Clear

A Maryland candy company is cooking up chocolate covered cicadas

A Maryland candy company is selling chocolate covered cicadas to celebrate the emergence of the noisy insects that have spent the last 17 years underground....

Posted: May 23, 2021 4:56 PM
Posted By: CNN

A Maryland candy company is selling chocolate covered cicadas to celebrate the emergence of the noisy insects that have spent the last 17 years underground.

Chouquette Chocolates is selling the cicadas -- dipped in either milk or dark chocolate -- online, but it also posted the recipe on its Facebook page for brave chefs looking for something to do with the bugs.

Billions of cicadas from Brood X are emerging from their subterranean homes as temperatures warm up in the eastern United States. They'll spend the final days of their lives mating and making a tremendous racket as males work to attract females.

It's is expected to be the largest emergence event since 2004.

The fresh cicadas are frozen, given a quick dip in boiling water, then coated in oil and spices, before being air fried and dropped in chocolate, according to the instruction video. The video showed containers of cinnamon and Old Bay (because, Maryland), but the post said to use whatever spice you like.

Chouquette Chocolates owner Sarah Dwyer told CNN affiliate WBAL that the end result tastes like chocolate covered potato chips.

"It's really crunchy because we air-fry them," she told WBAL.

Dwyer is also selling other cicada-themed chocolates that are insect-free for people who want to enjoy the bugs without eating them.

"I just thought the whole idea of having cicadas around every 17 years, it's fascinating," she told WBAL.

Dwyer isn't the only one serving up cicadas.

University of Tennessee professor Jerome Grant told CNN affiliate WVLT that you can boil the bugs or roast them, and he cooked them up in a stir fry and made street tacos.

Cicadas are low in fat, have a balance of vitamins and are high in protein, according to Cicada Safari, an app created by experts at Mount St. Joseph University to help map the emergence of Brood X.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 541928

Reported Deaths: 11112
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson800411535
Mobile41408814
Madison35266511
Tuscaloosa25984457
Shelby25347251
Montgomery24820596
Baldwin21535310
Lee16040173
Calhoun14595322
Morgan14485281
Etowah13954357
Marshall12323227
Houston10689284
Elmore10213207
Limestone10100154
St. Clair9982246
Cullman9812197
Lauderdale9495245
DeKalb8886188
Talladega8362179
Walker7270279
Autauga7113110
Jackson6854112
Blount6829139
Colbert6335137
Coffee5592120
Dale4890114
Russell448439
Chilton4409115
Franklin426682
Covington4175119
Tallapoosa4058152
Escambia395777
Chambers3636123
Dallas3584153
Clarke351761
Marion3154102
Pike312577
Lawrence305999
Winston276173
Bibb265664
Geneva255281
Marengo250165
Pickens235262
Barbour232858
Hale224678
Butler220170
Fayette213662
Henry191743
Cherokee185445
Randolph183743
Monroe178641
Washington168239
Macon161650
Clay157857
Crenshaw153757
Cleburne150242
Lamar144137
Lowndes141353
Wilcox127430
Bullock123342
Conecuh111130
Coosa109729
Perry108026
Sumter105332
Greene92734
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 860084

Reported Deaths: 12380
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby970761651
Davidson89940946
Knox51345638
Hamilton44785498
Rutherford43358440
Williamson28204217
Sumner24233349
Montgomery20613228
Wilson18967236
Out of TN17909100
Sullivan17084302
Unassigned16901134
Blount15600196
Bradley15166152
Washington14753248
Maury13590173
Sevier13482176
Putnam11458175
Madison11323241
Robertson9824132
Anderson8817172
Hamblen8638174
Greene7951157
Tipton7427104
Coffee6936124
Dickson6878114
Cumberland6800133
Carter6686158
Gibson6578147
McMinn656899
Bedford6543129
Roane6342105
Jefferson6272125
Hawkins6225110
Loudon620369
Lawrence600692
Monroe590296
Warren555182
Dyer5453106
Franklin516690
Fayette513479
Cheatham459756
Obion457096
Cocke4534100
Rhea437575
Lincoln437163
Marshall421058
Campbell418663
Weakley418067
Giles4021101
Henderson381876
White370371
Carroll364883
Macon363778
Hardin358868
Hardeman354364
Henry322376
Lauderdale321946
Claiborne319474
Scott317045
Marion314047
Overton302961
Wayne297034
Hickman285446
McNairy285254
DeKalb281554
Smith278839
Haywood271462
Grainger264650
Morgan252339
Trousdale250822
Fentress243747
Johnson242939
Bledsoe217211
Chester216351
Polk210025
Unicoi205049
Crockett203949
Union193534
Cannon193131
Humphreys183528
Grundy179535
Sequatchie172729
Lake170926
Benton168240
Decatur159639
Lewis158926
Meigs140025
Stewart134628
Jackson132536
Clay110430
Houston110033
Perry107328
Moore101817
Van Buren85623
Pickett76124
Hancock59912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events