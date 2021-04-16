Clear

How to celebrate National Volunteer Week

Covid-19 has presented challenges to both staffing and financing for charitable causes around the world. This year, non-profits are using National Volunteer...

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 2:09 PM
Posted By: CNN

Covid-19 has presented challenges to both staffing and financing for charitable causes around the world. This year, non-profits are using National Volunteer Week (April 18-24) to ramp up support.

"There's never been a more important time than now to get involved," said Laura Plato, chief solutions officer for VolunteerMatch, an online platform that connects causes to people who want to be of service.

According to a study by Fidelity Charitable, the coronavirus pandemic sharply impacted volunteer efforts, with two out of three volunteers decreasing or completely halting their work.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, about 93 percent of volunteering had been canceled. As we rounded out the year, it was about 80 percent," explained Plato.

"Now we have about 4.6 million opportunities for volunteers."

"Many of the disaster response agencies have had a good portfolio of volunteers coming forward, but what we see is a lot of our smaller grassroots organizations are still really in need of people to help, raise funds, organize, advocate for their causes," Plato told CNN.

"It's important right now that we come together and figure out how to share and support each other."

The history of volunteer week

National Volunteer Week is an annual observance recognizing volunteers providing vital support in their communities. Additionally, the week encourages more people to consider volunteering. The first volunteer week started in Canada in 1943 to celebrate women's contributions on the homefront during World War II. In 1974, President Richard Nixon established National Volunteer Week with an executive order. Now, many countries worldwide have joined in.

The life of a consummate volunteer

Eighty-five-year-old Everette Burkard has been a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels in Nevada County, California, for 30 years. He has clocked over 47,000 miles delivering meals to older adults facing hunger and isolation.

"I never imagined that volunteering would become a lifestyle, but it certainly has for me," he explained.

"It's something that's an enjoyable distraction."

Burkard says he began volunteering for Meals on Wheel in 1991 after retiring from a 40-year career with the Federal Civil Service. But that wasn't his first foray in giving back. Burkard served on his local school board, spent five years as a volunteer firefighter, and 20 years playing his Dobro guitar in a band called the Fruit Jar Pickers. They performed free of charge every Sunday morning at local assisted living facilities and convalescent hospitals around town. But he said Meals on Wheels has been the most gratifying volunteer experience.

"I got a chance to help people who couldn't get out and get food and talk with them a little bit and see how they were doing," Burkard told CNN.

"So, it was like a very personally rewarding thing to do."

Meals on Wheels suffered a decline in volunteers amid the pandemic, but Burkard continues to deliver as many older volunteers stepped back.

"I didn't even think about that; I just want to continue doing it."

As for what inspires Burkard to keep giving his time, "I think it's important for everybody to contribute something to their community rather than being an isolationist," said Burkard.

"And I was doing just that."

Take action

"We don't volunteer because we think we're better than somebody else; we do it because it just makes the world better," said VolunteerMatch's Laura Plato.

Although the pandemic has presented some barriers to traditional volunteerism, non-profits have gotten creative in finding ways to get volunteer support.

"This Volunteer Week is a chance to really get out there, get educated, get reinspired, reinvigorated, and think about how you can be of service either in person in your community or virtually and digitally online because there's lots of great opportunities to do both," Plato said.

"There are things that you can do with your hand and things you can do with your heart."

Here is how you can make a difference this Volunteer Week and beyond:

  • Thank a volunteer -- Whether it's a gift, social media post, phone call, text message, or handwritten note, there are endless ways to tell those who give their time, "thank you." This week is a great time to celebrate and acknowledge the volunteer's service.

  • Donate your time -- Both Points of Light and VolunteerMatch make it easy to search for volunteer opportunities by location and interest. Making time to make a difference your way can be very impactful. If you need further incentive, Points of Light also recognizes individual service contributions with the Daily Point of Light Award. Plato suggests those thinking about volunteering in person to consider a non-profit's Covid-19 precautions to ensure a safe volunteer environment.

  • Support your local food bank or anti-hunger initiative -- The economic impact of Covid-19 has caused a secondary pandemic: hunger. While the demand has increased on non-profits who tackle hunger, volunteers have dropped off. Nevertheless, the work must go on, and food banks need your help. Both Feeding America and Meals on Wheels need volunteers to support national food banks and meal delivery efforts.

  • Volunteer virtually -- Plato suggested potential volunteers think creatively about ways to help. "Things that you might never think about are totally available virtually," she said. Opportunities to tutor, mentor, or even provide crisis counseling are all available online or via text. Non-profits like the Crisis Text Line and On-Call Listeners have trained volunteers who can be sympathetic to people in need. "There are opportunities for crafters to make blankets for local animal shelters, administrative tasks, and even graphic design tasks that you can do in that realm." Points of Light has a virtual volunteer database of opportunities to meet critical needs and VolunteerMatch has a growing directory of Covid-19 specific virtual opportunities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 521201

Reported Deaths: 10736
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753981490
Mobile39011799
Madison34002496
Tuscaloosa25329444
Montgomery23996567
Shelby23160239
Baldwin20674302
Lee15567165
Calhoun14330311
Morgan14152271
Etowah13677346
Marshall11988220
Houston10402278
Elmore10008200
Limestone9843147
Cullman9501189
St. Clair9449234
Lauderdale9254228
DeKalb8756181
Talladega8104171
Walker7126275
Jackson6751110
Autauga6748103
Blount6511134
Colbert6225130
Coffee5418113
Dale4771111
Russell429338
Franklin420582
Chilton4100109
Covington4059114
Tallapoosa3904146
Escambia389574
Dallas3522149
Chambers3513122
Clarke346760
Marion3072100
Pike306176
Lawrence295395
Winston273072
Bibb256059
Marengo248261
Geneva245975
Pickens233059
Barbour226255
Hale218675
Butler212867
Fayette209460
Henry188044
Cherokee182544
Randolph177041
Monroe172440
Washington164738
Macon155548
Clay150055
Crenshaw149457
Cleburne146341
Lamar139634
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124527
Bullock121540
Conecuh109428
Perry107626
Sumter103232
Coosa99428
Greene91334
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 829114

Reported Deaths: 12041
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby925491580
Davidson87182924
Knox49326622
Hamilton43174480
Rutherford41760420
Williamson27184213
Sumner23112339
Montgomery19032224
Wilson17930223
Out of TN1791299
Unassigned16627133
Sullivan16062287
Blount14940194
Bradley14477147
Washington14088242
Sevier13086174
Maury13009168
Putnam11143173
Madison10742240
Robertson9552127
Anderson8591171
Hamblen8465170
Greene7703152
Tipton7205103
Coffee6822121
Dickson6711109
Cumberland6536127
Carter6431156
Bedford6398126
Gibson6382144
McMinn633195
Roane6166102
Jefferson6050121
Loudon600069
Lawrence577586
Hawkins5757106
Monroe568295
Warren550481
Dyer5352104
Franklin508188
Fayette489478
Obion449296
Cocke442698
Cheatham441253
Rhea430475
Lincoln429263
Marshall409658
Campbell408262
Weakley401562
Giles393498
Henderson371875
Macon357276
Carroll356882
White353268
Hardin348666
Hardeman346063
Lauderdale313844
Henry311775
Marion308246
Claiborne304873
Scott304345
Overton295960
Wayne294234
Hickman279445
McNairy276554
DeKalb274853
Smith273838
Haywood267961
Grainger257449
Trousdale248522
Morgan245839
Fentress237846
Johnson230138
Chester209251
Bledsoe209011
Crockett200848
Polk198424
Unicoi194049
Cannon188731
Union185434
Grundy177232
Humphreys172621
Lake169526
Sequatchie166128
Benton162840
Decatur157138
Lewis155526
Meigs133923
Stewart130028
Jackson129435
Clay109031
Houston108233
Perry105728
Moore99317
Van Buren83421
Pickett75624
Hancock54512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events