Clear

Eat like an astronaut (or a TikTok star) with these tortilla hacks

For astronauts aboard the International Space Station,...

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN

For astronauts aboard the International Space Station, sourdough is off-limits and whole wheat is out of bounds.

It's not because anyone is on a gluten-free diet, however. Tortillas are preferred over bread in a weightless environment because they don't crumble and leave crumbs floating around, according to NASA.

Since the astronauts don't have the luxury of a fully stocked pantry on the space station, their favorite tortilla uses lean toward simple sandwiches like peanut butter and jelly, burritos, and as burger wraps.

Here on Earth, however, we can shoot for the stars with creative ways to use tortillas in our meals. Inspired by the astronauts' habit of making tortillas part of their regular repertoire, here are six creative ideas for making tortillas way more than a Taco Tuesday go-to.

These supersimple hacks are versatile, customizable, and a fun way to switch up some of your favorite everyday dishes. They are also so easy that you don't even need a real recipe to make any of them -- just follow your cravings.

TikTok quesadilla hack

Tortillas got a moment in the social media spotlight earlier this year when the "quesadilla hack" hit TikTok. This is a way to stuff four different foods into one quesadilla by a method of folding and stacking. (We like to give credit where credit is due, but many different TikTok stars are given credit for this hack.)

Place a flour tortilla on a cutting board and cut a slice in the tortilla from the center to the bottom edge, as if you were slicing the radius of a circle. Then place four different fillings onto the tortilla, one in each quadrant. Make sure one filling is cheese or a spreadable ingredient like peanut butter, so the quesadilla will glue itself together.

Starting with the bottom right, fold the first quarter up over the second quarter so the first and second fillings touch. Continue folding counterclockwise until you have a stacked triangle. Pan-fry as you would a regular quesadilla and enjoy the taste sensation.

As for what fillings you can combine in this quesadilla hack, the options are endless. Try a BLT quesadilla, a chicken pesto quesadilla or a sweet quesadilla with sliced apples, strawberries, caramel and peanut butter to get started.

Crepe-style breakfast pockets

Instead of making fresh crepes, which can be tricky and time-consuming, use flour tortillas as the base for sweet or savory breakfast crepes.

Whisk together 1 egg and 1/2 cup milk or half-and-half for every 4 tortillas, and melt butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Dip each tortilla in the egg mixture to slightly absorb the liquid, then cook, flipping once, until lightly browned on both sides.

Fill with fresh sliced fruit, jam, whipped cream or Nutella for sweet crepes, or sliced ham, shredded cheese or sautéed vegetables for savory crepes. Fold and serve immediately.

S'mores burritos for the campfire

Planning a camping trip for the family this summer? Make sure tortillas are on your shopping list for an easy s'mores-inspired treat that you can prep in advance.

Place about 2 tablespoons each chocolate chips and mini marshmallows in the center of a flour tortilla and add an optional sprinkling of crushed graham crackers. Wrap as you would a burrito, folding in the top and bottom ends, then rolling up and wrapping in foil.

Place around the coals at the edge of a campfire to heat through. (For indoor s'mores, warm in an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit or heat in a toaster oven until the chocolate is melted, about 10 minutes.)

Enchilada casserole

Skip the step of filling and rolling individual enchiladas, but keep all the spicy, cheesy and comforting elements that make this Mexican standard so darn good.

A lasagna-style enchilada casserole uses either corn or flour tortillas and layers them flat between all the fixings. As with regular enchiladas, the choice of ingredient combinations for your filling can go any which way. Try a creamy green chicken enchilada casserole or a vegan black bean version.

Skillet or sheet pan pizza

Flour tortillas can be transformed into thin and crispy tostada-style pizzas for a new twist on personal pan pizza.

Preheat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, or for multiple pizzas, preheat a large baking sheet in a 450 F oven. Spread sauce, cheese, and your favorite pizza toppings on flour tortillas. Lightly coat the hot skillet or pan with vegetable oil, then place the tortilla(s) on the hot surface.

Place the skillet or pan in the oven and cook until the cheese is melted and the edges are crispy, 5-6 minutes.

Tortilla "bread" crumbs

When your package of corn tortillas gets too stale and brittle to use any other way, turn those sad rounds into a happy opportunity by making tortilla crumbs.

Heat the tortillas in a 400 F oven or toaster oven for a few minutes until they are crispy and break apart easily. Break into pieces and pulse in a food processor or high-powered blender until pulverized into crumbs.

Use as you would panko or breadcrumbs for homemade chicken fingers or nuggets, or as a topping for creamy casseroles like mac and cheese.

Tacos any night of the week

If we're talking versatility, we're talking tacos. Almost anything qualifies as a taco filling, such as seasoned ground beef, grilled chicken, shrimp or roasted vegetables like mushrooms or sweet potatoes.

And here are two taco hacks that are even easier than raiding your fridge for taco fillings.

First, if you're looking for that classic crunchy taco texture but don't have a box in the pantry, you can crisp up soft corn or flour tortillas in the oven. Spritz the tortillas with vegetable oil spray and drape over oven racks, baking until crispy.

Second, if you want to make a big batch of tacos but no one can agree on toppings, the simplest way is to fill your tortillas with protein and cheese and line them up in a baking pan. They bake, the cheese melts, and then everyone grabs their own and adds jalapeños (or not), sour cream (or not), or tomatoes (or not).

Whether for breakfast, lunch or dessert, there really seems to be no end to the ways you can incorporate tortillas into your meals. Keep a stack on hand so you'll always have a snack option at the ready. And when you're up for a real tortilla challenge, you can always try making your own from scratch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 520503

Reported Deaths: 10722
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson754091487
Mobile38938798
Madison33898495
Tuscaloosa25297443
Montgomery23992567
Shelby23124239
Baldwin20652300
Lee15541165
Calhoun14301311
Morgan14145270
Etowah13665346
Marshall11967219
Houston10381278
Elmore10001200
Limestone9822147
Cullman9481188
St. Clair9435234
Lauderdale9223227
DeKalb8748181
Talladega8071171
Walker7100275
Jackson6762110
Autauga6734103
Blount6497135
Colbert6210130
Coffee5404112
Dale4766110
Russell429038
Franklin419982
Chilton4087109
Covington4056114
Tallapoosa3898146
Escambia388574
Dallas3531149
Chambers3503122
Clarke346560
Marion3066100
Pike305876
Lawrence295395
Winston272572
Bibb256459
Marengo248661
Geneva245875
Pickens233059
Barbour225255
Hale218775
Butler212566
Fayette209260
Henry187744
Cherokee182144
Randolph176941
Monroe172040
Washington164238
Macon154848
Clay149555
Crenshaw149257
Cleburne146241
Lamar139334
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109128
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99328
Greene91034
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 826371

Reported Deaths: 12022
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby921061576
Davidson86974919
Knox49179627
Hamilton43024480
Rutherford41648419
Williamson27085213
Sumner23020338
Montgomery18939223
Out of TN18011101
Wilson17854223
Unassigned16624132
Sullivan15926285
Blount14894194
Bradley14398147
Washington13977242
Sevier13045174
Maury12969167
Putnam11111173
Madison10672240
Robertson9519127
Anderson8562166
Hamblen8448171
Greene7683152
Tipton7195104
Coffee6807121
Dickson6668108
Cumberland6502127
Carter6404156
Bedford6378126
Gibson6370144
McMinn630295
Roane6154100
Jefferson6032121
Loudon598770
Lawrence575886
Hawkins5725106
Monroe566995
Warren550180
Dyer5346104
Franklin506488
Fayette486978
Obion448296
Cocke441998
Cheatham439253
Rhea429575
Lincoln428463
Marshall408558
Campbell407562
Weakley400261
Giles392698
Henderson370075
Carroll356182
Macon355476
White352168
Hardin347566
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale313344
Henry310675
Marion307446
Scott303845
Claiborne303673
Overton295060
Wayne294034
Hickman278645
McNairy276054
DeKalb274353
Smith273038
Haywood267860
Grainger256248
Trousdale248322
Morgan244039
Fentress237246
Johnson228238
Chester209051
Bledsoe208911
Crockett200148
Polk197224
Unicoi192849
Cannon188031
Union185134
Grundy176931
Humphreys170221
Lake169626
Sequatchie165828
Benton162040
Decatur156438
Lewis155226
Meigs133123
Stewart129928
Jackson129235
Clay108531
Houston107933
Perry105728
Moore99317
Van Buren83121
Pickett75524
Hancock53812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events