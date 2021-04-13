Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

There's a fix for what ails the Mars helicopter's software

The first flight of the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars is still delayed, but the mission's team is working on a solution to make it possible.The helicop...

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 11:46 AM
Posted By: CNN

The first flight of the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars is still delayed, but the mission's team is working on a solution to make it possible.

The helicopter returned data to mission teams on Earth late Friday evening that caused NASA to reschedule the first flight. Ingenuity conducted a high-speed test of its rotors Friday, but the command sequence ended early due to a watchdog timer that expired.

This early end of the test happened when the helicopter was trying to shift the flight computer from preflight into flight mode.

The helicopter remains healthy and is sending back all of its data. Over the weekend, the Ingenuity team tested a multitude of solutions. They determined that modifying and reinstalling the helicopter's flight control software is the best way to fix the issue.

The software fix will change the way the helicopter's two flight controllers start up. This should ease the transition from preflight to flight for both the hardware and software.

The Ingenuity team is reviewing these software modifications and using testbeds to validate them at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, which manages the mission.

Multiple steps need to happen now to ensure this update goes through ahead of Ingenuity's first flight.

Once the software solution is developed and has been tested and approved, then it needs to be loaded to the Perseverance rover, which acts as a base station for Ingenuity. The helicopter will then boot up the new software.

Then, the high-speed test of the rotors will need to be rescheduled, as well as the first flight.

All of these steps will take time, according to the mission team.

"Our best estimate of a targeted flight date is fluid right now, but we are working toward achieving these milestones and will set a flight date next week," according to an update from NASA. "We are confident in the team's ability to work through this challenge and prepare for Ingenuity's historic first controlled powered flight on another planet."

Fortunately, Ingenuity's power, thermal control and communications are still functioning normally.

The helicopter is a technology demonstration, meaning that it's an experiment to test out concepts, so these challenges are expected, NASA officials said. It also means the Ingenuity team is being deliberate with each step leading up to the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

Meanwhile, the Perseverance rover is observing its surroundings, taking new images and preparing a test of its MOXIE instrument -- which is also a technology demonstration.

MOXIE, or the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, will convert Mars' plentiful carbon dioxide into oxygen.

The small MOXIE experiment will switch on and convert carbon dioxide into oxygen for a couple of hours every month or two of the mission, using about a day's worth of energy on the rover. It will only produce about 10 grams of oxygen an hour -- enough for half of an average size adult.

The MOXIE team will apply lessons learned for developing a larger and more powerful system for a manned mission. Astronauts could one day use this oxygen on Mars for life support systems as well as generating fuel.

Sign up here for Wonder Theory, our CNN science newsletter

When Ingenuity is able to fly on Mars for the first time, the 4-pound helicopter will fly for about 40 seconds total. The helicopter will spin up its two 4-foot blades, rise up 10 feet (3 meters) in the air, hover, make a turn, take a photo, and touch back down on Mars.

If this first flight is successful, Ingenuity could fly up to four more times in the weeks after.

The little helicopter has checked off multiple milestones so far, like wiggling its blades and surviving the freezing cold nights on Mars.

Now, it needs to autonomously fly through the thin Martian atmosphere, with no help from its teams on Earth. Radio signals take 15 minutes and 27 seconds to cross the current gap between Earth and Mars, which spans 173 million miles (278.4 million kilometers).

Perseverance will be parked at an overlook 215 feet (65 meters) away from the helicopter so it can safely watch the flight and capture images and videos.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Fort Payne
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 519071

Reported Deaths: 10712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson754131487
Mobile37774798
Madison33868494
Tuscaloosa25283443
Montgomery23969565
Shelby23112238
Baldwin20638300
Lee15524165
Calhoun14286311
Morgan14140268
Etowah13664345
Marshall11957219
Houston10383278
Elmore9994200
Limestone9814147
Cullman9475188
St. Clair9429234
Lauderdale9218227
DeKalb8747181
Talladega8060171
Walker7092275
Jackson6755110
Autauga6727103
Blount6488135
Colbert6205130
Coffee5401112
Dale4768110
Russell428938
Franklin419982
Chilton4083109
Covington4053114
Tallapoosa3893146
Escambia388074
Dallas3527149
Chambers3500122
Clarke346360
Marion3066100
Pike305875
Lawrence295395
Winston272372
Bibb256458
Marengo248661
Geneva245875
Pickens232959
Barbour224955
Hale218775
Butler212366
Fayette208960
Henry187844
Cherokee182044
Randolph176941
Monroe171540
Washington164038
Macon154848
Clay149454
Crenshaw149357
Cleburne146041
Lamar139334
Lowndes136453
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109028
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99328
Greene90734
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 824914

Reported Deaths: 12015
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby919531575
Davidson86793919
Knox49114626
Hamilton42961480
Rutherford41568418
Williamson27036213
Sumner22983338
Montgomery18880223
Out of TN17967101
Wilson17815223
Unassigned16551132
Sullivan15880284
Blount14882194
Bradley14342147
Washington13952242
Sevier13032174
Maury12935166
Putnam11095173
Madison10659240
Robertson9508127
Anderson8556166
Hamblen8435171
Greene7675151
Tipton7184104
Coffee6791121
Dickson6656108
Cumberland6492127
Carter6376156
Bedford6372126
Gibson6363144
McMinn629095
Roane6137100
Jefferson6026121
Loudon598170
Lawrence574886
Hawkins5712106
Monroe565695
Warren549880
Dyer5343104
Franklin506188
Fayette485878
Obion447896
Cocke440598
Cheatham438452
Rhea428875
Lincoln428163
Marshall408058
Campbell406262
Weakley399661
Giles391998
Henderson369575
Carroll355682
Macon355076
White352168
Hardin347466
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale312944
Henry310375
Marion307346
Scott303645
Claiborne303273
Overton294860
Wayne293934
Hickman278445
McNairy275654
DeKalb274253
Smith272338
Haywood267760
Grainger255648
Trousdale248222
Morgan243639
Fentress236946
Johnson227538
Bledsoe208811
Chester208851
Crockett200148
Polk197124
Unicoi192349
Cannon188031
Union184434
Grundy176931
Humphreys169721
Lake169726
Sequatchie165728
Benton161740
Decatur156438
Lewis155126
Meigs132623
Stewart129728
Jackson129135
Clay108531
Houston107533
Perry105728
Moore99217
Van Buren83021
Pickett75524
Hancock53812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events