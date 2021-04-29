Clear

FDA moves to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars

The US Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to ban menthol flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars, including menthol flavor, within the next yea...

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 11:33 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2021 12:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to ban menthol flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars, including menthol flavor, within the next year, according to an agency announcement Thursday.

The aim is to 'significantly reduce disease and death' from using these two products. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

'Banning menthol—the last allowable flavor—in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products,' Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. 'With these actions, the FDA will help significantly reduce youth initiation, increase the chances of smoking cessation among current smokers, and address health disparities experienced by communities of color, low-income populations, and LGBTQ+ individuals, all of whom are far more likely to use these tobacco products.'

The agency said it hopes to have the ban in place in a year. It cannot ban the flavor immediately because the proposed change needs to go through a legal public comment period.

The regulations would only apply to manufacturers, distributors, retailers, wholesalers and importers so that the product would never make it to the market. The agency cannot take action against individuals who would possess or use menthol tobacco products.

More than a third of all the cigarettes sold in the United States in 2018 -- the last year for which statistics were available -- were menthol flavored, according to the CDC.

Ban meant to promote health equity

The move is meant to promote better health equity, Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said at a news conference Thursday.

'Despite the tremendous progress we've made in getting people to stop smoking over the past 55 years, that progress hasn't been experienced by everyone equally,' said Zeller. 'In the United States, compared to non-Hispanic White smokers, significantly fewer Black smokers support long-term quitting and Black smokers are more likely to die of tobacco-related disease than White smokers.'

Mentholated brands of tobacco products have been heavily marketed to racial minorities resulting in disproportionate use. More than 85% of mentholated brand users are Black, nearly 47% are Hispanic, 38% are Asian, nearly 29% are White, according to the CDC.

Studies show that menthol flavoring increases the appeal of tobacco products and can lead people, particularly young people, to become regular smokers. Advertisers of menthol-flavored cigarettes have disproportionately targeted the Black community.

Menthol flavoring is also believed to be more addictive and harder to quit. One study showed that if menthol was banned, within a little over a year, it would lead 923,000 smokers to quit, including 230,000 African Americans.

Menthol-flavored cigarettes are also considered a 'tremendous public health threat' for kids, according to the Tobacco Free Kids organization. Pediatricians have long called for a ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol. For novice smokers, the taste of a cigarette can be too harsh, whereas, flavors make it easier for beginners to try the product.

On Thursday, the American Academy of Pediatrics applauded the announcement from the FDA, calling this an 'important step forward.'

'This long overdue decision will protect future generations of young people from nicotine addiction, especially Black children and communities, which have disproportionately suffered from menthol tobacco use due to targeted efforts from the tobacco industry,' the AAP said in a statement. 'While the American Academy of Pediatrics commends the FDA's announcement, it is only a first step that must be followed with urgent, comprehensive action to remove these flavored products from the market.'

A decision long overdue

In 2009, Congress passed the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act that allowed the FDA to regulate tobacco products and prohibited all flavors in cigarettes, with the exception of tobacco and menthol flavor. The act directed the FDA to create a Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee to look at the issue of menthol in cigarettes and its effect on public health. It also asked the FDA to reevaluate the flavor ban periodically to determine if the standards should be changed to reflect any new scientific data with regard to menthol.

The legislation urged the US Department of Health and Human Services to address the menthol issue 'as quickly as practicable.'

In 2020, groups including the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, Action on Smoking and Health, the American Medical Association, and the National Medical Association filed a lawsuit against the FDA that claimed that the agency had failed to act on menthol cigarettes. In November, a court denied the FDA's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Asked during Thursday's media briefing why it has taken the FDA so long to act, Zeller said that 'it's too pat, as a regulator, to say 'these things take time,' ' and added, 'but here we are announcing an important action that will go a long way to addressing some of the most significant health inequities that exist.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 527083

Reported Deaths: 10879
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson760231512
Mobile40669804
Madison34423498
Tuscaloosa25563449
Montgomery24182579
Shelby23312246
Baldwin20897305
Lee15761168
Calhoun14421312
Morgan14209277
Etowah13753352
Marshall12112221
Houston10475280
Elmore9993205
Limestone9907150
Cullman9578191
St. Clair9544237
Lauderdale9358236
DeKalb8796184
Talladega8146175
Walker7190278
Autauga6890107
Jackson6782110
Blount6595134
Colbert6271134
Coffee5474115
Dale4797111
Russell436038
Franklin422882
Chilton4205111
Covington4104116
Tallapoosa3967149
Escambia392075
Chambers3537121
Dallas3523150
Clarke350060
Marion3087100
Pike308577
Lawrence298897
Winston273072
Bibb259163
Marengo248264
Geneva246475
Pickens233459
Barbour229856
Hale220375
Butler214869
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183445
Randolph179241
Monroe175240
Washington166639
Macon158349
Clay152556
Crenshaw151357
Cleburne148241
Lamar140634
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126227
Bullock122740
Conecuh109728
Perry107626
Coosa106028
Sumter103732
Greene92134
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 845380

Reported Deaths: 12171
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby944211607
Davidson88839929
Knox50272629
Hamilton43826491
Rutherford42746425
Williamson27807216
Sumner23790347
Montgomery20018224
Wilson18684231
Out of TN1821497
Unassigned16946134
Sullivan16506289
Blount15341193
Bradley14868149
Washington14425245
Maury13365171
Sevier13288175
Putnam11289174
Madison11062241
Robertson9712130
Anderson8718172
Hamblen8568171
Greene7814153
Tipton7282101
Coffee6879121
Dickson6799109
Cumberland6665128
Carter6562156
Bedford6486129
Gibson6478145
McMinn644598
Roane6233104
Jefferson6139124
Loudon606769
Hawkins5927107
Lawrence586886
Monroe579795
Warren553481
Dyer5401105
Franklin512790
Fayette497376
Obion452096
Cheatham451855
Cocke447498
Lincoln434162
Rhea432975
Marshall415258
Campbell412463
Weakley406564
Giles397299
Henderson376376
Macon360577
Carroll359683
White359668
Hardin355266
Hardeman349364
Lauderdale316944
Claiborne314773
Henry314775
Marion311647
Scott309545
Overton299861
Wayne294535
Hickman282846
McNairy279654
DeKalb278054
Smith276039
Haywood269461
Grainger261250
Trousdale249522
Morgan247939
Fentress240547
Johnson236538
Chester212051
Bledsoe211711
Polk204024
Crockett202248
Unicoi199849
Cannon190531
Union188534
Grundy178634
Humphreys177622
Lake170026
Sequatchie168429
Benton165040
Decatur157939
Lewis157326
Meigs137425
Stewart131828
Jackson131535
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106028
Moore100717
Van Buren84223
Pickett75924
Hancock57012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events