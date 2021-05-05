Clear

We're starting to see how the pandemic affected births in the US

Remember that pandemic baby boom some thought we'd see about nine months after coronavirus lockdowns swept across the US?Well,...

Posted: May 5, 2021 2:28 PM
Posted By: CNN

Remember that pandemic baby boom some thought we'd see about nine months after coronavirus lockdowns swept across the US?

Well, as experts predicted, so far it seems to be shaping up to be more of a baby bust.

New data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics on Wednesday doesn't paint the full picture, but it gives us a glimpse of what's going on. The birth rate in the United States fell in the last quarter of 2020, decreasing significantly -- more than 6% -- from the same time period the previous year.

That's notable because the data includes December 2020, the first month when most babies born would have been conceived after the start of the pandemic. A more detailed breakdown of government birth data also shows the largest decline in births occurred in December.

"We've been conjecturing about the impact of Covid on births for quite some time. These most recent CDC data provide our best opportunity to date to document what actually happened," says Phillip Levine, a professor of economics at Wellesley College.

The government reports released Wednesday don't provide any analysis on how Covid-19 is shaping these numbers. But Levine and other experts say there's little doubt it's playing a role -- and that these numbers point to some ways the pandemic could shape our society for years to come.

Even before the pandemic, US births were decreasing

Demographers have said a combination of factors -- fewer births, more deaths and less immigration -- were already combining to slow the nation's population growth. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, intensifying these trends.

Additional data released Wednesday shows the trend of declining births and fertility rates in the United States is continuing.

Last year there were 3.6 million births in the United States, down 4% from the previous year. After an increase in 2014, the number of births has declined an average of 2% per year. This is the lowest number of births in the US since 1979.

The US birth rate fell for the sixth consecutive year and reached a record low of 55.8 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44, the National Center for Health Statistics said, also a 4% decrease from the previous year.

The new reports are based on provisional data, which includes more than 99% of birth certificates issued last year.

But how much of a role is the pandemic playing? Based on the CDC data, Levine estimates the general fertility rate fell 8.6% at the end of 2020 (including the second half of November and all of December) as a result of Covid.

And the government's new birth rate data also shows that some age groups -- teens and women aged 35 and up -- were more impacted than others, Levine says.

Couples may postpone having babies when life is difficult

The data released Wednesday are provisional numbers that could change. And experts have noted that in terms of total births and fertility rates, the real impact of the pandemic will be seen in data from 2021, when all babies born will have been conceived after the health crisis began.

"The big question to all of this is, is it going to continue?" Levine says. "Is it a blip, or is it a downward trend that's longer lasting?"

Already there are indications pointing to this trend continuing in 2021, including provisional data released by states, as Levine and co-author Melissa S. Kearney noted in a New York Times opinion piece earlier this year.

Levine and Kearney predict that the United States could see a "baby bust" of 300,000 fewer births this year. The researchers say they incorporated economic data like unemployment rates plus other factors, such as anxiety and social conditions, into their forecast.

"We're in the middle of a significant economic decline. That tends to make people reluctant to have children. And a public health crisis generates tremendous uncertainty in people's lives," Levine says.

Other factors in the mix: People who already have children have been struggling to balance work and home life while schools are closed, and forming relationships has been more difficult for people.

"All of those things are all going on simultaneously," Levine says. "Overall, life is just difficult these days. And having a baby at a time when life is difficult may not make sense."

In some cases, couples who postponed having a baby in 2020 may try again in the future. But that depends on what happens next.

"The longer and more persistent the crisis, and the deeper and more sustained the income losses that result from it, the more likely it is that many of the missing Covid births will be lost forever," Kearney and Levine wrote.

How this could shape our country's future

Kenneth Johnson, a professor of sociology and demographer at the University of New Hampshire, says it's too soon to say how long these declines in fertility will last and whether birth rates will eventually return to their pre-pandemic levels or even start to increase beyond that.

"Nobody knows, honestly. It's such a unique situation," he says.

But if you combine the lower births with the high number of deaths that occurred in the United States last year -- more than 3.3 million -- and diminished immigration, Johnson says the US is already seeing "dramatically reduced population growth."

A total of 25 states saw more deaths than births in 2020 -- a record high, according to Johnson's analysis. In 2019, Johnson says, five states saw more deaths than births.

"Even during the flu epidemic, we didn't have anything like this. ... To go from 5 to 25 is just astounding," he says. That trend is likely to continue in many states this year.

Researchers ultimately hope to get more detailed data that allows them to analyze how the pandemic affected birth rates in different groups, looking at factors like age, race, socioeconomic status and geography. For 2021, that kind of information likely won't be available until September 2022.

"Increments will come out along the way that will help us fill in little pieces of the puzzle," Levine says, "but we've got a long way to go in terms of acquiring data before we're able to answer the questions that we're interested in."

The decline in births caused by the pandemic, coming after years of decreasing birth rates, could add up to significant shifts in society, Levine says.

"The fact that it's coming on the heels of a lengthy ongoing decline in births exacerbates its impacts. In reality, it's not the 300,000 fewer births once (as a result of Covid), it's the hundreds of thousands of fewer births every year that's likely to have substantial impacts on society," he says.

"Those include things like economic activity, the solvency of our retirement system and significant other social implications."

Think about the huge societal impacts we saw after the baby boom in the 1950s.

"This," Levine says, "has the potential to be the opposite of that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 528784

Reported Deaths: 10913
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson762251516
Mobile40864804
Madison34569501
Tuscaloosa25646451
Montgomery24264585
Shelby23355246
Baldwin20993306
Lee15800168
Calhoun14457312
Morgan14250279
Etowah13796352
Marshall12166222
Houston10506280
Elmore10017205
Limestone9935150
Cullman9617193
St. Clair9584237
Lauderdale9397238
DeKalb8813185
Talladega8183175
Walker7205279
Autauga6910107
Jackson6793110
Blount6621135
Colbert6282134
Coffee5491115
Dale4810111
Russell437938
Chilton4244111
Franklin423882
Covington4105117
Tallapoosa4004150
Escambia392675
Chambers3545123
Dallas3536150
Clarke350360
Marion3092100
Pike309177
Lawrence299698
Winston273572
Bibb259763
Marengo248564
Geneva247075
Pickens233559
Barbour230256
Hale221776
Butler215469
Fayette211962
Henry188544
Cherokee183845
Randolph179241
Monroe176240
Washington166839
Macon158649
Clay153356
Crenshaw151657
Cleburne148341
Lamar141234
Lowndes138453
Wilcox126528
Bullock122941
Conecuh110028
Perry107526
Coosa106828
Sumter104132
Greene92234
Choctaw60324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 849978

Reported Deaths: 12217
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby952081613
Davidson89184932
Knox50513634
Hamilton44114491
Rutherford42950433
Williamson27935217
Sumner23921348
Montgomery20138225
Wilson18742233
Out of TN1833397
Unassigned16961134
Sullivan16691290
Blount15441193
Bradley14983149
Washington14535244
Maury13450171
Sevier13341175
Putnam11342174
Madison11132241
Robertson9737131
Anderson8750172
Hamblen8597173
Greene7840155
Tipton7317101
Coffee6894121
Dickson6827110
Cumberland6704128
Carter6595156
Gibson6514145
Bedford6500128
McMinn648998
Roane6267105
Jefferson6177124
Loudon610369
Hawkins6005107
Lawrence590186
Monroe582095
Warren554181
Dyer5416105
Franklin513890
Fayette503576
Cheatham454155
Obion453396
Cocke448699
Lincoln434563
Rhea434075
Marshall417858
Campbell415163
Weakley410164
Giles3992100
Henderson378476
White362469
Macon361578
Carroll361283
Hardin356967
Hardeman351064
Henry317476
Lauderdale317444
Claiborne317273
Marion312247
Scott311445
Overton300661
Wayne295935
Hickman283546
McNairy281054
DeKalb279254
Smith277139
Haywood270562
Grainger261950
Trousdale249922
Morgan249139
Fentress240947
Johnson238839
Chester213851
Bledsoe213011
Polk206224
Crockett202848
Unicoi202249
Cannon191731
Union190434
Grundy178934
Humphreys178726
Lake170226
Sequatchie169429
Benton165740
Decatur158439
Lewis158126
Meigs138325
Stewart132228
Jackson131935
Clay110131
Houston109133
Perry106228
Moore101017
Van Buren84623
Pickett75924
Hancock58812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events