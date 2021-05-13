Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New York Yankees say 7 vaccinated members tested positive for Covid-19. Here's how that could happen

Seven members of the New York Yankees' coaching and support staff have tested positive for Covid-19 despite being inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vacci...

Posted: May 13, 2021 3:02 PM
Updated: May 13, 2021 4:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

Seven members of the New York Yankees' coaching and support staff have tested positive for Covid-19 despite being inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the baseball team's manager said.

Six of the seven do not have symptoms, Aaron Boone said Wednesday.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 72% effective against Covid-19 among US trial participants and 85% effective against severe Covid-19.

The two-dose vaccines used in the US, from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, are both about 95% effective against Covid-19.

It's not possible to get Covid-19 from any of those three vaccines because none of them contains coronavirus.

But even if someone gets Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated, the symptoms will likely be far less severe than if they didn't get vaccinated at all, said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University. This is similar to how the flu vaccine works.

And the fact that six of the seven infected members don't have symptoms shows how 'remarkably great' the vaccine is at preventing people from getting sick from Covid-19, Reiner said.

The Yankees said the seven were vaccinated on April 7. People are still vulnerable to infection immediately after the shots because the vaccines don't fully kick in until about two weeks after the last dose.

On Tuesday, the Yankees said third base coach Phil Nevin had tested positive.

Out of an abundance of caution, shortstop Gleyber Torres did not play in Wednesday's game because he was waiting for Covid-19 test results, Boone said. Torres had coronavirus in December and has been vaccinated, the manager said.

The Yankees have been playing under relaxed health and safety protocols after reaching an MLB-recommended 85% threshold of vaccinated team members in late April.

CNN has reached out to the New York State Department of Health for comment.

The Yankees are currently in Florida for the last game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

They're scheduled to travel to Baltimore ahead of their series against the Orioles on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 531751

Reported Deaths: 10997
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson766021528
Mobile41061805
Madison34820505
Tuscaloosa25801453
Montgomery24348589
Shelby23465249
Baldwin21170309
Lee15887171
Calhoun14515316
Morgan14315279
Etowah13849353
Marshall12239223
Houston10575281
Elmore10062205
Limestone9980151
Cullman9697194
St. Clair9671243
Lauderdale9437241
DeKalb8843187
Talladega8231176
Walker7244277
Autauga6928108
Jackson6815112
Blount6680137
Colbert6307134
Coffee5521119
Dale4845111
Russell442538
Chilton4302112
Franklin426382
Covington4131118
Tallapoosa4026152
Escambia393677
Chambers3575123
Dallas3555152
Clarke351061
Marion3126101
Pike311077
Lawrence300498
Winston274473
Bibb261264
Geneva251077
Marengo249564
Pickens234561
Barbour231456
Hale223177
Butler216469
Fayette212562
Henry188944
Cherokee185245
Randolph180642
Monroe177840
Washington167639
Macon159750
Clay156857
Crenshaw152757
Cleburne149141
Lamar142735
Lowndes138953
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110529
Coosa107928
Perry107826
Sumter104732
Greene92534
Choctaw60724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 855587

Reported Deaths: 12296
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby961611625
Davidson89572940
Knox51049636
Hamilton44482495
Rutherford43157436
Williamson28089217
Sumner24100349
Montgomery20361227
Wilson18887236
Out of TN1823299
Unassigned16904134
Sullivan16893297
Blount15531195
Bradley15094151
Washington14656245
Maury13527172
Sevier13433175
Putnam11414175
Madison11196241
Robertson9779131
Anderson8779171
Hamblen8627173
Greene7910156
Tipton7387104
Coffee6919122
Dickson6850113
Cumberland6755133
Carter6650158
Gibson6531146
McMinn652898
Bedford6518129
Roane6309105
Jefferson6236125
Loudon615469
Hawkins6129107
Lawrence597588
Monroe586396
Warren554881
Dyer5435106
Franklin516090
Fayette510177
Cheatham456756
Obion454796
Cocke451799
Lincoln436563
Rhea435875
Marshall420158
Campbell417163
Weakley415665
Giles4006100
Henderson379676
White366770
Carroll362883
Macon362778
Hardin358668
Hardeman352764
Lauderdale319744
Henry319676
Claiborne318873
Scott314445
Marion312747
Overton302261
Wayne296734
Hickman284646
McNairy283154
DeKalb280554
Smith278439
Haywood271262
Grainger263550
Morgan250839
Trousdale250522
Fentress242347
Johnson241539
Bledsoe215311
Chester215251
Polk208324
Unicoi204349
Crockett203349
Cannon192331
Union191234
Humphreys180928
Grundy179334
Sequatchie171029
Lake170326
Benton167040
Decatur159139
Lewis158226
Meigs139025
Stewart132728
Jackson132336
Clay110230
Houston109533
Perry107028
Moore101417
Van Buren85323
Pickett76024
Hancock59112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events