Clear

Voyager spacecraft detects 'persistent hum' beyond our solar system

One of the Earth's longest-flying spacecraft has detected a "persistent hum" beyond our solar system, according to a new study....

Posted: May 11, 2021 3:01 PM
Posted By: CNN

One of the Earth's longest-flying spacecraft has detected a "persistent hum" beyond our solar system, according to a new study.

NASA's Voyager 1 launched on September 5 1977, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a Titan-Centaur rocket, just weeks after its sister craft, Voyager 2. Although they were initially designed to last five years, more than 43 years after they launched, the crafts are still sending back data as they explore interstellar space.

Instruments aboard Voyager 1, which has moved past the edge of the solar system, through the solar system's border with interstellar space, known as the heliopause, and into the interstellar medium, have detected the sounds of plasma waves, according to research published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

A Cornell University-led team studied data transmitted from the spacecraft, sent from 14 billion miles away and discovered the interstellar gas emissions.

"It's very faint and monotone, because it is in a narrow frequency bandwidth," Stella Koch Ocker, a Cornell University doctoral student in astronomy, said in a statement. "We're detecting the faint, persistent hum of interstellar gas."

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft flew by Jupiter in 1979, and by Saturn in 1980, before crossing the heliopause in August 2012.

After entering interstellar space, Voyager 1's Plasma Wave System instrument detected oscillations in the gas, which is caused by our sun. But researchers also noticed that in between those eruptions, there was a steady and persistent signature.

Listen to the eerie sound here.

"The interstellar medium is like a quiet or gentle rain," James Cordes, the George Feldstein Professor of Astronomy at Cornell and senior author of the study, said in a statement.

"In the case of a solar outburst, it's like detecting a lightning burst in a thunderstorm and then it's back to a gentle rain."

Researchers think there is more low-level activity in the interstellar gas than was previously believed. This will allow researchers to monitor the spatial distribution of plasma. Voyager 1's data can also help scientists understand the interactions between the interstellar medium and the sun's solar wind, a steady stream of charged particles outflowing from our star.

"We've never had a chance to evaluate it. Now we know we don't need a fortuitous event related to the sun to measure interstellar plasma," Cornell research scientist Shami Chatterjee added.

"Regardless of what the sun is doing, Voyager is sending back detail," Chatterjee said.

Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in space and continues to function, despite its age and distance.

"Scientifically, this research is quite a feat. It's a testament to the amazing Voyager spacecraft," Ocker said. "It's the engineering gift to science that keeps on giving."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 531094

Reported Deaths: 10978
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson765441522
Mobile40979804
Madison34763503
Tuscaloosa25781452
Montgomery24331589
Shelby23431249
Baldwin21135308
Lee15886171
Calhoun14505314
Morgan14300279
Etowah13834353
Marshall12222223
Houston10571281
Elmore10061205
Limestone9964151
Cullman9670193
St. Clair9657243
Lauderdale9428241
DeKalb8831186
Talladega8223176
Walker7236277
Autauga6920108
Jackson6813112
Blount6661137
Colbert6301134
Coffee5512119
Dale4831111
Russell441238
Chilton4294112
Franklin425682
Covington4121118
Tallapoosa4029152
Escambia393476
Chambers3563123
Dallas3551151
Clarke351061
Marion3119101
Pike310877
Lawrence300298
Winston274472
Bibb260764
Geneva250077
Marengo249764
Pickens234461
Barbour230857
Hale222977
Butler215969
Fayette212462
Henry188744
Cherokee184945
Randolph180241
Monroe177440
Washington167339
Macon159250
Clay156256
Crenshaw152357
Cleburne148941
Lamar142535
Lowndes138853
Wilcox127130
Bullock123041
Conecuh110529
Perry107726
Coosa107228
Sumter104532
Greene92334
Choctaw60624
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 854360

Reported Deaths: 12276
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby959681622
Davidson89465938
Knox50796635
Hamilton44378495
Rutherford43100435
Williamson28040217
Sumner24052349
Montgomery20315227
Wilson18838235
Out of TN1842298
Unassigned17005134
Sullivan16846295
Blount15513193
Bradley15062150
Washington14623245
Maury13517172
Sevier13408175
Putnam11398175
Madison11185242
Robertson9768131
Anderson8768172
Hamblen8616173
Greene7889156
Tipton7371102
Coffee6911122
Dickson6841112
Cumberland6748133
Carter6639158
Gibson6533146
McMinn651898
Bedford6512129
Roane6302105
Jefferson6222124
Loudon614069
Hawkins6110107
Lawrence595387
Monroe585595
Warren554681
Dyer5429106
Franklin515490
Fayette509076
Cheatham455856
Obion454196
Cocke451199
Lincoln436663
Rhea435375
Marshall419958
Campbell415763
Weakley414765
Giles3999100
Henderson379576
White366070
Carroll362283
Macon362278
Hardin357868
Hardeman352964
Lauderdale319644
Henry319376
Claiborne318173
Scott313645
Marion312847
Overton301661
Wayne296234
Hickman284446
McNairy282554
DeKalb280354
Smith277939
Haywood271462
Grainger263050
Morgan250239
Trousdale250222
Fentress242347
Johnson240939
Chester214851
Bledsoe214611
Polk208224
Unicoi204249
Crockett203248
Cannon192331
Union190734
Humphreys180327
Grundy179334
Lake170426
Sequatchie170229
Benton166740
Decatur158939
Lewis158226
Meigs139025
Stewart132528
Jackson132336
Clay110331
Houston109533
Perry106728
Moore101217
Van Buren84823
Pickett76024
Hancock59112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events