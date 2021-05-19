Clear

Formerly homeless Navy veteran reunites with son

Article Image

Click here for updates on this story...

Posted: May 19, 2021 4:42 PM
Posted By: KITV

Click here for updates on this story

    OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) -- After 10 tours in 14 years in the U.S. Navy, 42-year-old Alexander Cooper hit rock bottom. He suddenly found himself on the streets last year, and turned to the most important person in his life to find his way out. "That was my focus, that was my drive, that was my fortitude, everything." The Navy veteran's love for his son helped lift him out of homelessness.

Cooper, originally from Indiana, moved to Oahu with his girlfriend in 2019 and said he left the service to be a full-time caregiver for their son Alex Jr., now 6 years old.

When his relationship soured last August, he said he was literally kicked to the curb and separated from his son for eight and a half months. "It was a shock," Cooper said. "It was definitely a shock to the system, but I knew my son needed me."

Cooper said his now ex-girlfriend took their son South Carolina, more than 4,500 miles apart. With his heart and soul crushed, he said he was inspired to fight for his son. "I felt embarrassed. I felt depressed, super depressed," he said. "It wasn't just being homeless that did it. It was COVID going on, my son is gone, everything I knew was turned upside down."

For a moment, Cooper said he completely lost hope and was treated like an outcast. "There is a stigma behind it. People cast you aside, people think that you're dangerous," Cooper said. "I was totally alone."

That's when he called the veterans crisis hotline — connecting him to the Institute for Human Services — then placed into a group home for veterans in Kalihi.

Soon he landed a job, then his own apartment.

"No matter how bad it gets, all it takes is one person to sit up there and see you and help or even just reach out." Cooper said if he did not take the hand that reached out to help him, there would be no chance for a happy reunion. Although his fight is not completely over — he still has a court battle ahead to prove he is stable enough to have long-term custody — when the sun sets each evening, he now gets to watch it ... with his son.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 540603

Reported Deaths: 11043
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson799161533
Mobile41331810
Madison35191506
Tuscaloosa25943455
Shelby25315249
Montgomery24747593
Baldwin21444310
Lee16005172
Calhoun14580319
Morgan14443280
Etowah13938353
Marshall12285225
Houston10653282
Elmore10166206
Limestone10083151
St. Clair9958245
Cullman9786194
Lauderdale9474243
DeKalb8870188
Talladega8347176
Walker7263278
Autauga7015108
Jackson6843112
Blount6794139
Colbert6324135
Coffee5589118
Dale4883113
Russell446138
Chilton4389113
Franklin426282
Covington4147118
Tallapoosa4052153
Escambia395377
Chambers3606123
Dallas3573153
Clarke351561
Marion3142101
Pike312077
Lawrence304198
Winston275873
Bibb265164
Geneva254378
Marengo249865
Pickens234962
Barbour232256
Hale224278
Butler219069
Fayette213262
Henry190243
Cherokee184945
Randolph182542
Monroe178341
Washington167839
Macon161450
Clay157357
Crenshaw153757
Cleburne149841
Lamar143436
Lowndes140753
Wilcox127430
Bullock123342
Conecuh110829
Coosa109228
Perry107826
Sumter105032
Greene92634
Choctaw61024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 858804

Reported Deaths: 12339
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby967871640
Davidson89827944
Knox51200637
Hamilton44677496
Rutherford43295437
Williamson28163217
Sumner24188349
Montgomery20550228
Wilson18940236
Out of TN1814799
Sullivan17023301
Unassigned16938134
Blount15584196
Bradley15130151
Washington14727245
Maury13577172
Sevier13467176
Putnam11448175
Madison11312241
Robertson9813132
Anderson8812172
Hamblen8635174
Greene7939157
Tipton7406103
Coffee6927124
Dickson6858114
Cumberland6783133
Carter6672158
Gibson6565146
McMinn656599
Bedford6537129
Roane6331105
Jefferson6253125
Hawkins6195108
Loudon617569
Lawrence599791
Monroe589096
Warren556281
Dyer5446106
Franklin516690
Fayette512777
Cheatham459456
Obion455596
Cocke452799
Lincoln437163
Rhea437175
Marshall420958
Campbell418163
Weakley417266
Giles4013100
Henderson381276
White369470
Carroll363783
Macon363278
Hardin358668
Hardeman354464
Henry321276
Lauderdale321144
Claiborne319073
Scott316345
Marion313147
Overton302461
Wayne296934
Hickman285346
McNairy284954
DeKalb280954
Smith278939
Haywood271562
Grainger264150
Morgan252039
Trousdale250722
Fentress243547
Johnson242439
Bledsoe216411
Chester215751
Polk209725
Unicoi204649
Crockett203849
Union193034
Cannon192831
Humphreys182928
Grundy179435
Sequatchie172529
Lake170526
Benton168040
Decatur159339
Lewis158626
Meigs139425
Stewart133628
Jackson132536
Clay110430
Houston109933
Perry107328
Moore101817
Van Buren85523
Pickett75824
Hancock59612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events