Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How service dogs safeguard, deepen relationships and save us from ourselves

Leadership coach John Bates was speaking at a TED conference in front of a huge audience when his dog Flash walked across the stage, sniffed him, and repeate...

Posted: May 13, 2021 2:57 PM
Updated: May 13, 2021 2:57 PM
Posted By: CNN

Leadership coach John Bates was speaking at a TED conference in front of a huge audience when his dog Flash walked across the stage, sniffed him, and repeatedly started poking him with his nose.

Flash was doing what is called "alerting" in the world of working service dogs, telling Bates that he might not be OK.

After his talk, Bates went back to his room, took some meds and went to sleep, avoiding a potential medical emergency.

"A dog's sense of smell is about 10,000 times better than a human's sense of smell," said Mary Cortani, a CNN Hero and founder and executive director of Operation Freedom Paws, which provides service dogs to veterans and people with disabilities.

"A service dog can smell differences in our chemistry, when we're stressed or sick. That's how they can track a person who is lost in the woods. From miles away, they can smell fear or distress."

Trained service dogs can be life-changing, and even lifesaving for the humans they serve by safeguarding them, Cortani said, helping their people develop deeper human connections — and even saving them from themselves.

Service dogs keep their humans out of the ER

Bates, who is founder and CEO of Executive Speaking Success, often has to travel internationally to speak in public. He has a rare condition called Stevens-Johnson syndrome. It can be triggered by stress, time zone changes, and disrupted sleep cycles.

"It's not pretty," Bates said. "It starts with lesions in your mucous membrane, progresses to your skin falling off in large chunks and can lead you to go blind and die in a burn unit."

He's had to visit hospital emergency rooms a couple times during the early phases of a potentially dangerous medical crisis.

Protecting Bates since 2009, Flash alerts him whenever he senses his stress rise to an unhealthy level. Because of Flash's protection, Bates has gained "massive freedom of action" and has been spared any further trips to the ER.

Trained dogs can assist with PTSD

Exposure to trauma can put people into a state of what's called "chronic threat response," which means that their fight-or-flight system is continually activated and they filter the world through the lens of potential threats.

Because of their dog's "sixth sense" for danger, an owner suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder is often able to relax if their dog is relaxed.

"Service dogs can literally 'clear a room' by entering it, turning on lights and giving their owners confidence that there are no intruders," said Andrea McCarren, vice president and chief content officer of PenFed Digital, who raises service dogs for veterans and first responders through America's VetDogs and Canine Companions for Independence.

Veterans tell McCarren that their service dogs give them greater comfort being in public because "it is their dog and not their disability that is the center of attention."

Developing deeper human connection

When US Navy veteran Dave Jennelle came to Operation Freedom Paws, he was guarded. He wanted what he thought would be an intimidating dog, the kind that makes people stay back -- a rottweiler, Doberman pinscher or a pit bull.

That was not to be, according to Cortani, who is widely known to be a "dog whisperer." "I don't give people the dogs they want," Cortani said. "I give them the dogs they need."

Jennelle, now the organization's head mentor trainer, received a white ball of fluff named Laddie instead. Laddie, a border collie mix, is a magnet for positive attention, which was uncomfortable for Jenelle at first. Now, "I wouldn't trade Laddie for the world," he said.

When US Army veteran Paul Whitmer started working with his service dog from Got Your Six Support Dogs, he had severe anxiety, especially when interacting with strangers. Working through this issue with his dog by his side greatly has decreased his anxiety and hypervigilance symptoms.

After three years, Whitmer said he enjoys many positive interactions with strangers and looks forward to going out in public. Whitmer feels his capacity for empathy has grown in direct proportion to his work with his service dog, also named Paul.

"I'm now able to feel what others are feeling and respond accordingly," he said.

Service dogs may even save us from ourselves

Whitmer said his dog probably saved his life. "Had Paul not been awarded to me -- I'm not 100% sure I'd be around today. I was circling the drain, and now there's a stopper in it, and the basin is filling back up again. It's truly amazing."

Trained service dogs are working dogs, who are motivated to bond and attend to one person. They can be trained to do nearly 50 tasks, including retrieving items, opening doors, clearing rooms and mitigating the symptoms of trauma.

It's important to remember that the rules of engagement for service dogs are different from family pets. Here's how to interact with them.

Look for a vest. It likely says, "working dog -- do not pet." Service dogs will always be wearing an official vest.

Ask permission before you touch or engage a service dog. You can say, "May I visit with your dog?" If the owner says no, do not take this personally. It is impossible to know the nature of their challenges or the rationale for requesting space.

How to pet the dog. If the owner is agreeable, stand at a 90-degree angle from the dog and extend the back of your hand. The dog will usually sniff your feet first and travel up your leg to your hand. Stroke the dog under the chin and slowly come up around the ears, rather than coming straight down over the head, which can be perceived as threatening behavior to a dog.

Stay chill. Exhibit a calm, open demeanor throughout the interaction. If you do, you may be part of a healing journey, although you may never know it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 531751

Reported Deaths: 10997
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson766021528
Mobile41061805
Madison34820505
Tuscaloosa25801453
Montgomery24348589
Shelby23465249
Baldwin21170309
Lee15887171
Calhoun14515316
Morgan14315279
Etowah13849353
Marshall12239223
Houston10575281
Elmore10062205
Limestone9980151
Cullman9697194
St. Clair9671243
Lauderdale9437241
DeKalb8843187
Talladega8231176
Walker7244277
Autauga6928108
Jackson6815112
Blount6680137
Colbert6307134
Coffee5521119
Dale4845111
Russell442538
Chilton4302112
Franklin426382
Covington4131118
Tallapoosa4026152
Escambia393677
Chambers3575123
Dallas3555152
Clarke351061
Marion3126101
Pike311077
Lawrence300498
Winston274473
Bibb261264
Geneva251077
Marengo249564
Pickens234561
Barbour231456
Hale223177
Butler216469
Fayette212562
Henry188944
Cherokee185245
Randolph180642
Monroe177840
Washington167639
Macon159750
Clay156857
Crenshaw152757
Cleburne149141
Lamar142735
Lowndes138953
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110529
Coosa107928
Perry107826
Sumter104732
Greene92534
Choctaw60724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 855587

Reported Deaths: 12296
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby961611625
Davidson89572940
Knox51049636
Hamilton44482495
Rutherford43157436
Williamson28089217
Sumner24100349
Montgomery20361227
Wilson18887236
Out of TN1823299
Unassigned16904134
Sullivan16893297
Blount15531195
Bradley15094151
Washington14656245
Maury13527172
Sevier13433175
Putnam11414175
Madison11196241
Robertson9779131
Anderson8779171
Hamblen8627173
Greene7910156
Tipton7387104
Coffee6919122
Dickson6850113
Cumberland6755133
Carter6650158
Gibson6531146
McMinn652898
Bedford6518129
Roane6309105
Jefferson6236125
Loudon615469
Hawkins6129107
Lawrence597588
Monroe586396
Warren554881
Dyer5435106
Franklin516090
Fayette510177
Cheatham456756
Obion454796
Cocke451799
Lincoln436563
Rhea435875
Marshall420158
Campbell417163
Weakley415665
Giles4006100
Henderson379676
White366770
Carroll362883
Macon362778
Hardin358668
Hardeman352764
Lauderdale319744
Henry319676
Claiborne318873
Scott314445
Marion312747
Overton302261
Wayne296734
Hickman284646
McNairy283154
DeKalb280554
Smith278439
Haywood271262
Grainger263550
Morgan250839
Trousdale250522
Fentress242347
Johnson241539
Bledsoe215311
Chester215251
Polk208324
Unicoi204349
Crockett203349
Cannon192331
Union191234
Humphreys180928
Grundy179334
Sequatchie171029
Lake170326
Benton167040
Decatur159139
Lewis158226
Meigs139025
Stewart132728
Jackson132336
Clay110230
Houston109533
Perry107028
Moore101417
Van Buren85323
Pickett76024
Hancock59112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events