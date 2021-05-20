Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

See Ford's electric F-150 pickup truck

The most popular pickup truck in America is back, now with way more batteries. Ford revealed the...

Posted: May 20, 2021 2:12 PM
Posted By: CNN

The most popular pickup truck in America is back, now with way more batteries. Ford revealed the fully electric F-150 Lightning at an event Wednesday night, in a moment that could herald the point at which electric vehicles go truly mainstream.

The Ford F-150 has been the best selling truck in America for over four decades. In fact, the F-series line of pickup trucks is the best selling "light vehicle" in America, period, according to data from Cox Automotive.

An electric truck represents a great opportunity for Ford to get ahead of competitors like Tesla and Rivian, an electric vehicle startup in which Ford is a major investor. But it also represents a great challenge. Ford has spent more than a century building its reputation among pickup buyers and a poorly received entry into this market could squander that.

"Although the explosion of electric trucks in the market makes for an exciting time in the industry, it also poses a threat to automakers like Ford, which needs to stay two steps ahead of the competition in order to protect its primary source of profitability," said Jessical Caldwell, an industry analyst with Edmunds.com.

Quick and powerful

The F-150 Lightning is, in many ways, a traditional F-150 truck, except for the light bars across its front end and tailgate and the fact that it runs purely on electricity from lithium-ion batteries.

Electric motors can provide enormous power, a fact that enabled engineers to make the Lightning the most powerful F-150 Ford has offered yet. The lack of an engine also enabled designers to create a cavernous enclosed storage space, something most pickup trucks lack.

President Joe Biden took one for a quick test drive on Tuesday and declared afterward "This sucker's quick!"

The truck will initially be available with two battery pack sizes. The larger battery pack will enable up to 300 miles of driving, although towing and hauling will tend to reduce that distance. The smaller battery pack in less expensive models will enable an estimated 230 miles of driving before the truck has to recharge.

With its larger optional battery pack, the Lightning will be able to produce up to 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque, a measure of pulling power. It can tow up to 10,000 pounds, according to Ford, and it will go from a full stop to 60 miles an hour in roughly 4.5 seconds. With the smaller battery pack, it will produce up to 426 horsepower, but will still pump out 775 pound-feet of torque, which is often a more important figure for work duties like towing.

The larger pack provides more horsepower and torque than the high-performance Ford F-150 Raptor truck, which is designed for high-speed off-road desert driving.

Prices for the Ford F-150 Lightning will start at just under $40,000, not including any federal and state tax incentives for electric vehicles. More luxurious versions, with features like leather seats that lay flat like a bed and a foldout desk in the cab, will cost more than $90,000. The starting price is similar to the Tesla Cybertruck although the Tesla truck, for that price, will be two-wheel drive. It's about $10,000 more than the cheapest gas-powered F-150.

It needs to look like a truck

Most of the body and frame of the Lightning is different from a standard gasoline- or diesel-powered F-150. But the truck is still distinctly recognizable as an F-150.

That was deliberate, Ford executives said.

Electric pickup trucks should definitely be truck-shaped, truck buyers said in focus groups with Ford researchers. Truck owners said they didn't want any weird shapes -- like the wedge-shaped Tesla Cybertruck -- that might hamper the basic functionality of a truck.

"It wasn't just our truck owners but all truck owners that wanted a truck look," said Linda Zhang, chief engineer on the Lightning.

One advantage of that traditional truck shape is that the new F-150 has a large hood area with no engine inside it. That gives the F-150 the biggest frunk -- front trunk -- in the industry, Ford boasts. The truck can carry up to 400 pounds under its hood.

Despite the resemblance to other F-150s, almost all of the Lightning's aluminum body panels, besides the roof and doors, are shaped slightly differently from the internal combustion-powered trucks for improved aerodynamics. Underneath, the truck's frame is also shaped differently from the gas-powered truck's in order to make room for the Lightning's large battery packs and electric motors.

The four-wheel-drive truck -- at least initially, Ford will not offer a two-wheel-drive version -- has an electric motor for the front wheels and another for the back.

The Lightning also has power plugs inside the frunk, including household-style plugs and USB power ports. The truck's fake grille opens along with the hood for easy access so the frunk can be used as a desk. Lights in the lid provide illumination.

Plenty of plugs

The Lightning has power points in the bed, as well. In all, the truck has 10 120-volt outlets and one 240-volt outlet. The electric F-150 can power a job site for three days while still having power left over for a 80 miles of driving, according to Ford. It can also power a home during a blackout. In the future, Ford plans to release software for the truck that could allow it to power a home during hours of higher electricity rates. The truck will then recharge its own batteries during the hours when power rates are lower.

Inside, the F-150 Lightning's dashboard features a large vertically-oriented center touchscreen similar to that in the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. Like the recently redesigned gas-powered F-150, the Lightning will also have a feature, called Blue Cruise, that allows drivers to completely remove their hands from the steering on some parts of major highways.

While Ford is a major investor in Rivian, a company that's also preparing to manufacture electric pickups, the Lightning does not rely on Rivian's engineering. It was designed and engineered entirely by Ford employees, executives said.

It was important to Ford engineers that the F-150 Lightning be at least as capable as a gas-powered F-150, said Zhang. The truck was put through all the same tests towing, hauling, off-road and extreme temperature tests as any other F-150, she said, and was expected to perform at least as well, if not better.

By Thursday morning, Ford said it had already received 20,000 reservations for the new Lightning trucks. Reservations can be made with a deposit of $100. The F-150 Lightning is expected to be available in the spring of 2022. Ford will build it in a new factory on the same site as the automaker's famous Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 540891

Reported Deaths: 11045
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson799641533
Mobile41337811
Madison35193506
Tuscaloosa25947455
Shelby25330249
Montgomery24763593
Baldwin21467310
Lee16011172
Calhoun14586319
Morgan14454280
Etowah13936353
Marshall12293225
Houston10660282
Elmore10166206
Limestone10090151
St. Clair9973245
Cullman9794194
Lauderdale9481243
DeKalb8872188
Talladega8351176
Walker7263278
Autauga7017108
Jackson6848112
Blount6808139
Colbert6329135
Coffee5592118
Dale4885113
Russell446838
Chilton4389113
Franklin426382
Covington4151118
Tallapoosa4053153
Escambia395377
Chambers3616123
Dallas3575153
Clarke351761
Marion3147101
Pike312177
Lawrence304598
Winston275873
Bibb265264
Geneva254579
Marengo250065
Pickens235162
Barbour232456
Hale224378
Butler219169
Fayette213362
Henry190343
Cherokee185045
Randolph182842
Monroe178241
Washington167839
Macon161250
Clay157457
Crenshaw153657
Cleburne149841
Lamar144036
Lowndes140853
Wilcox127530
Bullock123342
Conecuh110829
Coosa109428
Perry107826
Sumter105232
Greene92634
Choctaw61124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 859281

Reported Deaths: 12353
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby968671637
Davidson89870945
Knox51225638
Hamilton44710497
Rutherford43309438
Williamson28179217
Sumner24207349
Montgomery20564228
Wilson18949236
Out of TN1816499
Sullivan17034302
Unassigned16942134
Blount15599196
Bradley15145152
Washington14736247
Maury13585172
Sevier13472176
Putnam11448175
Madison11295241
Robertson9817132
Anderson8814172
Hamblen8640174
Greene7944157
Tipton7414104
Coffee6933124
Dickson6861114
Cumberland6785133
Carter6682158
Gibson6567147
McMinn656799
Bedford6538129
Roane6331105
Jefferson6256125
Hawkins6207109
Loudon617869
Lawrence600091
Monroe589596
Warren556081
Dyer5447106
Franklin516490
Fayette512978
Cheatham459556
Obion456296
Cocke4530100
Lincoln437263
Rhea437175
Marshall420758
Campbell418263
Weakley417367
Giles4015101
Henderson381776
White369771
Carroll364283
Macon363278
Hardin358868
Hardeman354364
Henry321776
Lauderdale321445
Claiborne319373
Scott316745
Marion313547
Overton302661
Wayne296834
Hickman285346
McNairy285054
DeKalb281054
Smith278839
Haywood271562
Grainger264250
Morgan252339
Trousdale250722
Fentress243647
Johnson242739
Bledsoe216811
Chester215851
Polk209725
Unicoi204749
Crockett203849
Union193034
Cannon192931
Humphreys183028
Grundy179435
Sequatchie172529
Lake170726
Benton168240
Decatur159339
Lewis158626
Meigs139625
Stewart134428
Jackson132636
Clay110430
Houston109933
Perry107328
Moore101817
Van Buren85523
Pickett75824
Hancock59812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events