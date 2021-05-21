Woman arrested at southern border with $1.5M in heroin hidden inside Volkswagen Jetta

Click here for updates on this story

PHARR, Texas (KTVT) -- A 28-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border with $1,500,000 worth of alleged heroin hidden inside the tires of a Volkswagen Jetta she was driving.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge discovered the narcotics on May 17.

“Our officers’ relentless dedication to CBP’s border security mission and robust enforcement posture contributed to the detection of these hard narcotics that will now be prevented from possibly inflicting harm within our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers encountered the woman arriving from Mexico and after referring her and the car for a more thorough examination, officers discovered that the car’s tires contained suspected narcotics. A canine team assisted in the inspection, which resulted in the seizure of 24 packages of alleged heroin weighing 55 pounds.

Officers seized the narcotics, the car and the woman was ultimately turned over to the custody of agents with Homeland Security Investigations as they continue with the investigation.

