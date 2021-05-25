United Airlines offers vaccinated frequent flyers the chance to win a year of free flights

In an effort to encourage Americans to get their Covid-19 shots, United Airlines is offering vaccinated members of its MileagePlus loyalty program the chance to win a year's worth of travel and free flights in its "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes.

According to a release from the airline Monday, any member who uploads proof of vaccination to United's website or app between today and June 22 will be entered for a chance to win one of 30 roundtrip flights for two anywhere in the world United flies.

On July 1, five people who have entered the sweepstakes will be selected as grand prize winners of travel for themselves and a companion for a year to anywhere in the world United flies, the release says.

"We're proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot," said United CEO Scott Kirby in the release.

"Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel -- and we know our customers are eager to fly.

"We're excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away."