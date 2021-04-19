Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Walter 'Fritz' Mondale, former vice president under Jimmy Carter, dead at 93

Walter Mondale, the former Democratic senator from Minnesota and vice president under Jimmy Carter has died. He was 93 years old. CNN's Wolf Blitzer reports.

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 9:06 PM
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 10:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

Walter Frederick 'Fritz' Mondale, who served as vice president under then-President Jimmy Carter before waging his own unsuccessful White House bid in 1984, has died, according to family spokesperson Kathy Tunheim. He was 93.

Mondale died at home in downtown Minneapolis, Tunheim said, surrounded by family.

'It is with profound sadness that we share news that our beloved dad passed away today in Minneapolis, Minnesota,' Mondale's family said in a statement. 'As proud as we were of him leading the presidential ticket for Democrats in 1984, we know that our father's public policy legacy is so much more than that.'

In an email to former staffers obtained by CNN on Monday, Mondale acknowledged in a moving message that his 'time has come.'

'I am eager to rejoin Joan and Eleanor. Before I Go I wanted to let you know how much you mean to me. Never has a public servant had a better group of people working at their side! Together we have accomplished so much and I know you will keep up the good fight,' Mondale wrote.

'Joe in the White House certainly helps,' he added in reference to President Joe Biden. 'I always knew it would be okay if I arrived some place and was greeted by one of you!'

In the final days of his life, Mondale received calls from many supporters and leaders. He was alert and able to have conversations, Tunheim said, including what a White House official described as a final call over the weekend with Biden, who was close to Mondale.

Born to a Methodist minister and music teacher in southern Minnesota in 1928, the former Democratic vice president was a steadfast supporter of social justice. By the time he graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School, he was deeply involved in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party -- Minnesota's wing of the Democratic Party.

He served as the state's attorney general starting in 1960 and later was named to the US Senate to fill the seat left vacant by Hubert Humphrey, who was elected Lyndon Johnson's vice president. Mondale represented Minnesota in the Senate from 1964 until 1976, when he signed on as Carter's running mate.

Carter remembered Mondale in a statement Monday as a 'dear friend' and 'the best vice president in our country's history.'

'During our administration, Fritz used his political skill and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driving force that had never been seen before and still exists today. He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world,' Carter continued.

'Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behavior. Rosalynn and I join all Americans in giving thanks for his exemplary life, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.'

He served as Carter's No. 2 between 1977 and 1981, but his time as vice president came to an end when Ronald Reagan and his running mate, George H. W. Bush, defeated Carter and Mondale in 1980 -- a loss that Democrats wouldn't recover from until 1992, when Bill Clinton helped the party win back control of the White House.

Still, Mondale would win the Democratic presidential nomination himself in 1984, and make history by naming a woman, US Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York, as his running mate before ultimately falling short to Reagan.

Mondale later served as both the US ambassador to Japan and the envoy to Indonesia under Clinton.

His last race was in 2002, when he served as Minnesota's DFL Senate candidate, filling the ballot position of the late Sen. Paul Wellstone, who had died shortly before the election in October of that year. Mondale was defeated in the race by Republican Norm Coleman.

'Power has now peacefully changed hands and we are so blessed to be Americans when that happens,' he said in 2002 after his election loss. 'We kept the faith, we stayed the course, we fought the good fight, and every one of us should feel good about that.'

Following the loss, he returned to practicing law and teaching at the University of Minnesota.

Mondale's family noted the Fair Housing Act of 1968 was among his 'proudest -- and hardest fought -- achievements.'

'In the course of his years in the U.S. Senate, he understood the sense of reckoning that this country then faced, and was committed to that work alongside Hubert Humphrey, Josie Johnson, Roy Wilkins and so many others,' the Mondale family said Monday evening.

'We are grateful that he had the opportunity to see the emergence of another generation of civil rights reckoning in the past months.'

Mondale had faced a few significant health issues in recent years. In 2014, he underwent successful heart surgery in his home state of Minnesota, and the following year, he was admitted to the hospital with influenza.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Mondale, who died in 2014, and daughter, Eleanor, in 2011.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 522401

Reported Deaths: 10790
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson755171494
Mobile39126799
Madison34109500
Tuscaloosa25405444
Montgomery24058573
Shelby23221242
Baldwin20723302
Lee15631166
Calhoun14355311
Morgan14168273
Etowah13703348
Marshall12009220
Houston10414279
Elmore10022203
Limestone9859148
Cullman9508191
St. Clair9485236
Lauderdale9276233
DeKalb8761183
Talladega8126173
Walker7149276
Autauga6763106
Jackson6762110
Blount6532133
Colbert6235132
Coffee5434113
Dale4781111
Russell431239
Franklin421382
Chilton4129110
Covington4069115
Tallapoosa3919148
Escambia390374
Dallas3528150
Chambers3518122
Clarke347360
Marion3072100
Pike306576
Lawrence296495
Winston273272
Bibb256361
Marengo248561
Geneva246475
Pickens233259
Barbour227155
Hale218675
Butler213268
Fayette209660
Henry188344
Cherokee182744
Randolph177741
Monroe173040
Washington165438
Macon156448
Clay150255
Crenshaw149557
Cleburne147041
Lamar139934
Lowndes137353
Wilcox124727
Bullock122040
Conecuh109728
Perry107626
Sumter103332
Coosa99428
Greene91434
Choctaw58824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 830484

Reported Deaths: 12049
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby927281585
Davidson87309923
Knox49411623
Hamilton43254481
Rutherford41816420
Williamson27237214
Sumner23155339
Montgomery19075224
Wilson17979224
Out of TN1794598
Unassigned16655134
Sullivan16096287
Blount14963194
Bradley14518147
Washington14129242
Sevier13116174
Maury13021168
Putnam11155173
Madison10771240
Robertson9567127
Anderson8599171
Hamblen8478170
Greene7715152
Tipton7216102
Coffee6824121
Dickson6724109
Cumberland6555127
Carter6443156
Bedford6409127
Gibson6387144
McMinn634295
Roane6174102
Jefferson6061121
Loudon601169
Lawrence578686
Hawkins5766106
Monroe570295
Warren550881
Dyer5357104
Franklin508388
Fayette490377
Obion449996
Cocke442998
Cheatham442254
Rhea430375
Lincoln429563
Marshall410358
Campbell408462
Weakley401962
Giles393998
Henderson372475
Macon357376
Carroll357182
White353968
Hardin349166
Hardeman345863
Lauderdale314244
Henry311875
Marion308346
Claiborne305573
Scott305145
Overton296360
Wayne294234
Hickman279645
McNairy276754
DeKalb274953
Smith273938
Haywood268161
Grainger258449
Trousdale248722
Morgan245539
Fentress238046
Johnson230238
Bledsoe209411
Chester209351
Crockett200948
Polk199024
Unicoi194149
Cannon188831
Union185634
Grundy177232
Humphreys173621
Lake169526
Sequatchie166428
Benton162940
Decatur157338
Lewis155726
Meigs134123
Stewart130028
Jackson129635
Clay109031
Houston108333
Perry105728
Moore99717
Van Buren83421
Pickett75624
Hancock54712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events