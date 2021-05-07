Clear

A platoon of female Marines made history by graduating from this San Diego boot camp

It takes 13 weeks to complete boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, where young recruits become hardened...

Posted: May 7, 2021 7:48 PM
Posted By: CNN

It takes 13 weeks to complete boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, where young recruits become hardened US Marines. The three-month course is considered one of the most difficult in any branch of the US military.

But before this year, male and female recruits never trained side-by-side.

This week, after grinding through three months of training and team building, the San Diego depot's first gender-integrated class of Marines graduated after completing boot camp together. The historic first was motivated by the National Defense Authorization Act, signed in 2020, which required the Marines to begin training male and female recruits together before 2028.

Until recently, the two training depots were largely segregated by gender: Companies of women trained at the recruit depot in Parris Island, South Carolina, and men trained either in South Carolina or San Diego, but not concurrently with the women recruits. A coed company first trained together at Parris Island in 2019, CNN reported at the time.

"This graduation of the first integrated company of Marines trained here at MCRD San Diego marks the completion of the first step toward a future in which each Marine who graduates MCRD San Diego has the same experience as their peers at Parris Island," said Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, commanding general of MCRD San Diego, in a statement.

The Marine Corps has always trained women and men separately since women were allowed to join the Corps (first during World War I, then in the 1940s when Congress allowed women to serve as permanent military members).

The military branch has also struggled to recruit women: According to the New York Times, just 8% of Marines are women -- the lowest percentage among the US military branches. It was also the last military branch to adopt gender integration at its training facilities, the Times reported.

Pfc. Katey Hogan was a recruit with the groundbreaking Platoon 3241. She and the 52 other women recruits didn't take their history-making training lightly, she said -- it motivated her to perform at her best.

"We get to set the standard for other fellow future Marines or people who are inspired by us," the 18-year-old Marine told CNN. "I definitely proved a point to people."

Hogan's platoon was one of six in the company that trained together at the San Diego facility, each made up of around 60 to 70 recruits each (Hogan's platoon began with 60 women, but 53 of them completed the training). While the women's platoon lived in a separate dorm, they attended classes with their male counterparts and competed against them in some events -- and often scored the highest, a spokesman for MCRD San Diego said.

The women and men competed alongside each other in demanding endurance events known as "physical training," which tested their strength and fitness. The women's platoon bested the rest of the company in "final drill," the spokesman said. It's considered the most prestigious event -- a drill that requires the platoon act in complete synchrony.

The platoon's physical and mental synchrony wasn't immediate, though. Hogan said the all-women Platoon 3241 resisted initial attempts to bond or build trust with each other.

"We struggled at first," she said of Platoon 3241. "We didn't want to communicate with each other."

They grew close, inevitably, after spending nearly every waking moment together. That bond paid off in the most punishing challenge of all: "the Crucible," a 54-hour course comprised of 24 events, including the feared "Reaper," a 10-mile uphill hike made more difficult by heavy backpacks.

"We made it up that Reaper," Hogan said. "We showed people that we can do exactly what everyone else can."

It's only after recruits complete the Crucible that they can be called Marines.

The new Marines are off to train again

The new Marines graduated this week in a ceremony attended by families they hadn't seen in months. Hogan was named the honor graduate of her platoon for her exemplary leadership.

Photos from the graduation show Hogan and her platoon dressed in their uniforms, marching together with solemn, focused expressions. But once their drill instructor dismissed them, the Marines cracked smiles and dropped their perfect posture to celebrate together.

Hogan was beaming with pride at graduation, particularly when sergeant majors congratulated her as a fellow Marine.

"I felt like I actually accomplished my mission," she said.

Perhaps the highlight of the day, though, was a hug from her dad, also a Marine. It was the first time she'd seen him cry.

"I feel like I'm (his) equal," she said.

Hogan left Friday for Camp Pendleton, where she and the new Marines will continue their training. She'll complete additional training after that and, eventually, settle on a Marine occupational specialty. She said she plans to remain in the Marines for 20 years.

As for where she's stationed, she said she's hoping to end back up in San Diego, home to the facility where she became a Marine. But she's not tied to it.

"Anywhere (the Marine Corps) takes me, I'll go," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 530011

Reported Deaths: 10946
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson763591519
Mobile40875804
Madison34676503
Tuscaloosa25717451
Montgomery24308585
Shelby23389248
Baldwin21093307
Lee15844169
Calhoun14481313
Morgan14281279
Etowah13813353
Marshall12203222
Houston10553280
Elmore10036205
Limestone9952150
Cullman9647193
St. Clair9634239
Lauderdale9413241
DeKalb8821185
Talladega8210175
Walker7222277
Autauga6914108
Jackson6803111
Blount6645136
Colbert6291134
Coffee5503118
Dale4826111
Russell440038
Chilton4263111
Franklin425482
Covington4120117
Tallapoosa4006152
Escambia393276
Chambers3559123
Dallas3544151
Clarke350861
Marion3111100
Pike310177
Lawrence299898
Winston273772
Bibb260463
Marengo249164
Geneva248777
Pickens233760
Barbour230757
Hale222577
Butler215869
Fayette212062
Henry188744
Cherokee184345
Randolph179941
Monroe177040
Washington167039
Macon158650
Clay155956
Crenshaw151957
Cleburne148741
Lamar141834
Lowndes138553
Wilcox127029
Bullock123041
Conecuh110129
Perry107526
Coosa107128
Sumter104332
Greene92334
Choctaw60424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 852072

Reported Deaths: 12245
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby955251616
Davidson89317933
Knox50606634
Hamilton44219493
Rutherford43026434
Williamson27986217
Sumner23978349
Montgomery20232225
Wilson18779233
Out of TN1839297
Unassigned17048134
Sullivan16760294
Blount15486193
Bradley15010149
Washington14582245
Maury13493172
Sevier13377175
Putnam11376175
Madison11164242
Robertson9755131
Anderson8758172
Hamblen8604173
Greene7864155
Tipton7349103
Coffee6903121
Dickson6835110
Cumberland6726132
Carter6628158
Gibson6524145
McMinn650698
Bedford6502128
Roane6281105
Jefferson6198124
Loudon612469
Hawkins6050107
Lawrence593087
Monroe583795
Warren554881
Dyer5423106
Franklin514690
Fayette506177
Cheatham454755
Obion453896
Cocke449699
Lincoln435263
Rhea434375
Marshall418658
Campbell415463
Weakley412564
Giles3995100
Henderson378876
White363270
Macon361778
Carroll361483
Hardin357167
Hardeman351864
Lauderdale318544
Henry317976
Claiborne317773
Marion312547
Scott311645
Overton300861
Wayne296134
Hickman283846
McNairy281654
DeKalb279554
Smith277439
Haywood271162
Grainger262550
Trousdale250022
Morgan249739
Fentress241347
Johnson240839
Chester214351
Bledsoe214011
Polk207624
Crockett203448
Unicoi203449
Cannon192031
Union190534
Humphreys179526
Grundy179234
Lake170326
Sequatchie169729
Benton165940
Decatur158639
Lewis158126
Meigs138825
Stewart132428
Jackson131936
Clay110131
Houston109333
Perry106628
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events