Opening of Interstate 565 interchange at Madison’s Toyota Field set for Thursday

The Interstate 565 interchange at Toyota Field in Madison is finally open.

This comes less than two weeks from the home opener of the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field.

An announcement about the event said,“This interchange will improve interstate access for Toyota Field, Madison Residents and allow for additional retail, restaurant and office developments to occur at Town Madison. Commuters to Redstone Arsenal will also benefit as this interchange will provide an additional interstate access for workers using Gate 7 on Zierdt Road which will ease traffic and reduce backups at Gate 9 on Research Boulevard.”