Clear

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts are returning to Earth

Just days after the International Space Station's crew reached 10 people, three are ready to return to Earth.Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Se...

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 2:11 PM
Posted By: CNN

Just days after the International Space Station's crew reached 10 people, three are ready to return to Earth.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will end their 185-day mission on the space station Friday.

Their departure in the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft will air live on NASA's TV channel and website. The hatch will close on their spacecraft at 6:10 p.m. ET Friday after the crew has bid farewell to the others on the station, and they are expected to undock from the station's Poisk port at 9:34 p.m. ET. The trio will land at 12:56 a.m. Saturday on the Kazakhstan steppe.

The cosmonauts will return to their training base in Star City, Russia, and Rubins will fly home to Houston.

Together, the crew's time on the station encompassed 2,960 orbits of Earth and 78.4 million miles after their arrival in October.

Lots of time aboard the space station

This was the second flight for Rubins, which means she has now spent 300 days in space, and the second flight for Ryzhikov helped him reach 358 cumulative days. Kud-Sverchkov experienced his first spaceflight.

This second spaceflight experience for Rubins included hundreds of hours working on space station experiments. She also served as an ambassador for science during calls to the space station with the National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among others.

She was the first person to sequence DNA in space in 2016 and continued that work with more sequencing during her second stay on the space station. This capability could allow astronauts to diagnose illnesses while in space or even identify microbes that grow on the space station to determine whether they pose any risks.

She collected samples from different locations across the space station to understand the microbiome of the space station. (The microbiome is the genetic material of the bacteria, virus and other microbes that live inside the space station, including inside its residents.)

This unique environment has hosted the coming and going of hundreds of astronauts for 20 years while remaining separate from Earth.

Rubins also worked on heart research to study the effects of gravity on cardiovascular cells and grew and harvested radishes to create a better understanding of plant growth in the absence of gravity.

Seven crew members remain

The departure of Rubins, Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov leaves the space station with seven crew members.

This includes the newly arrived NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, as well as the crew from the historic NASA SpaceX Crew-1 mission that arrived in November. They are NASA astronauts Victor Glover Jr., Michael Hopkins and Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Sign up here for Wonder Theory, our CNN science newsletter

April is a busy time on the space station, and it feels a bit like a revolving door as crews arrive and depart.

On April 22, the space station's occupancy is scheduled to grow to 11 when NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 members, including NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet arrive.

Astronauts on the space station have prepared for the new crew by setting up extra sleep stations and freeing up ports for the arrival of new spacecraft.

Then, Crew-1 is scheduled to return to Earth on April 28, leaving the space station with seven crew members again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 521201

Reported Deaths: 10736
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753981490
Mobile39011799
Madison34002496
Tuscaloosa25329444
Montgomery23996567
Shelby23160239
Baldwin20674302
Lee15567165
Calhoun14330311
Morgan14152271
Etowah13677346
Marshall11988220
Houston10402278
Elmore10008200
Limestone9843147
Cullman9501189
St. Clair9449234
Lauderdale9254228
DeKalb8756181
Talladega8104171
Walker7126275
Jackson6751110
Autauga6748103
Blount6511134
Colbert6225130
Coffee5418113
Dale4771111
Russell429338
Franklin420582
Chilton4100109
Covington4059114
Tallapoosa3904146
Escambia389574
Dallas3522149
Chambers3513122
Clarke346760
Marion3072100
Pike306176
Lawrence295395
Winston273072
Bibb256059
Marengo248261
Geneva245975
Pickens233059
Barbour226255
Hale218675
Butler212867
Fayette209460
Henry188044
Cherokee182544
Randolph177041
Monroe172440
Washington164738
Macon155548
Clay150055
Crenshaw149457
Cleburne146341
Lamar139634
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124527
Bullock121540
Conecuh109428
Perry107626
Sumter103232
Coosa99428
Greene91334
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 829114

Reported Deaths: 12041
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby925491580
Davidson87182924
Knox49326622
Hamilton43174480
Rutherford41760420
Williamson27184213
Sumner23112339
Montgomery19032224
Wilson17930223
Out of TN1791299
Unassigned16627133
Sullivan16062287
Blount14940194
Bradley14477147
Washington14088242
Sevier13086174
Maury13009168
Putnam11143173
Madison10742240
Robertson9552127
Anderson8591171
Hamblen8465170
Greene7703152
Tipton7205103
Coffee6822121
Dickson6711109
Cumberland6536127
Carter6431156
Bedford6398126
Gibson6382144
McMinn633195
Roane6166102
Jefferson6050121
Loudon600069
Lawrence577586
Hawkins5757106
Monroe568295
Warren550481
Dyer5352104
Franklin508188
Fayette489478
Obion449296
Cocke442698
Cheatham441253
Rhea430475
Lincoln429263
Marshall409658
Campbell408262
Weakley401562
Giles393498
Henderson371875
Macon357276
Carroll356882
White353268
Hardin348666
Hardeman346063
Lauderdale313844
Henry311775
Marion308246
Claiborne304873
Scott304345
Overton295960
Wayne294234
Hickman279445
McNairy276554
DeKalb274853
Smith273838
Haywood267961
Grainger257449
Trousdale248522
Morgan245839
Fentress237846
Johnson230138
Chester209251
Bledsoe209011
Crockett200848
Polk198424
Unicoi194049
Cannon188731
Union185434
Grundy177232
Humphreys172621
Lake169526
Sequatchie166128
Benton162840
Decatur157138
Lewis155526
Meigs133923
Stewart130028
Jackson129435
Clay109031
Houston108233
Perry105728
Moore99317
Van Buren83421
Pickett75624
Hancock54512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events