See the complete list of Oscar winners

The 93rd Academy Awards are being presented Sunday.

Below is a complete list of nominees. Check back for updates on all the winners throughout the night.

BEST PICTURE

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland" *WINNER

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7″

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-jung Youn, "Minari" *WINNER

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah" *WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"Another Round" - Denmark *WINNER

"Better Days" - Hong Kong

"Collective" - Romania

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" - Tunisia

Qu Vadis, Aida? - Bosnia and Herzegovina

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

"Colette" *WINNER

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song For Latasha"

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher" *WINNER

"Time"

ORIGINAL SONG

"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" *WINNER

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"lo Sì (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..."

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul" *WINNER

"Wolfwalkers"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Borat Subsequent MovieFilm"

"The Father" *WINNER

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman" *WINNER

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father" *WINNER

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" *WINNER

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" *WINNER

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank" *WINNER

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Sean Bobbitt, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Erik Messerschmidt, "Mank" *WINNER

Dariusz Wolski, "News of the World"

Joshua James Richards, "Nomadland"

Phedon Papamichael , "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

COSTUME DESIGN

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Blackbottom" *WINNER

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal" *WINNER

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You" *WINNER

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers" *WINNER

"White Eye"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul" *WINNER

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet" *WINNER

FILM EDITING

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal" *WINNER

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"Emma"

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" *WINNER

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"