Clear

Long working hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people a year, WHO says

Working long hours is killing...

Posted: May 17, 2021 1:02 PM
Posted By: CNN

Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year through stroke and heart disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a global analysis of the link between loss of life and health and working long hours, WHO and the International Labour Organization estimated that in 2016, some 745,000 people died as a result of having worked at least 55 hours a week.

Most of the deaths were recorded among people aged 60 to 79, who had worked at least 55 hours between the ages of 45 and 74.

Men were the worst affected, accounting for 72% of deaths, the analysis found. People living in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia, and middle-aged or older workers took on a particularly significant share of the disease burden, the report said.

The study, published Monday in the journal Environment International, found that deaths from heart disease linked with working long hours increased by 42% between 2000 and 2016, and stroke by 19%.

People who worked 55 or more hours a week had an estimated 35% higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease -- heart disease caused by a narrowing of the arteries -- compared with those working 35-40 hours a week, the study found.

"Working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard," Dr. Maria Neira, director of WHO's Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health said in a statement. "It's time that we all, governments, employers, and employees wake up to the fact that long working hours can lead to premature death."

WHO said there are two ways in which working long hours can cause death.

First, the psychological stress from working long hours can generate a physiological response, triggering reactions in the cardiovascular system and lesions that cause a change in tissue.

The second is through health-harming behavior in response to stress, including smoking, drinking alcohol, poor diet, physical inactivity and impaired sleep and poor recovery -- all considered risk factors for heart disease and stroke.

The analysis looked at a period of time before March 11, 2020, when WHO declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

But it said the coronavirus pandemic could be putting significant pressure on employees who have been forced to work from home.

Home-working employees in the United Kingdom, Austria, Canada and the United States are putting in more hours than before, according to research conducted during the pandemic by NordVPN Teams, a New York-based company that provides virtual private networks (VPNs) to businesses.

Home working has led to a 2.5-hour increase in the average working day in those countries, NordVPN Teams said in its report, published in February.

The UK and the Netherlands stand out, with employees "working until 8pm, regularly logging off later than usual to wrap up an extended working day," it added.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed the way many people work," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

"Teleworking has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the boundaries between home and work. In addition, many businesses have been forced to scale back or shut down operations to save money, and people who are still on the payroll end up working longer hours.

"No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers and workers need to work together to agree on limits to protect the health of workers," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: °
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 540083

Reported Deaths: 11038
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson798481529
Mobile41283809
Madison35157506
Tuscaloosa25925455
Shelby25302249
Montgomery24723593
Baldwin21411310
Lee15993172
Calhoun14574319
Morgan14425280
Etowah13925353
Marshall12280225
Houston10648282
Elmore10158206
Limestone10070151
St. Clair9948245
Cullman9768194
Lauderdale9460243
DeKalb8865188
Talladega8341176
Walker7261278
Autauga7005108
Jackson6840112
Blount6773139
Colbert6322135
Coffee5581118
Dale4877113
Russell445738
Chilton4373113
Franklin426382
Covington4138118
Tallapoosa4044153
Escambia394877
Chambers3596123
Dallas3569153
Clarke351561
Marion3140101
Pike312077
Lawrence303098
Winston275873
Bibb264764
Geneva254178
Marengo249865
Pickens234862
Barbour232056
Hale224078
Butler219169
Fayette212862
Henry189943
Cherokee184845
Randolph182542
Monroe178141
Washington167839
Macon161350
Clay157257
Crenshaw153557
Cleburne149641
Lamar143336
Lowndes140653
Wilcox127430
Bullock123242
Conecuh110829
Coosa109228
Perry107826
Sumter105032
Greene92634
Choctaw61024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 857055

Reported Deaths: 12312
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby964521629
Davidson89674942
Knox51116636
Hamilton44570496
Rutherford43212437
Williamson28116217
Sumner24135349
Montgomery20402227
Wilson18907236
Out of TN1822399
Sullivan16952298
Unassigned16918134
Blount15559196
Bradley15100151
Washington14691245
Maury13545172
Sevier13451175
Putnam11437175
Madison11281241
Robertson9793132
Anderson8795171
Hamblen8632173
Greene7928156
Tipton7397104
Coffee6922123
Dickson6854113
Cumberland6769133
Carter6662158
Gibson6542146
McMinn654198
Bedford6522128
Roane6318105
Jefferson6244125
Loudon616469
Hawkins6161107
Lawrence598491
Monroe587596
Warren555581
Dyer5440106
Franklin516490
Fayette511878
Cheatham457856
Obion455096
Cocke452499
Lincoln437163
Rhea435775
Marshall420658
Campbell417463
Weakley416365
Giles4010100
Henderson380776
White368170
Carroll363483
Macon363178
Hardin358968
Hardeman353764
Henry320676
Lauderdale320244
Claiborne318873
Scott315245
Marion312847
Overton302561
Wayne297034
Hickman284746
McNairy284254
DeKalb280754
Smith278539
Haywood271562
Grainger263550
Morgan251339
Trousdale250622
Fentress243047
Johnson241939
Bledsoe215811
Chester215451
Polk208725
Unicoi204549
Crockett203549
Cannon192831
Union192234
Humphreys181528
Grundy179534
Sequatchie171829
Lake170526
Benton167340
Decatur159339
Lewis158426
Meigs139125
Stewart133028
Jackson132336
Clay110330
Houston109733
Perry107228
Moore101717
Van Buren85523
Pickett75924
Hancock59312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events