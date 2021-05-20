Pringles is entering the fried chicken sandwich wars with its new flavor

The never ending fast food fried chicken sandwich wars are entering a whole new dimension.

Pringles is partnering with Wendy's for its newest chip flavor that's based on the chain's spicy chicken sandwich. The end result is a potato crisp that mixes the "fiery spice blend" of the chicken sandwich and a "perfectly crunchy and extremely convenient bite" of a Pringles, the company said in a press release.

The combination, which hits shelves in June, is only on sale for a limited time. Customers that purchase the Pringles flavor will also get a code for a free Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich redeemable on its app.

It's not the first time Wendy's and Pringles teamed up: Last year, the Kellogg's-owned brand released Baconator-flavored Pringles, which is also another signature menu item. Pringles also regularly introduces limited time flavors to grab the attention of fickle eaters.

"Wendy's fans can now enjoy our insanely flavorful spicy chicken sandwich in their crisps to satisfy taste-buds until their next restaurant visit," said Wendy's chief marketing officer Carl Loredo in the release.

The chip's arrival comes at a time when consumers have an insatiable taste for both chicken sandwich and snacks. Wendy's recently revamped its lineup of poultry products to meet demand, including an all-new fried chicken sandwich sandwich that is a strong seller.

Meanwhile, Kellogg announced in its most recent earnings report that snacking habits have accelerated as a result of the pandemic. Sales during its first quarter popped 5%.