Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mars helicopter achieves fastest, farthest flight yet

The Ingenuity helicopter has successfully flown for the third time on Mars in a week. This time, the helicopter logged a flight that was faster, farther and...

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 3:42 PM
Posted By: CNN

The Ingenuity helicopter has successfully flown for the third time on Mars in a week. This time, the helicopter logged a flight that was faster, farther and bolder than the previous ones, according to NASA.

Ingenuity exceeded speeds and distances beyond what it proved capable of doing during testing on Earth before launching to Mars.

The helicopter flew at 1:31 a.m. ET, or 12:33 p.m. local Mars time. Data and imagery began streaming into the control room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, at 10:16 a.m. ET Sunday. The Perseverance rover captured an image of the helicopter in flight and shared it shortly after.

The helicopter climbed to the same altitude from its second flight -- about 16 feet (5 meters) above the Martian surface -- but this time it increased its speed.

During previous flights, Ingenuity was moving at about 1.1 miles per hour (0.5 meters per second). Now, the chopper has boosted that speed to 4.5 miles per hour (2 meters per second).

Ingenuity flew 164 feet (50 meters) north, almost half the length of a football field, before returning to touch down at its landing site. All total, the helicopter flew for about 80 seconds, the longest yet, and a total distance of about 330 feet (100 meters).

"While that number may not seem like a lot, consider that we never moved laterally more than about two-pencil lengths when we flight-tested in the vacuum chamber here on Earth," wrote Håvard Grip, Ingenuity Mars helicopter chief pilot at JPL, in an update.

"And while the 4 meters of lateral movement in Flight Two (2 meters out and then 2 meters back) was great, providing lots of terrific data, it was still only 4 meters. As such, Flight Three is a big step, one in which Ingenuity will begin to experience freedom in the sky."

The Perseverance rover, which serves as a communication relay between the helicopter and its mission team on Earth, is also acting as a bit of a documentary filmmaker for Ingenuity.

It captured a video of the copter's third flight that will be able to show most of the 80-second journey. The video is expected to return to Earth in the coming days.

"Today's flight was what we planned for, and yet it was nothing short of amazing," said Dave Lavery, the project's program executive at NASA headquarters in Washington, in a statement. "With this flight, we are demonstrating critical capabilities that will enable the addition of an aerial dimension to future Mars missions."

The skies over Mars

While Perseverance is able to use its cameras to snap photos and shoot video, Ingenuity is equipped with cameras of its own. The navigation camera shoots black-and-white images that help the helicopter's computer track its location during flight.

An image from this camera shows the helicopter's shadow on the surface of Mars during Sunday's flight.

Helicopter team members are thrilled with the images. The researchers were only able to test so much while flying the helicopter in a test chamber on Earth. The chopper wasn't able to move more than 1.6 feet (0.5 meter) in any given direction during testing, so they had no way of knowing if the navigation camera would be able to track the ground while moving further and faster.

"This is the first time we've seen the algorithm for the camera running over a long distance," said MiMi Aung, the helicopter's project manager at JPL, in a statement. "You can't do this inside a test chamber."

The helicopter's color camera shows the perspective of Ingenuity as it flies through the Martian atmosphere.

During its second flight on April 22, Ingenuity autonomously flew for almost 52 seconds, climbing 16 feet (4.9 meters) up through the Martian atmosphere. After a brief hover, it tilted at a 5-degree angle and moved sideways for 7 feet (2.1 meters). Before touching back down safely on the surface, Ingenuity hovered again to allow its color camera to capture the view of what it looks like to fly on Mars.

Two new images from the second flight were revealed on Sunday.

The mission team believes these images demonstrate the useful capabilities that something like Ingenuity could add to future missions, such as aerial scouting.

Ingenuity, a technology demonstration, still has another week to conduct two more flights before the 31-day mission comes to an end.

"Even though we are conducting our flight tests in a tenuous atmosphere over 180 million miles (290 million kilometers) from Earth, we model our methodical approach to experimental flight on the Wright brothers' approach," Grip wrote. "Our plan from Day One has been to prepare like crazy, fly, analyze the data (like crazy), and then plan for an even bolder test in the next flight."

Check CNN.com during the week for coverage on the upcoming test flights. The fourth flight will likely occur within a few days, according to the agency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 79°
Fort Payne
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 526131

Reported Deaths: 10851
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson759091498
Mobile40605801
Madison34348496
Tuscaloosa25532448
Montgomery24139575
Shelby23261246
Baldwin20847305
Lee15723168
Calhoun14405312
Morgan14192277
Etowah13737352
Marshall12082221
Houston10464280
Elmore9984204
Limestone9888150
Cullman9556191
St. Clair9532237
Lauderdale9322236
DeKalb8786184
Talladega8126174
Walker7175278
Autauga6879107
Jackson6772110
Blount6571134
Colbert6252134
Coffee5453115
Dale4788111
Russell434538
Franklin422182
Chilton4189111
Covington4098116
Tallapoosa3954149
Escambia391375
Chambers3532121
Dallas3517150
Clarke349760
Marion3087100
Pike307476
Lawrence298397
Winston272972
Bibb258462
Marengo248264
Geneva246075
Pickens233059
Barbour229656
Hale220175
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph179041
Monroe174640
Washington166639
Macon157949
Clay151856
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147641
Lamar140434
Lowndes138253
Wilcox126227
Bullock122440
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 841049

Reported Deaths: 12142
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby937211596
Davidson88479929
Knox50067627
Hamilton43639488
Rutherford42545424
Williamson27663215
Sumner23628345
Montgomery19847224
Wilson18598230
Out of TN1809197
Unassigned16898133
Sullivan16362287
Blount15249193
Bradley14739148
Washington14312244
Maury13294171
Sevier13239175
Putnam11233173
Madison10948241
Robertson9668130
Anderson8674172
Hamblen8535171
Greene7785152
Tipton7267104
Coffee6862121
Dickson6781109
Cumberland6635128
Carter6515156
Bedford6467129
Gibson6448145
McMinn641097
Roane6216103
Jefferson6106124
Loudon604469
Hawkins5866107
Lawrence584486
Monroe576395
Warren552881
Dyer5385105
Franklin511088
Fayette495678
Obion450896
Cheatham450055
Cocke445698
Lincoln432863
Rhea431975
Marshall413858
Campbell411463
Weakley404764
Giles396799
Henderson375476
Macon359377
Carroll358783
White357068
Hardin353466
Hardeman347964
Lauderdale315644
Henry313175
Marion311047
Claiborne310473
Scott306845
Overton299461
Wayne294634
Hickman281646
McNairy278654
DeKalb276853
Smith275539
Haywood268661
Grainger260450
Trousdale249322
Morgan247139
Fentress239247
Johnson234638
Chester211151
Bledsoe210411
Crockett202048
Polk201724
Unicoi197549
Cannon189831
Union187834
Grundy178534
Humphreys176322
Lake169526
Sequatchie167929
Benton164040
Decatur157739
Lewis156826
Meigs136724
Stewart131328
Jackson131135
Clay109931
Houston108833
Perry105828
Moore100317
Van Buren84023
Pickett75724
Hancock56612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events