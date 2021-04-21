Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rocket City Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson resigns Full Story
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lyrid meteor shower peaks predawn April 22. Here's how to watch

Every year from January to mid-April, we experience a "meteor drought," without a single shower for months.That all ends April 22 this year with the f...

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 3:28 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2021 5:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

Every year from January to mid-April, we experience a 'meteor drought,' without a single shower for months.

That all ends April 22 this year with the first show of the season: the annual Lyrid meteor shower.

'These dazzling meteors are fast and bright, with a striking golden trail of dust streaking behind them,' CNN meteorologist Judson Jones said.

The Lyrids, which are best seen from the Northern Hemisphere, have been observed for 2,700 years, according to NASA. During its peak, this shower will feature about 10 meteors per hour.

You might even spot a fireball flying across the sky or the glowing dust trail the meteors frequently leave behind them as they streak through Earth's atmosphere.

As with all meteor showers, the darker the sky, the more visible the Lyrids will be. If you want to view them, you'll have your best luck away from urban areas where city lights can obstruct the view.

'Light pollution is one of the biggest struggles when trying to see meteors, and it seems to be getting worse each year,' Jones said.

But there is one other factor that impacts light as well: the moon. This year, the moon will be in its waxing gibbous phase; it will be about 70% illuminated. Since the moon will be so bright, it's suggested you view the sky after moonset and before sunrise, according to EarthSky.

Between midnight and dawn, the Lyrid meteors can be seen in all parts of the sky, according to the American Meteor Society. The best time for viewing them April 22 will be the last hour before the start of morning twilight: around 4-5 a.m. local Daylight Saving Time.

After you've decided on your viewing location and time, come prepared with a blanket and simply lie back, with your feet facing east, and look toward the sky. Take 30 minutes beforehand to let your eyes adjust to the dark, without looking at your phone.

Be patient, as the AMS suggests: 'Serious observers should watch for at least an hour as numerous peaks and valleys of activity will occur.'

If your eye catches a meteor in the sky, you'll be observing one of the lost pieces of Comet Thatcher, the source of the Lyrid meteors. These fragments fly into our upper atmosphere at 110,000 miles per hour as Earth's orbit crosses its path.

'When these pieces interact with our atmosphere, they burn up to reveal the fiery, colorful streaks you can find in our night sky,' Jones said.

If you miss the meteors this week but still want to gaze at the sky, see next week's 'pink' full supermoon on April 26. While the moon won't actually be pink, it will appear extra bright since supermoons are slightly closer to Earth.

Subscribe to CNN's Wonder Theory newsletter: Explore the universe with weekly news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more

Here is what else you can look forward to in 2021.

More meteor showers

You don't have long to wait after the Lyrids meteor shower for the Eta Aquariids to arrive, peaking on May 5 when the moon is 38% full. This shower is best seen in the southern tropics, but will still produce a medium shower for those north of the equator.

The Delta Aquariids are also best seen from the southern tropics and will peak between July 28 and 29 when the moon is 74% full.

Interestingly, another meteor shower peaks on the same night -- the Alpha Capricornids. Although this is a much weaker shower, it has been known to produce some bright fireballs during the peak. It will be visible for those on either side of the equator.

The Perseid meteor shower, the most popular of the year, will peak between August 11 and 12 in the Northern Hemisphere, when the moon is only 13% full.

Here is the meteor shower schedule for the rest of the year, according to EarthSky's meteor shower outlook.

  • October 8: Draconids
  • October 21: Orionids
  • November 4 to 5: South Taurids
  • November 11 to 12: North Taurids
  • November 17: Leonids
  • December 13 to 14: Geminids
  • December 22: Ursids

Solar and lunar eclipses

This year, there will be two eclipses of the sun and two eclipses of the moon -- and three of these will be visible for some in North America, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

A total eclipse of the moon will occur on May 26, best visible to those in western North America and Hawaii from 4:46 a.m. ET to 9:51 a.m. ET.

An annular eclipse of the sun will happen on June 10, visible in northern and northeastern North America from 4:12 a.m. ET to 9:11 a.m. ET. The sun won't be fully blocked by the moon, so be sure to wear eclipse glasses to safely view this event.

November 19 will see a partial eclipse of the moon, and skywatchers in North America and Hawaii can view it between 1 a.m. ET and 7:06 a.m. ET.

And the year ends with a total eclipse of the sun on December 4. It won't be seen in North America, but those in the Falkland Islands, the southern tip of Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia will be able to spot it.

Visible planets

Skywatchers will have multiple opportunities to spot the planets in our sky during certain mornings and evenings throughout 2021, according to the Farmer's Almanac planetary guide.

It's possible to see most of these with the naked eye, with the exception of distant Neptune, but binoculars or a telescope will provide the best view.

Mercury will look like a bright star in the morning sky from June 27 to July 16, and October 18 to November 1. It will shine in the night sky from May 3 to May 24, August 31 to September 21 and November 29 to December 31.

Venus, our closest neighbor in the solar system, will appear in the western sky at dusk on the evenings of May 24 to December 31. It's the second brightest object in our sky after the moon.

Mars makes its reddish appearance in the morning sky between November 24 and December 31 and will be visible in the evening sky between January 1 and August 22.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is the third brightest object in our sky. It will be on display in the morning sky between February 17 and August 19. Look for it in the evenings of August 20 to December 31 -- but it will be at its brightest from August 8 to September 2.

Saturn's rings are only visible through a telescope, but the planet itself can still be seen with the naked eye on the mornings of February 10 to August 1 and the evenings of August 2 to December 31. It will be at its brightest between August 1 to 4.

Binoculars or a telescope will help you spot the greenish glow of Uranus on the mornings of May 16 to November 3 and the evenings of January 1 to April 12 and November 4 to December 31 -- but at its brightest between August 28 to December 31.

And our most distant neighbor in the solar system, Neptune will be visible through a telescope on the mornings of March 27 to September 13 and the evenings of September 14 to December 31. It will be at its brightest between July 19 and November 8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 523955

Reported Deaths: 10798
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson755821496
Mobile40234800
Madison34153500
Tuscaloosa25423444
Montgomery24084573
Shelby23241242
Baldwin20764302
Lee15642166
Calhoun14365311
Morgan14171274
Etowah13707348
Marshall12015220
Houston10418279
Elmore10023202
Limestone9866148
Cullman9514191
St. Clair9498236
Lauderdale9286233
DeKalb8767183
Talladega8123173
Walker7149277
Autauga6773106
Jackson6769110
Blount6548133
Colbert6237132
Coffee5434113
Dale4782111
Russell431339
Franklin421482
Chilton4132110
Covington4083115
Tallapoosa3928148
Escambia390375
Dallas3529150
Chambers3523122
Clarke347460
Marion3080100
Pike306776
Lawrence296995
Winston273272
Bibb256961
Marengo248561
Geneva246575
Pickens233359
Barbour227555
Hale218775
Butler213868
Fayette210360
Henry188644
Cherokee182745
Randolph178041
Monroe173440
Washington165938
Macon156949
Clay150556
Crenshaw149557
Cleburne147041
Lamar140034
Lowndes137653
Wilcox124927
Bullock122140
Conecuh109828
Perry107726
Sumter103332
Coosa100228
Greene91434
Choctaw59024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 836563

Reported Deaths: 12096
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby931861591
Davidson88121924
Knox49873624
Hamilton43438487
Rutherford42361422
Williamson27569216
Sumner23515342
Montgomery19661224
Wilson18496229
Out of TN1793495
Unassigned16772133
Sullivan16211287
Blount15194194
Bradley14633148
Washington14197243
Maury13242169
Sevier13182175
Putnam11185173
Madison10810241
Robertson9615129
Anderson8633171
Hamblen8509171
Greene7739152
Tipton7227103
Coffee6832121
Dickson6735109
Cumberland6577128
Carter6472156
Bedford6430129
Gibson6406144
McMinn637097
Roane6193102
Jefferson6082123
Loudon601969
Lawrence580986
Hawkins5790106
Monroe571495
Warren551581
Dyer5365104
Franklin508988
Fayette492577
Obion450296
Cheatham445254
Cocke444198
Rhea431475
Lincoln430763
Marshall411858
Campbell409962
Weakley403563
Giles395799
Henderson373075
Macon358477
Carroll357682
White355468
Hardin349866
Hardeman346464
Lauderdale314344
Henry312575
Marion310546
Claiborne306173
Scott305345
Overton297461
Wayne294334
Hickman280746
McNairy276854
DeKalb275653
Smith274938
Haywood268361
Grainger259449
Trousdale249022
Morgan246039
Fentress238446
Johnson231738
Bledsoe209911
Chester209451
Crockett201248
Polk200024
Unicoi194849
Cannon188931
Union186234
Grundy178233
Humphreys174222
Lake169526
Sequatchie166928
Benton163140
Decatur157438
Lewis156226
Meigs134724
Stewart130828
Jackson130035
Clay109331
Houston108533
Perry105728
Moore100117
Van Buren83621
Pickett75724
Hancock55112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events