Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How long will coronavirus vaccines protect people?

Ian Haydon helped test Moderna's coronavirus vaccine last year. Now, he's helping test the tweaked version of that vaccine designed to fight a new, more cont...

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 10:59 AM
Posted By: CNN

Ian Haydon helped test Moderna's coronavirus vaccine last year. Now, he's helping test the tweaked version of that vaccine designed to fight a new, more contagious variant.

"A year ago I tried the Moderna vaccine to see if it was safe. (Spoiler: It is!) Now, on my #COVIDvaccine anniversary, I'm happy to share that I just got a 3rd dose. This booster experiment will reveal (1) if strain-adapted vaccines boost immunity & (2) whether they are safe," Haydon, a communications specialist at the University of Washington, said via Twitter last Saturday.

"It's unclear whether this new tweaked version is even going to be necessary," Haydon told CNN in a telephone interview.

"But it's being developed and tested now so that we have it in hand."

Doctors are worried that coronavirus may end up being like influenza, which requires a new vaccine every year both because the circulating strains mutate fast and because immunity from the vaccine wears off quickly.

Although initial evidence suggests immunity from vaccination against coronavirus provides long-lasting protection, vaccine makers have begun making and testing versions of their vaccines that protect against worrying variants of the virus. That includes the B.1.351 version first seen in South Africa, which carries a mutation that, in lab experiments, appears to allow it to evade the human immune response a little.

The latest report from vaccine maker Pfizer shows people in South Africa who got its coronavirus vaccine after B.1.351 became the dominant circulating virus were still very strongly protected from infection -- something that backs up laboratory experiments that have shown the vaccine causes such a strong and broad immune response that it provides a cushion against any effects of mutant viruses.

"It is still matched enough that we have good protection," said Scott Hensley, an immunologist and vaccine expert at the University of Pennsylvania.

But vaccine makers are not taking chances. The trial Haydon is taking part in is testing not only a third dose of Moderna vaccine tweaked to protect specifically against B.1.351 -- that's what he got -- but a third dose of original vaccine in some volunteers, too, to see if the boosted immune response is both safe and provides an advantage.

A report out last month from Pfizer suggests people who get both doses keep strong immunity for at least six months. Experts have been at pains to point out that doesn't mean immunity stops at six months. It means that's the longest volunteers in the trials have been followed to see what their immunity is. It's likely to last much longer, Hensley said.

"I would not be surprised if we learned a year from now that these vaccines are still producing a strong immune response," Hensley told CNN.

"I would not be surprised if this is a vaccine that we only get once."

That would make the vaccine more akin to vaccines against measles than flu vaccines. Vaccination against measles protects against infection for life in 96% of people.

Protection from Pfizer's two-dose vaccine remains above 91% even at six months, according to the company. It has released the details in a statement, not a formal scientific publication, and the data covers only a few thousand people. But if it holds up, that's an indication that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines elicit a long-lasting immune response, experts say.

Hensley says the technology used by both vaccines -- delivery of genetic material known as messenger RNA of mRNA -- is especially potent.

"The antibody responses elicited by these mRNA vaccines are incredibly high. What we know in animal models with other mRNA vaccines that have been tested previously -- we know that those antibody responses are incredibly long-lived and they don't drop over time," said Hensley, whose lab has been testing experimental mRNA vaccines for years.

While the coronavirus vaccines are of course new -- the virus has only been around since the end of 2019 -- the mRNA technology has been studied for many years and used to make vaccines against influenza, Ebola and Zika virus.

Several studies have indicated this with coronavirus vaccine.

In January, a team led by Dr. Alicia Widge at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases wrote the New England Journal of Medicine to say their research showed two doses of Moderna's vaccine produced plenty of antibodies that declined only very slightly over time. The vaccine also caused the body to produce immune cells known as T cells and B cells that can keep defenses going for years. The vaccine-induced immune response was stronger and less variable than the immune response that follows a natural infection, they found.

Another study in the New England Journal of Medicine in February showed blood taken from people who got Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine continued to produce an immune response against B.1.351.

"Although we do not yet know exactly what level of neutralization is required for protection against Covid-19 disease or infection, our experience with other vaccines tells us that it is likely that the Pfizer vaccine offers relatively good protection against this new variant," Scott Weaver, director of the Institute for Human Infections and Immunity at University of Texas Medical Branch, told CNN at the time.

Nonetheless, last month, South African virologists argued that there's growing evidence the vaccines being developed do not work as well against B.1.351 and urged vaccine makes to start tweaking their formulas now.

Although he's taking part in clinical trials that require regular blood draws to check his immunity, Haydon has no idea how well protected he is from the virus.

"I know that early on in the trial, myself and all the participants did develop neutralizing antibodies -- the kind that you are looking for. That was clear many, many months ago," Haydon said. "But the level of those antibodies, and how the levels have changed over time, is not something that I'm told. That is one of the main things that is being evaluated over the study."

He had a strong reaction to the first round of vaccination and said the third dose he just received caused some effects, too.

"Flulike is the right way to describe my symptoms," he said. "I ended up with a fever, chills, a little bit of nausea, headache," he added.

Immunologists say that's a sign the immune system is responding to the vaccine, although people who report no symptoms also develop an immune response, so the symptoms do not appear to suggest someone's having a better response than someone who doesn't develop a fever.

Haydon doesn't know whether his response this time around says anything about what level of immunity he still had from the first dose he was given a year ago.

What he does know is that he cannot behave as if he is completely immune. So he still wears a mask whenever he goes out and has avoided almost all travel.

"We're living in a world where most people aren't vaccinated. The fact that you yourself are vaccinated doesn't change everything for you," Haydon said.

"We still have to take a lot of the same precautions as an unvaccinated person," he added. Although your risk of going to the hospital is greatly diminished, spreading the virus is a major concern. It's not until recently that we started to collect data (showing) that vaccinated people also spread the virus a lot less. So that's a recent discovery and a very good sign."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 70°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 69°
Fort Payne
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 516809

Reported Deaths: 10637
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749421466
Mobile37590792
Madison33660494
Tuscaloosa25179439
Montgomery23834561
Shelby23116237
Baldwin20541301
Lee15457166
Calhoun14249310
Morgan14144266
Etowah13653345
Marshall11888218
Houston10357276
Elmore9998201
Limestone9769146
Cullman9407186
St. Clair9379234
Lauderdale9159227
DeKalb8705181
Talladega8028169
Walker7070274
Jackson6742108
Autauga6619102
Blount6459132
Colbert6179127
Coffee5392112
Dale4769109
Russell423837
Franklin418982
Chilton4060109
Covington4048113
Tallapoosa3875146
Escambia386574
Dallas3518150
Chambers3493120
Clarke345460
Marion3066101
Pike304974
Lawrence293294
Winston271871
Bibb254658
Marengo249460
Geneva245574
Pickens232957
Barbour223255
Hale217173
Butler210666
Fayette206959
Henry187243
Cherokee181243
Randolph175441
Monroe171040
Washington163938
Macon154147
Crenshaw150157
Clay148554
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124426
Bullock120940
Conecuh108627
Perry108227
Sumter102932
Coosa95325
Greene90634
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 813614

Reported Deaths: 11915
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby906531560
Davidson85672902
Knox48442617
Hamilton42424478
Rutherford40924409
Williamson26668213
Sumner22594337
Montgomery18441221
Out of TN17830106
Wilson17557219
Unassigned16345130
Sullivan15468281
Blount14717194
Bradley14067145
Washington13533239
Sevier12859172
Maury12741162
Putnam11001173
Madison10508238
Robertson9393127
Anderson8469166
Hamblen8363170
Greene7535151
Tipton7134104
Coffee6718120
Dickson6526107
Cumberland6379125
Gibson6304143
Bedford6251125
Carter6232156
McMinn620296
Roane6076100
Jefferson5946121
Loudon590468
Lawrence570386
Monroe557995
Hawkins5574104
Warren544780
Dyer5321103
Franklin500987
Fayette480878
Obion444396
Cocke435998
Cheatham428350
Lincoln425463
Rhea425375
Marshall403957
Campbell401361
Weakley393960
Giles386598
Henderson366674
Carroll354082
Macon349674
White349068
Hardeman342863
Hardin342666
Lauderdale311544
Henry307975
Marion305746
Scott299545
Claiborne297974
Wayne293733
Overton293260
Hickman275343
McNairy274354
DeKalb273453
Smith269537
Haywood267060
Grainger252448
Trousdale246322
Morgan239939
Fentress234945
Johnson222838
Chester207748
Bledsoe207211
Crockett198148
Polk193024
Unicoi187949
Cannon185631
Union182434
Grundy174431
Lake168926
Humphreys163621
Sequatchie163129
Benton157640
Decatur156238
Lewis152925
Meigs131323
Jackson128835
Stewart128327
Clay107931
Houston106333
Perry105428
Moore98817
Van Buren81721
Pickett75324
Hancock52712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events