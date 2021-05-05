Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Peloton recalls all treadmills after a child's death and 70 injuries

Peloton recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmil...

Posted: May 5, 2021 3:43 PM
Posted By: CNN

Peloton recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmills Wednesday, and the company admitted it was wrong to fight the Consumer Product Safety Commission's request that it do so.

About 125,000 treadmills are included in the recall. The CPSC said that there has been one child death and 70 other injuries tied to the treadmills. But when the federal safety agency issued a warning about the dangers last month, Peloton took the unusual step of refusing to recall them.

"I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC's request," said Peloton CEO John Foley. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

In a statement, CPSC's acting chairman Robert Adler said that the announcement was the "result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers."

Wednesday's recall covers the $4,295 Tread+ as well as Peloton's cheaper Tread, which costs $2,495. That machine hasn't yet been released in the United States. Peloton pulled both machines off its website Wednesday.

The reversal comes more than two weeks after the US agency issued an "urgent warning" for users of the machine. At the time, the CPSC said it was aware of at least 39 accidents involving the treadmill, including "multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under" the device.

The CPSC released a video showing a small child playing with a powered-on treadmill while it lifts off the ground and the child becomes pinned under it. The agency released details of other incidents, including a child being injured when an adult was using it and "pets and objects" also being sucked beneath the treadmill suggesting "possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result."

Peloton refuted the agency, saying at the time its warning was "inaccurate and misleading." In a stark reversal, Foley admitted Wednesday that decision was a mistake.

Foley said Peloton will work with the CPSC to "set new industry safety standards for treadmills" because the company has a "desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety."

In response, Consumer Reports said the recall is "welcome news," but the delay left customers in danger.

"The CPSC took a strong and principled stance for safety, and clearly that's what made Peloton come to the table and agree to offer a full refund," said William Wallace, Consumer Reports' manager of safety policy, in a release. "It shouldn't have required so much time and effort to get this product recalled."

The nonprofit consumer watchdog group initially called Peloton's response, or lack there of, "outrageous."

Shares of Peloton hit a seven-month low, falling 12% on the news. The company reports earnings Thursday afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528784

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson762251516
Mobile40864804
Madison34569501
Tuscaloosa25646451
Montgomery24264585
Shelby23355246
Baldwin20993306
Lee15800168
Calhoun14457312
Morgan14250279
Etowah13796352
Marshall12166222
Houston10506280
Elmore10017205
Limestone9935150
Cullman9617193
St. Clair9584237
Lauderdale9397238
DeKalb8813185
Talladega8183175
Walker7205279
Autauga6910107
Jackson6793110
Blount6621135
Colbert6282134
Coffee5491115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4244111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia392675
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350360
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273572
Bibb259763
Marengo248564
Geneva247075
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188544
Cherokee183845
Randolph179241
Monroe176240
Washington166839
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151657
Cleburne148341
Lamar141234
Lowndes138453
Wilcox126528
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 849978

Reported Deaths: 12217
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby952081613
Davidson89184932
Knox50513634
Hamilton44114491
Rutherford42950433
Williamson27935217
Sumner23921348
Montgomery20138225
Wilson18742233
Out of TN1833397
Unassigned16961134
Sullivan16691290
Blount15441193
Bradley14983149
Washington14535244
Maury13450171
Sevier13341175
Putnam11342174
Madison11132241
Robertson9737131
Anderson8750172
Hamblen8597173
Greene7840155
Tipton7317101
Coffee6894121
Dickson6827110
Cumberland6704128
Carter6595156
Gibson6514145
Bedford6500128
McMinn648998
Roane6267105
Jefferson6177124
Loudon610369
Hawkins6005107
Lawrence590186
Monroe582095
Warren554181
Dyer5416105
Franklin513890
Fayette503576
Cheatham454155
Obion453396
Cocke448699
Lincoln434563
Rhea434075
Marshall417858
Campbell415163
Weakley410164
Giles3992100
Henderson378476
White362469
Macon361578
Carroll361283
Hardin356967
Hardeman351064
Henry317476
Lauderdale317444
Claiborne317273
Marion312247
Scott311445
Overton300661
Wayne295935
Hickman283546
McNairy281054
DeKalb279254
Smith277139
Haywood270562
Grainger261950
Trousdale249922
Morgan249139
Fentress240947
Johnson238839
Chester213851
Bledsoe213011
Polk206224
Crockett202848
Unicoi202249
Cannon191731
Union190434
Grundy178934
Humphreys178726
Lake170226
Sequatchie169429
Benton165740
Decatur158439
Lewis158126
Meigs138325
Stewart132228
Jackson131935
Clay110131
Houston109133
Perry106228
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events