242
Lamar144437
Lowndes141253
Wilcox127430
Bullock123342
Conecuh111230
Coosa109829
Perry108226
Sumter105432
Greene92734
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 861313

Reported Deaths: 12400
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby973541658
Davidson90039948
Knox51465639
Hamilton44870499
Rutherford43406442
Williamson28228217
Sumner24271349
Montgomery20659228
Wilson18991238
Out of TN17858100
Sullivan17127302
Unassigned16929134
Blount15608196
Bradley15182152
Washington14767248
Maury13596173
Sevier13477176
Putnam11467175
Madison11344241
Robertson9832132
Anderson8821172
Hamblen8637174
Greene7955157
Tipton7440103
Coffee6939125
Dickson6889114
Cumberland6810133
Carter6693158
Gibson6604147
McMinn657599
Bedford6545130
Roane6345105
Jefferson6278125
Hawkins6249110
Loudon621570
Lawrence601892
Monroe591196
Warren555282
Dyer5455106
Franklin517190
Fayette514579
Cheatham460556
Obion457896
Cocke4537100
Rhea437475
Lincoln437364
Marshall421158
Campbell419763
Weakley418967
Giles4022101
Henderson382176
White370771
Carroll364684
Macon363978
Hardin358868
Hardeman355064
Henry322976
Lauderdale322547
Claiborne319474
Scott318345
Marion314647
Overton303261
Wayne297534
Hickman286346
McNairy285554
DeKalb281654
Smith278939
Haywood271562
Grainger265350
Morgan252439
Trousdale250922
Fentress244047
Johnson243339
Bledsoe217811
Chester217051
Polk210325
Unicoi205049
Crockett203949
Union194134
Cannon193331
Humphreys185128
Grundy179335
Sequatchie173629
Lake171026
Benton168240
Decatur160139
Lewis158926
Meigs140125
Stewart135428
Jackson132636
Clay110430
Houston110233
Perry107328
Moore101917
Van Buren85823
Pickett76324
Hancock60212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events