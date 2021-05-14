Clear

Spencer Silver, the chemist who gave Post-it Notes their signature stick, dies at 80

Of the duo that created 3M's now-ubiquitous Post-it Notes,...

Posted: May 14, 2021 11:53 AM
Posted By: CNN

Of the duo that created 3M's now-ubiquitous Post-it Notes, Spencer Silver was, quite literally, the glue.

Silver, a chemist from Texas, created the adhesive that gives Post-it Notes their stickiness. It took years for his colleague Art Fry to realize the specific genius of Silver's invention.

If it weren't for Silver sticking by his adhesive, it's unlikely Post-it Notes ever would've taken over our desks, refrigerators and textbooks. In a way, Silver is responsible for millions of Americans remembering to pick up eggs from the store or the date and time of an important meeting.

Silver, who earned 37 patents while at 3M and was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame for his achievements, died this month at age 80, 3M confirmed. He's survived by his wife, Linda, his daughter, Jennifer, his two grandchildren and the sticky notes that litter our lives.

How Silver made Post-its stick

In 1968, Silver happened upon a unique, if imperfect, adhesive solution: It was strong enough to hold papers together, but weak enough to allow the papers to be pulled apart with ease.

"It was part of my job as a researcher to develop new adhesives, and at that time we wanted to develop bigger, stronger, tougher adhesives," said Silver, according to a 3M history of the Post-it Note. "This was none of those."

What stuck with Silver, though, was how the adhesive retained its stickiness so that it could be attached to another surface. That, he knew, could be useful. He just didn't have a product that suited it yet.

As 3M legend goes, Fry sang in his church choir and grew frustrated by the unsticky nature of the bookmarks he used to note the hymns he'd sing for an upcoming service. When he suddenly remembered a seminar Silver delivered about his adhesive, he called it his "eureka moment."

The two teamed up to create what we know now as Post-it Notes in 1974, though the product didn't take off for another few years. It was first sold in signature Canary Yellow (a coincidence, per 3M -- the lab they borrowed the paper from only had yellow).

The oeuvre of Post-its expanded in the years that followed, offering more colors, more sizes and more uses for the notes than Silver and Fry could have ever dreamed of. Fry's star eclipsed Silver's at certain points, but Silver -- or "Spence," as his colleagues called him -- didn't mind, his wife told the Star-Tribune. He was more than content knowing the product he helped create was making a small but significant difference.

The many ways in which Post-its make life better

When Silver came up with his adhesive solution, it would have been hard to fully imagine all the myriad ways in which the humble Post-it would be used, but he lived long enough to see some of the more creative uses in action.

  • Reminders. It's one thing to plug an appointment into your phone calendar, but it's quite another to have a brightly colored Post-it staring you down with the details every time you look out of the corner of your eye. Whether it's on the cover of your laptop, a wall or every surface within your line of vision, it's much harder to ignore a Canary Yellow Post-it than a swipe-able phone reminder.
  • Grocery lists. Longer varieties of Post-its serve this purpose well, but the signature squares do just fine in a pinch.
  • Making notes. A colleague hands you a report, and you give your assessment with a Post-it on top. A professor might do the same with a student's paper. Any less-than-glowing feedback will land more softly when it's delivered on a Post-it.
  • Messages. It's still special to receive a surprise note left on a Post-it, whether it's attached to a bag lunch or wedged between documents. A lot of emotion can be expressed within the confines of a sticky note.
  • Bookmarks: Fry would agree that marking your place in a book is perhaps the best use of a Post-it. What's more, you can write a short summary of where you left off in the book to get up to speed, should you put the book down for an extended period of time.
  • Instructions: This writer uses Post-its to jot down recipe steps and sticks them to a kitchen cabinet while cooking. This writer also thanks Silver for making at least one aspect of cooking less difficult.
  • Warnings. If a neighbor is blasting music at all hours, leave them a warm but firm Post-it on their front door asking them to please lower the volume. A bright little square of paper doesn't look very threatening, and it gets the point across concisely.
  • Promposals. Are there better ways to invite a classmate to a dance than covering their car in Post-its that spell out "Prom?" Perhaps. But it'll take so long to remove them all that it's hard to say no.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 532895

Reported Deaths: 11001
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson771431528
Mobile41089808
Madison34837505
Tuscaloosa25810454
Montgomery24355588
Shelby23730249
Baldwin21191309
Lee15892171
Calhoun14522316
Morgan14324279
Etowah13861353
Marshall12250223
Houston10581281
Elmore10060205
Limestone9986151
Cullman9705194
St. Clair9702243
Lauderdale9441242
DeKalb8846187
Talladega8255176
Walker7246277
Autauga6938108
Jackson6815112
Blount6694137
Colbert6310134
Coffee5524119
Dale4850111
Russell443238
Chilton4308112
Franklin426282
Covington4136118
Tallapoosa4039152
Escambia393977
Chambers3578123
Dallas3557152
Clarke351161
Marion3130101
Pike311377
Lawrence300798
Winston275673
Bibb261564
Geneva251477
Marengo249664
Pickens234761
Barbour231756
Hale223277
Butler216469
Fayette212562
Henry189044
Cherokee184745
Randolph181742
Monroe178040
Washington167639
Macon159950
Clay156857
Crenshaw152757
Cleburne149141
Lamar142935
Lowndes139053
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110629
Coosa107928
Perry107826
Sumter104832
Greene92534
Choctaw61124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 856428

Reported Deaths: 12305
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby963281628
Davidson89609941
Knox51090636
Hamilton44530496
Rutherford43174437
Williamson28104217
Sumner24122349
Montgomery20392227
Wilson18902236
Out of TN1823699
Sullivan16916298
Unassigned16906134
Blount15551196
Bradley15096151
Washington14681245
Maury13535172
Sevier13441175
Putnam11435175
Madison11245241
Robertson9785132
Anderson8792171
Hamblen8631173
Greene7924156
Tipton7388104
Coffee6922122
Dickson6850113
Cumberland6762133
Carter6660158
Gibson6535146
McMinn653498
Bedford6521128
Roane6317105
Jefferson6242125
Loudon615869
Hawkins6155107
Lawrence598189
Monroe587096
Warren555081
Dyer5440106
Franklin516390
Fayette511677
Cheatham457356
Obion454896
Cocke452299
Lincoln436763
Rhea435775
Marshall420258
Campbell417563
Weakley415665
Giles4009100
Henderson380276
White367770
Carroll363283
Macon363078
Hardin358868
Hardeman352864
Henry320276
Lauderdale320244
Claiborne318973
Scott314945
Marion312847
Overton302461
Wayne296834
Hickman284746
McNairy284054
DeKalb280654
Smith278739
Haywood271562
Grainger263550
Morgan251239
Trousdale250522
Fentress242647
Johnson241739
Bledsoe215611
Chester215451
Polk208524
Unicoi204549
Crockett203549
Cannon192631
Union191634
Humphreys181128
Grundy179534
Sequatchie171629
Lake170626
Benton167040
Decatur159239
Lewis158326
Meigs139025
Stewart132828
Jackson132336
Clay110330
Houston109733
Perry107128
Moore101417
Van Buren85323
Pickett75924
Hancock59312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events