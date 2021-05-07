Clear

CDC website now emphasizes coronavirus spreads in the air

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday...

Posted: May 7, 2021 7:48 PM
Posted By: CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its explanations on how coronavirus is transmitted, stressing that inhalation is one of the main ways the virus is spread and placing less emphasis on the risk of picking it up from surfaces.

The changes to the CDC website are in line with a gradual shift in the agency's advice to stress that the virus spreads through the air -- either to be breathed in, to get into the eyes or to settle onto surfaces that people later touch.

"COVID-19 spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets and very small particles that contain the virus. These droplets and particles can be breathed in by other people or land on their eyes, noses, or mouth. In some circumstances, they may contaminate surfaces they touch. People who are closer than 6 feet from the infected person are most likely to get infected," the agency says on its updated website.

"How people get this virus can be boiled down to three very simple concepts," Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the CDC's Covid-19 response, told CNN.

"Keep the air clean, avoid getting exposed on your mucus membranes and keep your hands clean."

People more commonly catch the virus when they are standing close to someone who is infected and particles fly out to either land on the face or to be breathed in, the new explainer stresses. Less commonly, people catch the virus from breathing air contaminated by people who are further away, or by touching a contaminated surface and then touching their own eyes, nose or mouth.

"If you and I are standing within a few feet of each other talking, we now know infectious particles are flying out, even if you are talking softly," Brooks said.

The new explanations do not change what people need to do, but might help the public better understand how the virus spreads, Brooks said. Guidance remains the same -- wear a mask when near other people or inside and sharing air with others, keep a distance from others when possible and wash hands frequently. And get vaccinated.

The CDC also updated its scientific brief on how the virus spreads.

"Modes of SARS-CoV-2 transmission are now categorized as inhalation of virus, deposition of virus on exposed mucous membranes, and touching mucous membranes with soiled hands contaminated with virus," the new guidance reads."The principal mode by which people are infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is through exposure to respiratory fluids carrying infectious virus," it adds.

CDC added to its science brief on mask use to counter fears about the safety of wearing masks. "Research supports that mask wearing has no significant adverse health effects for wearers," it said.

Masks don't just filter the air, Brooks pointed out. "Wearing a mask covers your mucus membranes. It is more difficult to touch your mouth when a mask is over it," he noted.

Scientists who had been lobbying for the changes had both praise and criticism.

"I'm really happy with a whole lot of this stuff. I think it's an important and major step forward," Dr. Donald Milton, who studies how viruses are transmitted at the University of Maryland, told CNN.

But Milton signed a letter along with six other experts on aerosols to say the CDC needs to do and say more.

"However, we are concerned that CDC's accompanying document, How COVID-19 Spreads, is misleading, and potentially harmful," they wrote.

"In that document CDC says that breathing in small droplets and particles (i.e., aerosols) that contain the virus when people are far apart or have been in the same enclosed space for more than a few minutes is UNCOMMON (our emphasis) This will lead people to continue to think that maintaining distance is sufficient to prevent transmission."

It's not, they said.

"We know that transmission at distances beyond 6 feet occurs because of superspreader events, careful studies of smaller outbreaks, and the physics of aerosols. It can easily happen indoors in a poorly ventilated environment, when people are not wearing masks."

They want CDC to push for better ventilation in places such as meatpacking facilities where air is recirculated, and to emphasize the importance of face masks known as respirators, including N95 respirators, in places where people are forced to breathe recycled air.

"If you are working in a meatpacking plant where they recirculate the air because they have got to keep it cold, and you are elbow to elbow with other people, you need that better respirator to protect you," Milton said.

Meat and poultry processing facilities have been sites for several Covid-19 superspreading events and workers in those industries have been especially likely to become infected.

"They are just putting up Plexiglass shields, which can make it worse," Milton complained. He and other aerosol experts have said plastic shields can help concentrate potentially infected air and do little to protect people from the virus, other than stopping large droplets from nearby coughs, sneezes and talking.

I don't disagree," Brooks said in response. "This is not new guidance. This is the beginning of how, perhaps, guidance will begin to evolve," he added.

"I would stay tuned. This is an issue we are concerned about."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 530011

Reported Deaths: 10946
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson763591519
Mobile40875804
Madison34676503
Tuscaloosa25717451
Montgomery24308585
Shelby23389248
Baldwin21093307
Lee15844169
Calhoun14481313
Morgan14281279
Etowah13813353
Marshall12203222
Houston10553280
Elmore10036205
Limestone9952150
Cullman9647193
St. Clair9634239
Lauderdale9413241
DeKalb8821185
Talladega8210175
Walker7222277
Autauga6914108
Jackson6803111
Blount6645136
Colbert6291134
Coffee5503118
Dale4826111
Russell440038
Chilton4263111
Franklin425482
Covington4120117
Tallapoosa4006152
Escambia393276
Chambers3559123
Dallas3544151
Clarke350861
Marion3111100
Pike310177
Lawrence299898
Winston273772
Bibb260463
Marengo249164
Geneva248777
Pickens233760
Barbour230757
Hale222577
Butler215869
Fayette212062
Henry188744
Cherokee184345
Randolph179941
Monroe177040
Washington167039
Macon158650
Clay155956
Crenshaw151957
Cleburne148741
Lamar141834
Lowndes138553
Wilcox127029
Bullock123041
Conecuh110129
Perry107526
Coosa107128
Sumter104332
Greene92334
Choctaw60424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 852072

Reported Deaths: 12245
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby955251616
Davidson89317933
Knox50606634
Hamilton44219493
Rutherford43026434
Williamson27986217
Sumner23978349
Montgomery20232225
Wilson18779233
Out of TN1839297
Unassigned17048134
Sullivan16760294
Blount15486193
Bradley15010149
Washington14582245
Maury13493172
Sevier13377175
Putnam11376175
Madison11164242
Robertson9755131
Anderson8758172
Hamblen8604173
Greene7864155
Tipton7349103
Coffee6903121
Dickson6835110
Cumberland6726132
Carter6628158
Gibson6524145
McMinn650698
Bedford6502128
Roane6281105
Jefferson6198124
Loudon612469
Hawkins6050107
Lawrence593087
Monroe583795
Warren554881
Dyer5423106
Franklin514690
Fayette506177
Cheatham454755
Obion453896
Cocke449699
Lincoln435263
Rhea434375
Marshall418658
Campbell415463
Weakley412564
Giles3995100
Henderson378876
White363270
Macon361778
Carroll361483
Hardin357167
Hardeman351864
Lauderdale318544
Henry317976
Claiborne317773
Marion312547
Scott311645
Overton300861
Wayne296134
Hickman283846
McNairy281654
DeKalb279554
Smith277439
Haywood271162
Grainger262550
Trousdale250022
Morgan249739
Fentress241347
Johnson240839
Chester214351
Bledsoe214011
Polk207624
Crockett203448
Unicoi203449
Cannon192031
Union190534
Humphreys179526
Grundy179234
Lake170326
Sequatchie169729
Benton165940
Decatur158639
Lewis158126
Meigs138825
Stewart132428
Jackson131936
Clay110131
Houston109333
Perry106628
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events