Clear

Liz Cheney loses House Republican leadership post over feud with Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney lost her post in...

Posted: May 12, 2021 11:25 AM
Updated: May 12, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Rep. Liz Cheney lost her post in the House Republican leadership on Wednesday after publicly rejecting for months former President Donald Trump's lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.

House Republicans ousted Cheney in a voice vote behind closed doors, so there will be no tally of those who supported or opposed her. The conference is expected to replace her with New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has a less conservative voting record than Cheney but has emerged as one of Trump's top defenders.

Cheney did not back down in a speech before the vote, calling out Trump and other Republicans who aided his efforts to overturn his loss and charging that she would lead 'the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles.'

'We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy,' said Cheney. 'Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.'

When Cheney criticized Trump in her remarks, she was booed, according to a House member in the room.

'If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I'm not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from,' Cheney added. 'That will be their legacy.'

Cheney was one of only 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for allegedly inciting the deadly riot at the Capitol in January, when Congress voted to certify the election. She said at the time that 'there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.'

Despite her feud with Trump, House Republicans overwhelmingly voted in early February to keep Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican, who is in charge of executing the conference's message to the public.

Unlike that vote a few months ago when she worked behind the scenes to fend off the push for her ouster, Cheney is not whipping her colleagues to stay in her position. A senior GOP member of Congress who supported Cheney then told CNN he has not heard from her ahead of Wednesday's vote.

Cheney's renunciation of Trump has drawn a stark contrast with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, who traveled to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort after saying that Trump bore responsibility for the attack on the Capitol. While McCarthy previously supported Cheney, he now backs Stefanik for the House GOP's No. 3 role.

The relationship between McCarthy and Cheney started to crumble a couple weeks after the vote on her leadership in February, when a reporter at a press conference asked if Trump should speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

McCarthy said 'yes,' while Cheney said, 'I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country.'

McCarthy then ended his appearances at press events with Cheney, raised questions about the election and distanced himself from her attacks.

Cheney's remarks last week seemed to be McCarthy's last straw. After Trump attempted to rebrand his loss as 'THE BIG LIE!,' the Wyoming Republican noted that the 2020 election 'was not stolen' and tweeted that 'anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.'

Well aware that the other members of the House GOP leadership are men, Trump, McCarthy, House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and others quickly backed Stefanik, who has worked to elect more Republican women in Congress.

'Everyone in leadership serves at the pleasure of the conference,' McCarthy said on Fox News last weekend. 'We want to be united in moving forward.'

When asked Tuesday if Cheney pushed back too much on Trump, Scalise argued it wasn't about Cheney's comments on the former President specifically, but rather how her comments detracted from Republicans' larger message.

'It's not about right or wrong, it's about the focus of our conference, and focusing on pushing back on the agenda that's being pushed by the Biden administration,' Scalise said Tuesday.

Stefanik's approval of Trump has increased along with her upstate New York district, which supported Barack Obama in 2012 but went for Trump in 2016 and 2020. In 2016, the congresswoman backed Trump as the party's presidential nominee, but occasionally criticized him and wouldn't say his name when asked who she'd support.

Early in the Trump presidency, she aligned herself with then-House Speaker Paul Ryan and focused on her work on the Armed Services and Intelligence committees. She also broke with Trump on some key priorities, including his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord and the 2017 GOP tax bill.

But when House Democrats moved to impeach Trump for the first time in 2019, Stefanik emerged as one of the President's most outspoken defenders. She earned Trump's praise in the process; the President called her 'a new Republican star.'

In January, Stefanik objected to certifying Joe Biden's election, and supported a Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of it in battleground states Trump lost. The Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit, saying Texas lacked standing to throw out the results in other states.

Stefanik has continued to cast doubt on Biden's victory, saying last week that she 'fully' supports a controversial Republican-led audit in Arizona, where Biden narrowly won.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. But some House Republicans who supported Cheney in February have said her continued rejection of Trump's false claims have fractured the party's message as it seeks to win back the House in 2022.

Even before Monday's vote, Cheney had been looking beyond her expulsion from House GOP leadership to the next steps of her plan to fight for the future of the Republican Party, enlisting the help from alumni of the Bush administration and other conservatives who have already spoken out against Trump.

Three people familiar with these conversations tell CNN that Cheney has become more actively engaged with Republicans outside of the House conference in recent days, talking and strategizing with these allies about her path forward. The first piece of the plan came in her pointed speech on the House floor Tuesday night, when she said that 'those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution.'

One friend described the speech 'as a model for her path forward.'

In the coming days, the next steps of the plan will become clear, including an effort to 'rally the voices of Republicans who share her view,' another GOP confidante says. Cheney intends to make clear that she is has 'no intentions of abandoning the Republican Party.'

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 531404

Reported Deaths: 10985
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson765501522
Mobile41036805
Madison34789503
Tuscaloosa25788453
Montgomery24340589
Shelby23449249
Baldwin21154308
Lee15882171
Calhoun14511314
Morgan14306279
Etowah13843353
Marshall12232223
Houston10570281
Elmore10068205
Limestone9974151
Cullman9676194
St. Clair9661243
Lauderdale9427241
DeKalb8831186
Talladega8227176
Walker7241277
Autauga6926108
Jackson6814112
Blount6678137
Colbert6306134
Coffee5519119
Dale4838111
Russell441538
Chilton4296112
Franklin426082
Covington4129118
Tallapoosa4023152
Escambia393677
Chambers3573123
Dallas3551152
Clarke351161
Marion3122101
Pike310977
Lawrence300398
Winston274473
Bibb260964
Geneva250477
Marengo249564
Pickens234461
Barbour231057
Hale223077
Butler216069
Fayette212562
Henry188844
Cherokee185245
Randolph180542
Monroe177540
Washington167339
Macon159650
Clay156756
Crenshaw152557
Cleburne148941
Lamar142535
Lowndes138853
Wilcox127130
Bullock122841
Conecuh110529
Perry107726
Coosa107628
Sumter104732
Greene92534
Choctaw60724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 854918

Reported Deaths: 12292
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby960581622
Davidson89499940
Knox50954636
Hamilton44416495
Rutherford43118436
Williamson28063217
Sumner24069349
Montgomery20337227
Wilson18843236
Out of TN1836798
Unassigned16934134
Sullivan16864296
Blount15514195
Bradley15073151
Washington14644245
Maury13522172
Sevier13421175
Putnam11410175
Madison11196242
Robertson9776131
Anderson8769171
Hamblen8620173
Greene7899156
Tipton7382103
Coffee6914122
Dickson6845113
Cumberland6749133
Carter6642158
Gibson6531146
McMinn652298
Bedford6513129
Roane6305105
Jefferson6226125
Loudon614669
Hawkins6117107
Lawrence596388
Monroe585896
Warren554881
Dyer5430106
Franklin515790
Fayette509877
Cheatham456256
Obion454596
Cocke451899
Lincoln436663
Rhea435375
Marshall420158
Campbell416863
Weakley415065
Giles4004100
Henderson379576
White366570
Carroll362683
Macon362478
Hardin358268
Hardeman352764
Henry319776
Lauderdale319644
Claiborne318673
Scott313645
Marion312947
Overton302061
Wayne296534
Hickman284446
McNairy282754
DeKalb280554
Smith278139
Haywood271262
Grainger263350
Morgan250339
Trousdale250222
Fentress242347
Johnson241339
Chester214951
Bledsoe214711
Polk208124
Unicoi204249
Crockett203249
Cannon192431
Union190734
Humphreys180528
Grundy179334
Sequatchie170729
Lake170426
Benton166640
Decatur159039
Lewis158226
Meigs139025
Stewart132528
Jackson132336
Clay110331
Houston109533
Perry106828
Moore101217
Van Buren85223
Pickett76024
Hancock59112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events