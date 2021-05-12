Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 inductees are....

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2021 inductees on Wednesday, marking the most diverse group by musical genre in the organization's history.

To be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The full list of the new class follows below.

Performer Category:

· Foo Fighters

· The Go-Go's

· JAY-Z

· Carole King

· Todd Rundgren

· Tina Turner

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

· Clarence Avant

Musical Excellence Award:

· LL Cool J

· Billy Preston

· Randy Rhoads

Early Influence Award:

· Kraftwerk

· Gil Scott Heron

· Charley Patton

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The induction ceremony will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max at a later date. (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.)