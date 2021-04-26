Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What's next for the 3 other ex-officers charged in George Floyd's death

With Derek Chauvin's convictions secured, the three other former Minneapolis Police officers on scene during George Floyd's death last May are set to stand t...

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 11:17 AM
Posted By: CNN

With Derek Chauvin's convictions secured, the three other former Minneapolis Police officers on scene during George Floyd's death last May are set to stand trial in August.

J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter connected to Floyd's death. They have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have also appealed to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against them.

The four officers had initially been set to stand trial together, but Judge Peter Cahill ruled in January that Chauvin's trial would be held separately, citing limits on courtroom attendance due to Covid-19 precautions.

Technically, Derek Chauvin's conviction last week on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges has no legal bearing on the criminal case against the other three officers. The reality, though, is that Chauvin's convictions could impact their case in a few key ways.

First, jurors in the upcoming trial will be instructed not to consider Chauvin's guilty verdicts, but they will likely be aware of them because of the trial's publicity. Chauvin's conviction is also important in that an acquittal would have been "disastrous" for the prosecution's case against the three other officers, in terms of appearances and public opinion, according to CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig.

One yet unknown impact depends on Chauvin's upcoming sentencing, which is set for June. If Chauvin gets a stiff sentence in the range of 30 to 40 years in prison, the other officers could have an added incentive to cut a plea deal, Honig said.

Prosecutors could have a similar incentive, too. Aiding and abetting charges are, by definition, one step removed from Chauvin's actions, which makes this a "substantially more difficult case" for the prosecution, Honig said.

Some details in the case may also engender more empathy from a jury when compared to Chauvin's disturbing indifference. For example, Lane and Kueng were rookie officers with only a few days of experience, and Lane twice asked Chauvin to move Floyd onto his side, according to a criminal complaint.

"If I'm looking at this pragmatically as a prosecutor, I have to acknowledge this is a tougher case," Honig said.

The upcoming trial will be largely similar to Chauvin's, likely featuring many of the same bystander witnesses, use-of-force experts and medical experts. But because there are three defendants each making their own arguments, the trial will likely be longer and more convoluted than Chauvin's, Honig explained.

The officers' roles in Floyd's death

The three ex-officers' actions on May 25, 2020, were shown in detail during Chauvin's trial in videos from bystanders, police body cameras and surveillance footage.

Lane and Kueng were the first responding officers on scene when the Cup Foods store called police about a man using a suspected fake $20 bill. The two officers then went to a vehicle with Floyd sitting in the driver's seat. Lane pulled out his firearm and pointed it at Floyd, yelling at the 46-year-old Black man to show his hands, according to their body camera footage.

Lane pulled Floyd from the vehicle and handcuffed him, and after a conversation on the sidewalk, the officers moved to put Floyd in the back of their squad car. Floyd resisted going inside the cramped vehicle, saying he was claustrophobic, and the officers physically struggled with him and tried to force him inside, the videos show.

Chauvin and Thao arrived in a separate squad car and tried to assist in getting Floyd into the vehicle. Chauvin then pulled Floyd from the vehicle and placed him on his stomach on the street, the videos show. He put his knees on Floyd's neck and back, while Kueng held down Floyd's torso and Lane held his legs.

Floyd stayed in that position, handcuffed and prone on the ground, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, prosecutors said during Chauvin's trial, even as he repeated "I can't breathe" and called for his "mama." He eventually stopped breathing, passed out and lost his pulse.

While Chauvin, Kueng and Lane restrained Floyd, Thao stood nearby and blocked concerned bystanders from getting close, repeatedly raising his voice and arguing with them.

During the restraint, Lane is heard asking, "should we roll him on his side?" and Chauvin responded, "No, staying put where we got him," according to body camera videos. Minutes later, Lane again said, "want to roll him on his side?" the videos show. Kueng checked for Floyd's pulse but could not find one. The officers at no point moved Floyd into a side recovery position to help with his breathing.

All four officers were fired in the wake of the bystander video's release, and they were arrested and charged days later.

The officers' backgrounds

Both Kueng and Lane were rookie officers without much experience.

Kueng was hired as a police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department in December 2019. He had joined the department as a cadet in February 2019. He had no prior complaints. When Floyd's death took place, it was Kueng's third shift as a police officer, his attorney Thomas Plunkett said last year. Chauvin was Kueng's training officer, according to Plunkett.

Lane also joined the police department as a cadet in February 2019. He didn't have a history of complaints. He had been on the police force for four days when Floyd died, his attorney Earl Gray said last year. Lane was "doing everything he thought he was supposed to do as a four-day police officer," Gray said.

Thao had been a police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department since 2012. He had six complaints filed with internal affairs, one of which was still open, according to a Minneapolis Police Department internal affairs public summary. The other five were closed without discipline.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 71°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Fort Payne
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 526131

Reported Deaths: 10851
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson759091498
Mobile40605801
Madison34348496
Tuscaloosa25532448
Montgomery24139575
Shelby23261246
Baldwin20847305
Lee15723168
Calhoun14405312
Morgan14192277
Etowah13737352
Marshall12082221
Houston10464280
Elmore9984204
Limestone9888150
Cullman9556191
St. Clair9532237
Lauderdale9322236
DeKalb8786184
Talladega8126174
Walker7175278
Autauga6879107
Jackson6772110
Blount6571134
Colbert6252134
Coffee5453115
Dale4788111
Russell434538
Franklin422182
Chilton4189111
Covington4098116
Tallapoosa3954149
Escambia391375
Chambers3532121
Dallas3517150
Clarke349760
Marion3087100
Pike307476
Lawrence298397
Winston272972
Bibb258462
Marengo248264
Geneva246075
Pickens233059
Barbour229656
Hale220175
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph179041
Monroe174640
Washington166639
Macon157949
Clay151856
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147641
Lamar140434
Lowndes138253
Wilcox126227
Bullock122440
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 841049

Reported Deaths: 12142
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby937211596
Davidson88479929
Knox50067627
Hamilton43639488
Rutherford42545424
Williamson27663215
Sumner23628345
Montgomery19847224
Wilson18598230
Out of TN1809197
Unassigned16898133
Sullivan16362287
Blount15249193
Bradley14739148
Washington14312244
Maury13294171
Sevier13239175
Putnam11233173
Madison10948241
Robertson9668130
Anderson8674172
Hamblen8535171
Greene7785152
Tipton7267104
Coffee6862121
Dickson6781109
Cumberland6635128
Carter6515156
Bedford6467129
Gibson6448145
McMinn641097
Roane6216103
Jefferson6106124
Loudon604469
Hawkins5866107
Lawrence584486
Monroe576395
Warren552881
Dyer5385105
Franklin511088
Fayette495678
Obion450896
Cheatham450055
Cocke445698
Lincoln432863
Rhea431975
Marshall413858
Campbell411463
Weakley404764
Giles396799
Henderson375476
Macon359377
Carroll358783
White357068
Hardin353466
Hardeman347964
Lauderdale315644
Henry313175
Marion311047
Claiborne310473
Scott306845
Overton299461
Wayne294634
Hickman281646
McNairy278654
DeKalb276853
Smith275539
Haywood268661
Grainger260450
Trousdale249322
Morgan247139
Fentress239247
Johnson234638
Chester211151
Bledsoe210411
Crockett202048
Polk201724
Unicoi197549
Cannon189831
Union187834
Grundy178534
Humphreys176322
Lake169526
Sequatchie167929
Benton164040
Decatur157739
Lewis156826
Meigs136724
Stewart131328
Jackson131135
Clay109931
Houston108833
Perry105828
Moore100317
Van Buren84023
Pickett75724
Hancock56612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events