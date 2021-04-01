Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Sales of Bentleys and Lamborghinis are booming because rich people are bored

It's been a great time to be selling really, really expensive cars."I've been in this business 40 years and I've never seen it like this," said Brian...

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 11:44 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's been a great time to be selling really, really expensive cars.

"I've been in this business 40 years and I've never seen it like this," said Brian Miller, president of Manhattan Motors, a high-end dealership that sells Bentleys, Lamborghinis and Bugattis, among other ultra-luxury brands.

While auto sales as a whole have suffered from factory shutdowns and other disruptions due to the pandemic, sales of super-expensive cars, like Ferraris, Bentleys and Lamborghinis, finished 2020 at a blistering pace.

In the United States, overall passenger car sales were down 10% last year compared to 2019. Even as auto sales recovered strongly in the fourth quarter, they only just matched the pace seen in the fourth quarter of 2019, said Tyson Jominy, vice president for data analytics at J.D. Power.

But sales of cars costing more than $80,000 were almost double in the fourth quarter what they had been the year before. And for cars costing more than $100,000, sales in the US were up 63% that quarter, said Tyson Jominy, vice president for data analytics at J.D. Power.

"There's a fairly fantastic wealth effect going on," Jominy added.

The booming stock market has played a big part, he said. And since the wealthy haven't been able to spend money on trips, many have turned to luxury goods, like expensive cars.

Customers often order these cars to their exact specifications and wait months for them to be built, Miller said. But he often keeps some on hand to sell to those who want to drive out in their new Rolls-Royce or Lamborghini that day. That's just not possible right now, he said. He can't keep the cars on the lot.

Miller credits the boom, in part, to people sitting around with not much else to do but look at expensive cars on the Internet.

One of the more remarkable things about the run-up in sales, said Jominy, is that it has been largely young buyers driving the wave. "[T]he rich Millennial tech employee in Austin is now the archetype," he said.

Record sales and 'instant growth'

Bentley, the 111-year-old ultra-luxury car brand, had its best year ever last year, despite the pandemic totally shutting down its factory in Crewe, England, for seven weeks. Even after the factory reopened, it was running at half its normal pace for nine more weeks, said Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark in an interview with CNN Business.

Still, Bentley sold 11,206 cars and SUVs last year -- just over 100 more vehicles than in 2019, which had already been a record year.

China was also especially big for Bentley, with sales there growing by about 50%, Hallmark said. The redesigned Flying Spur sedan was an especially big hit, he said. That model had been absent from the market while the factory changed over to the new version, which came out at the end of 2019.

"When it came, it was like a desert that got rain and all the flowers popped up," Hallmark said. "Instant growth with a product that is normally more than 30% of [Bentley's] volume."

Lamborghini, meanwhile, had its most profitable year ever in 2020 and its second best sales year in the brand's history. Only in 2019 were more Lamborghinis sold. For the whole year, the exotic automaker sold 7,430 cars and SUVs, down 9.5% compared to 2019. But the last quarter of 2020 was the best in the Italian supercar maker's history and its order banks are already filled for the first nine months of 2021, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.

Both Bentley and Lamborghini are owned by Volkswagen AG.

Sales at Ferrari were down about 10% for the year, including a seven week factory shutdown. But the automaker set records for sales and revenue in the fourth quarter. Orders for future cars are also at record levels, the company announced.

Not all high-end automakers did so well last year, though. The timing of new product introductions, which don't always align nicely with the calendar year, can have a lot do with it.

Rolls-Royce's sales, for instance, were down more than 26% last year compared to a record year in 2019. That prior year, 2019, was the first full year of sales for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, one of the brand's most popular models. By contrast, in 2020, Rolls-Royce's factory stopped making the Ghost sedan for much of the year as it prepared for the new redesigned version.

Still, according to BMW, Rolls-Royce's parent company, the order bank for Ghosts is full for most of 2021 and the company had record interest in its bespoke customization business last year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Fort Payne
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 515388

Reported Deaths: 10554
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson747101464
Mobile37492792
Madison33533489
Tuscaloosa25059434
Montgomery23743552
Shelby23048232
Baldwin20505301
Lee15417166
Calhoun14224305
Morgan14131263
Etowah13647343
Marshall11854217
Houston10332272
Elmore9953202
Limestone9744145
Cullman9380186
St. Clair9350232
Lauderdale9140219
DeKalb8696179
Talladega7987167
Walker7058274
Jackson6724106
Autauga658999
Blount6444131
Colbert6170126
Coffee5384110
Dale4760109
Russell423036
Franklin418582
Covington4041111
Chilton4034109
Escambia386074
Tallapoosa3847144
Dallas3513148
Chambers3488117
Clarke345959
Marion306299
Pike304274
Lawrence292694
Winston271771
Bibb254258
Marengo249558
Geneva244674
Pickens232357
Barbour222755
Hale216273
Butler209766
Fayette206359
Henry186742
Cherokee180643
Randolph175241
Monroe170439
Washington163938
Macon153747
Crenshaw150257
Clay148154
Cleburne145241
Lamar138433
Lowndes136253
Wilcox124426
Bullock120740
Conecuh108626
Perry107927
Sumter102432
Coosa94224
Greene90434
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 811842

Reported Deaths: 11904
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby904771561
Davidson85496896
Knox48369614
Hamilton42338477
Rutherford40844409
Williamson26612213
Sumner22555337
Montgomery18392221
Out of TN17855106
Wilson17520219
Unassigned16230129
Sullivan15417281
Blount14698194
Bradley14035145
Washington13482239
Sevier12840173
Maury12705162
Putnam10977173
Madison10482238
Robertson9361127
Anderson8454165
Hamblen8355170
Greene7510151
Tipton7120104
Coffee6696120
Dickson6506107
Cumberland6340125
Gibson6289143
Bedford6226125
Carter6214156
McMinn618695
Roane6069100
Jefferson5937121
Loudon589768
Lawrence569586
Monroe555995
Hawkins5556104
Warren543380
Dyer5313103
Franklin499187
Fayette479478
Obion443896
Cocke434898
Cheatham426150
Rhea425275
Lincoln424363
Marshall403557
Campbell400861
Weakley392160
Giles385898
Henderson365874
Carroll354182
Macon348574
White348468
Hardeman342663
Hardin341666
Lauderdale311444
Henry307675
Marion305146
Scott298845
Claiborne297774
Wayne293533
Overton292660
Hickman274843
McNairy274054
DeKalb272653
Smith268737
Haywood267060
Grainger251949
Trousdale245822
Morgan239339
Fentress234645
Johnson222338
Chester207348
Bledsoe206811
Crockett198048
Polk192224
Unicoi187449
Cannon184731
Union182334
Grundy174330
Lake168826
Humphreys162821
Sequatchie162629
Benton157140
Decatur156238
Lewis152125
Meigs131123
Jackson128435
Stewart127927
Clay107631
Houston106133
Perry105428
Moore98517
Van Buren81421
Pickett75324
Hancock52312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events