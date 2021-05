The UAH Chargers were announced as the five seed in the South Regional of the 2021 Division II Baseball Championship on Sunday night.

UAH (22-18) will face second-seeded Lee (34-9) in the first round on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The Chargers were slated to host the Flames for a three-game series earlier this season but it was canceled.

All games in the South Regional will be played at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.