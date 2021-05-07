Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US Capitol Police says threats against members of Congress up 107% compared to 2020

US Capitol Police said Friday that there has...

Posted: May 7, 2021 3:14 PM
Posted By: CNN

US Capitol Police said Friday that there has been a 107% increase in threats against members of Congress this year compared to 2020 and the department is "confident" the number of cases will continue to increase.

"As the Department has previously reported, the number of threats made against Congress has increased significantly. This year alone, there has been a 107% increase in threats against Members compared to 2020," USCP said in a press release on security recommendations detailed in a third preliminary report by its inspector general.

"Provided the unique threat environment we currently live in, the Department is confident the number of cases will continue to increase," it adds.

While USCP did not offer any details about the nature of these threats or what it believes is behind the increase, it noted its support of recommendations for "increasing threat assessment manpower and restructuring the Department to establish a stand-alone counter-surveillance entity."

"In 2020, the (US Secret Service), which has more than 100 agents and analysts, had approximately 8,000 cases. During the same time period, the USCP, which has just over 30 agents and analysts, had approximately 9,000 cases," USCP said in its Friday release.

In late January, CNN reported that intelligence based on social media chatter and other information, which increased after the January 6 insurrection, indicated a heightened threat for members of Congress.

Lawmakers in both parties have been reluctant to share details about specific threats they have received but several members were given increased security in the weeks after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.

The USCP Inspector General reports and other independent reviews of the security failures around January 6 have noted that the department needs additional resources to better protect lawmakers.

"The USCP agrees a stand-alone counter-surveillance unit would be valuable. However, in order to fully implement this recommendation, the Department would require additional resources for new employees, training, and vehicles as well as approval from Congressional stakeholders," USCP said in the release.

The third Capitol Police Inspector General report has not yet been released by the watchdog is expected to testify about its contents next week.

The IG's previous two reports detailed the department's "deficiencies" leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The House Administration Committee has announced it will hold a hearing on Monday entitled, "Oversight of the January 6th Attack: United States Capitol Police Threat Assessment and Counter Surveillance Before and During the Attack."

This story has been updated with additional information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 530011

Reported Deaths: 10946
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson763591519
Mobile40875804
Madison34676503
Tuscaloosa25717451
Montgomery24308585
Shelby23389248
Baldwin21093307
Lee15844169
Calhoun14481313
Morgan14281279
Etowah13813353
Marshall12203222
Houston10553280
Elmore10036205
Limestone9952150
Cullman9647193
St. Clair9634239
Lauderdale9413241
DeKalb8821185
Talladega8210175
Walker7222277
Autauga6914108
Jackson6803111
Blount6645136
Colbert6291134
Coffee5503118
Dale4826111
Russell440038
Chilton4263111
Franklin425482
Covington4120117
Tallapoosa4006152
Escambia393276
Chambers3559123
Dallas3544151
Clarke350861
Marion3111100
Pike310177
Lawrence299898
Winston273772
Bibb260463
Marengo249164
Geneva248777
Pickens233760
Barbour230757
Hale222577
Butler215869
Fayette212062
Henry188744
Cherokee184345
Randolph179941
Monroe177040
Washington167039
Macon158650
Clay155956
Crenshaw151957
Cleburne148741
Lamar141834
Lowndes138553
Wilcox127029
Bullock123041
Conecuh110129
Perry107526
Coosa107128
Sumter104332
Greene92334
Choctaw60424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 852072

Reported Deaths: 12245
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby955251616
Davidson89317933
Knox50606634
Hamilton44219493
Rutherford43026434
Williamson27986217
Sumner23978349
Montgomery20232225
Wilson18779233
Out of TN1839297
Unassigned17048134
Sullivan16760294
Blount15486193
Bradley15010149
Washington14582245
Maury13493172
Sevier13377175
Putnam11376175
Madison11164242
Robertson9755131
Anderson8758172
Hamblen8604173
Greene7864155
Tipton7349103
Coffee6903121
Dickson6835110
Cumberland6726132
Carter6628158
Gibson6524145
McMinn650698
Bedford6502128
Roane6281105
Jefferson6198124
Loudon612469
Hawkins6050107
Lawrence593087
Monroe583795
Warren554881
Dyer5423106
Franklin514690
Fayette506177
Cheatham454755
Obion453896
Cocke449699
Lincoln435263
Rhea434375
Marshall418658
Campbell415463
Weakley412564
Giles3995100
Henderson378876
White363270
Macon361778
Carroll361483
Hardin357167
Hardeman351864
Lauderdale318544
Henry317976
Claiborne317773
Marion312547
Scott311645
Overton300861
Wayne296134
Hickman283846
McNairy281654
DeKalb279554
Smith277439
Haywood271162
Grainger262550
Trousdale250022
Morgan249739
Fentress241347
Johnson240839
Chester214351
Bledsoe214011
Polk207624
Crockett203448
Unicoi203449
Cannon192031
Union190534
Humphreys179526
Grundy179234
Lake170326
Sequatchie169729
Benton165940
Decatur158639
Lewis158126
Meigs138825
Stewart132428
Jackson131936
Clay110131
Houston109333
Perry106628
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events