Clear

Secret Service recovers $2 billion in fraudulently obtained Covid-19 relief funds

Federal officials from the US Secret Service have helped recover around $2 billion in fraudulently obtained Covid-19 relief funds and seized more than $640 m...

Posted: May 12, 2021 11:29 AM
Updated: May 12, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Federal officials from the US Secret Service have helped recover around $2 billion in fraudulently obtained Covid-19 relief funds and seized more than $640 million from accused fraudsters, the agency said Wednesday.

One year into the pandemic, the Secret Service has opened 690 cases regarding unemployment insurance fraud, on top of another 720 Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program fraud investigations and inquiries.

RELATED: Schools spending millions on air purifiers often sold using overblown claims

'The amount of unemployment insurance benefits provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented in the history of the nation's unemployment insurance system,' said Larry Turner, the acting inspector general for the Labor Department. 'Unfortunately, the significant increase in benefits made the program a target for those seeking to defraud government programs.'

In a recent hearing in front of House lawmakers, Secret Service Director James Murray said the agency's approach to recovering stolen funds has evolved over the last year from stopping scams to building robust prosecutions. Murray also noted the size of the Covid-relief packages from Congress are extraordinary and the work to root out fraud will continue long after the virus slows.

'We've probably made more than 120 arrests specific only to Covid fraud,' Murray said. 'This is not something that is going to go away. The size of these packages are so notable and the opportunities that exist are going to be persistent, we're going to be addressing Covid fraud for many years to come.'

RELATED: FEMA's Covid funeral assistance program is up and running after a rocky start. Here's how to apply

In March, the Justice Department announced federal investigators identified more than $500 million in fraud and charged 474 people with crimes related to stealing from Covid-relief designated funding.

Among the top targets by prosecutors were fraudsters trying to steal from the Paycheck Protection Program, with people running schemes ranging from exaggerating their business expenses to concocting fake companies to get funding. In one Texas case, a man pleaded guilty to seeking $24.8 million in PPP loans using the names of 11 different companies to make loan applications to 11 lenders. He managed to obtain $17.3 million in forgivable loans and used the money to buy homes, jewelry and luxury cars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 531404

Reported Deaths: 10985
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson765501522
Mobile41036805
Madison34789503
Tuscaloosa25788453
Montgomery24340589
Shelby23449249
Baldwin21154308
Lee15882171
Calhoun14511314
Morgan14306279
Etowah13843353
Marshall12232223
Houston10570281
Elmore10068205
Limestone9974151
Cullman9676194
St. Clair9661243
Lauderdale9427241
DeKalb8831186
Talladega8227176
Walker7241277
Autauga6926108
Jackson6814112
Blount6678137
Colbert6306134
Coffee5519119
Dale4838111
Russell441538
Chilton4296112
Franklin426082
Covington4129118
Tallapoosa4023152
Escambia393677
Chambers3573123
Dallas3551152
Clarke351161
Marion3122101
Pike310977
Lawrence300398
Winston274473
Bibb260964
Geneva250477
Marengo249564
Pickens234461
Barbour231057
Hale223077
Butler216069
Fayette212562
Henry188844
Cherokee185245
Randolph180542
Monroe177540
Washington167339
Macon159650
Clay156756
Crenshaw152557
Cleburne148941
Lamar142535
Lowndes138853
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110529
Perry107726
Coosa107628
Sumter104732
Greene92534
Choctaw60724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 854918

Reported Deaths: 12292
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby960581622
Davidson89499940
Knox50954636
Hamilton44416495
Rutherford43118436
Williamson28063217
Sumner24069349
Montgomery20337227
Wilson18843236
Out of TN1836798
Unassigned16934134
Sullivan16864296
Blount15514195
Bradley15073151
Washington14644245
Maury13522172
Sevier13421175
Putnam11410175
Madison11196242
Robertson9776131
Anderson8769171
Hamblen8620173
Greene7899156
Tipton7382103
Coffee6914122
Dickson6845113
Cumberland6749133
Carter6642158
Gibson6531146
McMinn652298
Bedford6513129
Roane6305105
Jefferson6226125
Loudon614669
Hawkins6117107
Lawrence596388
Monroe585896
Warren554881
Dyer5430106
Franklin515790
Fayette509877
Cheatham456256
Obion454596
Cocke451899
Lincoln436663
Rhea435375
Marshall420158
Campbell416863
Weakley415065
Giles4004100
Henderson379576
White366570
Carroll362683
Macon362478
Hardin358268
Hardeman352764
Henry319776
Lauderdale319644
Claiborne318673
Scott313645
Marion312947
Overton302061
Wayne296534
Hickman284446
McNairy282754
DeKalb280554
Smith278139
Haywood271262
Grainger263350
Morgan250339
Trousdale250222
Fentress242347
Johnson241339
Chester214951
Bledsoe214711
Polk208124
Unicoi204249
Crockett203249
Cannon192431
Union190734
Humphreys180528
Grundy179334
Sequatchie170729
Lake170426
Benton166640
Decatur159039
Lewis158226
Meigs139025
Stewart132528
Jackson132336
Clay110331
Houston109533
Perry106828
Moore101217
Van Buren85223
Pickett76024
Hancock59112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events