Clear

What the new CDC mask guidance means for kids under 12

When the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

Posted: May 23, 2021 4:54 PM
Posted By: CNN

When the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its new mask guidance last week, it didn't include guidance to vaccinated parents who have unvaccinated children, leaving many parents confused about what to do.

The new guidance says people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may go without masks in most circumstances and don't have to keep their distance from others. But everyone who is not vaccinated should continue wearing a mask as usual -- and that means everyone under the age of 12, the only group not eligible now for any of the vaccines in use in the United States.

So, should vaccinated parents and older siblings continue to wear masks because of younger family members? Are young children now less safe in public spaces?

"It's a dilemma. I have two little children, ages 1 and 3, who can't yet be vaccinated," CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen told CNN. "I understand how parents are feeling."

"Some parents will say, 'The risk of my getting sick and then infecting my kids is very low, and I want to resume all aspects of my pre-pandemic life,'" Wen said. "That's reasonable. Some others are more cautious, especially if they live in areas of high community transmission of Covid-19. That's also fine."

Whether parents keep their masks on or not, children under the age of 12 should continue to mask up in public places, Dr. Yvonne Maldonado wrote in an article Wednesday, particularly when social distancing isn't possible. Maldonado is chair of the Committee on Infectious Diseases for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

Maldonado is the chief of the pediatric infectious diseases division at the Stanford University School of Medicine and is currently leading vaccine trials in children younger than 12.

Children can take off their masks when they are with family members from the same household, according to Maldonado. They can go maskless at small gatherings with fully vaccinated family members and friends and during water sports like swimming, or activities in which masks could pose a safety risk, such as gymnastics.

Here's what we know about children, Covid-19 and the factors parents are considering when figuring out how to navigate relaxed restrictions.

What we know about kids and Covid-19

Throughout the pandemic, children have rarely become severely ill from Covid-19, and that still appears to be true, the AAP wrote in a report published last week.

More than 3.9 million children in the United States have tested positive for the virus as May 13, according to the AAP. Among the 24 states and New York City reporting data, children have made up "1.3%-3.1% of total reported hospitalizations, and between 0.1%-1.9% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization," the AAP said.

Deaths are extremely rare, the data shows.

"â€‹In states reporting, 0.00%-0.03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death," AAP said.

Children made up 0.00%-0.21% of all Covid-19 deaths in those 43 states reporting, plus New York City, Puerto Rico and Guam, and nine states reported no child deaths at all.

Children with underlying medical conditions should continue to be extremely cautious around others, the CDC said, because they are "at increased risk for severe illness" from infection.

Still, the AAP said, "there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects."

And even if they don't show any symptoms, children can carry the virus in their respiratory tract -- their throats and noses -- for weeks, silently spreading it to others, a study last year showed.

Vaccines are being tested now on younger children

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for children and teens ages 12-15 on May 10. US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy hailed the move as "a really big deal."

"We know that protecting the health of our kids is really a top priority," Murthy said at a roundtable discussion this week. "What could be more important than that?"

Both Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines on children younger than 12 right now. Pfizer's may be available to children as young as 2 in September, when the company said it expects to apply for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 2 to 11 years old.

For even younger children, the vaccine may not be available until early next year.

Pfizer is testing its vaccine on 4,644 children ages 6 months to 11 years in the United States and Europe. The company said it expects results to be available in the latter half of this year.

"If safety and immunogenicity is confirmed, and pending agreement with and endorsement from regulators, we hope to receive authorization for vaccination of these younger kids by early 2022," Pfizer said on its website.

Moderna vaccinated the first of its volunteers in a trial that will include 6,750 children in the US and Canada ages 6 months to 11 years, the company said in March.

The trials involving children this young are "age de-escalation" studies, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert. That means the first group of participants will be older, with the youngest participants in the last group.

"It is likely and almost certain that by the time we get to the end of this calendar year and the first quarter of 2022 that we will have enough information regarding safety and immunogenicity to be able to vaccinate children of any age," Fauci said at a White House briefing this week.

The FDA will discuss potentially extending authorization of the vaccines for children under the age of 12 at a meeting on June 10.

Whether parents of young children will actually have their kids vaccinated, though, remains to be seen, with misinformation about the vaccines rampant, especially on social media.

In a poll conducted in early April, 52% of parents said they would be willing to vaccinate their children against Covid-19.

For parents looking for a quality source of information on vaccinating their children, the American Pediatric Association's parenting website is a good place to start.

"The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US Food and Drug Administration and the vaccine companies have been very open and transparent with the American Academy of Pediatrics on all of the vaccine data, because they know that we advocate for children and parents and families," AAP's Maldonado told CNN.

"Not only are we pediatricians -- we are vaccine experts, and we have reviewed the data ourselves on all the trials so far, and we will review the additional data," she said.

What summer camps and school next year will be like

Without vaccines for children younger than 12, summer camps probably will require the same caution as usual -- social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, limited object-sharing, and keeping activities outdoors as much as possible.

That's pretty much the CDC's guidance for now, issued in April and intended to supplement local and/or state regulations.

And school in the fall? Count on in-person, full-time classes, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, even though most elementary school students won't be eligible for vaccinations.

"We have the capacity now, between vaccines and testing, screening, we believe schools can and should be a very safe place for people to go back to in the fall," Walensky told ABC last week.

But in-person school may not look much different than elsewhere, with unvaccinated children required to wear masks and keep their distance from others, although some states, including Texas and Iowa, are banning public school mask mandates.

President Joe Biden has made reopening schools a priority, and his Covid-19 economic relief package included "$125 billion to help school reduce class sizes, update ventilation systems, implement social distancing, buy protective equipment and hire support staff.

According to Education Week, which tracks such data, at least seven states have already mandated full-time, in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 541928

Reported Deaths: 11112
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson800411535
Mobile41408814
Madison35266511
Tuscaloosa25984457
Shelby25347251
Montgomery24820596
Baldwin21535310
Lee16040173
Calhoun14595322
Morgan14485281
Etowah13954357
Marshall12323227
Houston10689284
Elmore10213207
Limestone10100154
St. Clair9982246
Cullman9812197
Lauderdale9495245
DeKalb8886188
Talladega8362179
Walker7270279
Autauga7113110
Jackson6854112
Blount6829139
Colbert6335137
Coffee5592120
Dale4890114
Russell448439
Chilton4409115
Franklin426682
Covington4175119
Tallapoosa4058152
Escambia395777
Chambers3636123
Dallas3584153
Clarke351761
Marion3154102
Pike312577
Lawrence305999
Winston276173
Bibb265664
Geneva255281
Marengo250165
Pickens235262
Barbour232858
Hale224678
Butler220170
Fayette213662
Henry191743
Cherokee185445
Randolph183743
Monroe178641
Washington168239
Macon161650
Clay157857
Crenshaw153757
Cleburne150242
Lamar144137
Lowndes141353
Wilcox127430
Bullock123342
Conecuh111130
Coosa109729
Perry108026
Sumter105332
Greene92734
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 860084

Reported Deaths: 12380
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby970761651
Davidson89940946
Knox51345638
Hamilton44785498
Rutherford43358440
Williamson28204217
Sumner24233349
Montgomery20613228
Wilson18967236
Out of TN17909100
Sullivan17084302
Unassigned16901134
Blount15600196
Bradley15166152
Washington14753248
Maury13590173
Sevier13482176
Putnam11458175
Madison11323241
Robertson9824132
Anderson8817172
Hamblen8638174
Greene7951157
Tipton7427104
Coffee6936124
Dickson6878114
Cumberland6800133
Carter6686158
Gibson6578147
McMinn656899
Bedford6543129
Roane6342105
Jefferson6272125
Hawkins6225110
Loudon620369
Lawrence600692
Monroe590296
Warren555182
Dyer5453106
Franklin516690
Fayette513479
Cheatham459756
Obion457096
Cocke4534100
Rhea437575
Lincoln437163
Marshall421058
Campbell418663
Weakley418067
Giles4021101
Henderson381876
White370371
Carroll364883
Macon363778
Hardin358868
Hardeman354364
Henry322376
Lauderdale321946
Claiborne319474
Scott317045
Marion314047
Overton302961
Wayne297034
Hickman285446
McNairy285254
DeKalb281554
Smith278839
Haywood271462
Grainger264650
Morgan252339
Trousdale250822
Fentress243747
Johnson242939
Bledsoe217211
Chester216351
Polk210025
Unicoi205049
Crockett203949
Union193534
Cannon193131
Humphreys183528
Grundy179535
Sequatchie172729
Lake170926
Benton168240
Decatur159639
Lewis158926
Meigs140025
Stewart134628
Jackson132536
Clay110430
Houston110033
Perry107328
Moore101817
Van Buren85623
Pickett76124
Hancock59912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events