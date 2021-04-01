Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Manufacturing moonshot: How Pfizer makes its millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses

When the coronavirus pandemic began, the challenge for Pfizer and BioNTech wasn't just developing a Covid-19 vaccine -- they also had to make it, and by the...

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 11:36 AM
Posted By: CNN

When the coronavirus pandemic began, the challenge for Pfizer and BioNTech wasn't just developing a Covid-19 vaccine -- they also had to make it, and by the hundreds of millions.

This was no small feat. Until the very end of last year, no mRNA vaccine had ever been authorized and no such vaccine had ever been manufactured to scale by any company.

Pfizer has now shipped more than 100 million doses to the US and it said this week it has successfully met its goal of 120 million doses released and ready for shipment by the end of March.

For Mike McDermott, Pfizer's president of global supply, the mission is still more doses. Billions of them.

"Our goal has been running 24/7, make as many doses as possible. I actually don't even have a production goal," McDermott told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta during an exclusive tour of its manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in March. "Our goal is to produce as much as possible to get to 2 billion doses this year as soon as possible."

Pfizer/BioNTech's global goal is 2.5 billion doses by the end of the year.

Big gamble

Pfizer met its first milestones with substantial upfront investment, and it had no guarantees.

Pfizer was part of Operation Warp Speed as a potential supplier for Covid-19 vaccines and had a purchase agreement for an initial 100 million doses. However, the company didn't receive federal funding for the research or development of the vaccine.

So while Pfizer could repurpose some of its equipment at its main manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, most of what's there now didn't exist a year ago.

"Pfizer has spent at risk, almost $2 billion on the overall program. From manufacturing, my team spent $500 million, before we even got out of clinical trials. So all completely at risk. We didn't know if we had a product that was going to work," said McDermott.

Before Pfizer decided on its final vaccine candidate, it was looking into four different options. That meant McDermott and his team had to be ready to go in any direction.

"I think about like, we're going to have dinner tonight, and we need to get dessert ready, but I don't know what dessert we're having. So you just start buying ingredients," he said. "Maybe we're making a cake, maybe we're making brownies. Let's bring in the standard materials that we need. So filling up this pantry was quite, quite expensive."

One of the biggest rate-limiting steps of this production, according to McDermott, has been the availability of raw materials and specifically lipids, the fatty substance that safely houses the mRNA until it can get to our cells.

"Lipid nanoparticle hasn't been used in a large commercial product. So the lipid suppliers weren't very large. And so we work very closely with them to build more lipids capacity, and actually making lipids in this site in Kalamazoo, Michigan," said McDermott.

The heart of mRNA

Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine can simply be described as mRNA housed in a lipid coating, but the successful production of that by the millions all came down to a something the size of a quarter.

"
The heart of this whole machine is what's called an impingement jet mixer," said McDermott as he is twirled it around his fingers.

The impingement jet mixer, also known as the tea stirrer, works by simply pumping lipids in one side and mRNA in the other, forcing them together with 400 pounds of pressure. That's what creates the lipid nanoparticle which is essentially the vaccine.

These aren't just any lipids, Pfizer/BioNTech had to design the right combination of four different lipids that would not only protect the mRNA on the way to cells, but then release the mRNA once it gets there.

While the process of creating lipid nanoparticles is not new, McDermott said the challenge was scaling up this process.

"The first time somebody showed me this impingement jet mixer, I said, 'You can't be serious?' Like how could you put billions of doses through here? So my confidence level was actually quite low. Not that it could be done, I knew it worked at this scale, but how could you multiply it?"

McDermott's first thought was to go bigger, make a large-scale tea stirrer to allow more volume to pass through. When that didn't work, they ended up replicating the quarter-sized mixers and put technology in place to ensure efficiency in order to scale up production.

"There's a computer system that's running the whole apparatus that makes sure you have the precise amount of flow and pressure. And that allowed us to get more production out. Even though this size is small, we were able to really scale this up our original design for this machine. We're currently operating at four times the capacity."

Make it modular

Part of what has allowed Pfizer to continue to make room for these new formulation suites has been its strategy of using prefabricated construction.

In its 1,300-acre foot Kalamazoo facility, Pfizer is installing around 13,000 square feet of modular rooms that are first built in Texas and then shipped to Kalamazoo.

"We've had planned to expand our formulation capacity. The question was, how can we do it quickly? If we built it wall by wall on site, it would have taken us a year. By doing it modularly, we could cut that in half," says McDermott.

Moving each room into place is surprisingly easy. With the help of compressed air -- think of an air hockey table -- you can simply slide them into place. Then the rooms are ready to be connected to electricity, sterilized and put to use.

With each of these improvements, Pfizer says it has gone from producing 3 to 4 million doses of vaccine a week to 13 million doses a week. They company expects to double that again by the middle of the year. That will mean roughly 100 million doses a month and the ability to hit its goal of 300 million total doses delivered to the US government by July.

What's next

McDermott says the last 12 months have been "like nothing I've ever experienced in my career."

"As a kid, my dad worked for NASA," McDermott said. "He was lucky enough to be in mission control in Houston when Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon right at that amazing moment.

"I could never imagine having a moment like that in my life. Right? Like, what's the odds that something like that would ever happen again?"

Then came December 13, 2020 -- the day the United States' first coronavirus vaccine, the first step to end the pandemic, left the facility.

"The day we shipped the first doses out of this site, it rushed over me like that was that was my moment," McDermott said. "That was our moonshot."

But McDermott says vaccine supply is always on his mind, and they have to prepare for the future -- and that means coronavirus variants.

Although there is no evidence people immunized with Pfizer's vaccine will be less protected against the current variants, the company has started testing a third dose of its current vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech say they are also in ongoing discussions with regulators about potentially testing a vaccine modified to protect against concerning variants in a Phase 1/2 study.

The company's next giant leap is to be ready to get it to patients, if necessary.

Pfizer's goal, McDermott says: To be able to develop a new variant-specific vaccine, get it through production and get it to patients within a matter of months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Fort Payne
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 515388

Reported Deaths: 10554
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson747101464
Mobile37492792
Madison33533489
Tuscaloosa25059434
Montgomery23743552
Shelby23048232
Baldwin20505301
Lee15417166
Calhoun14224305
Morgan14131263
Etowah13647343
Marshall11854217
Houston10332272
Elmore9953202
Limestone9744145
Cullman9380186
St. Clair9350232
Lauderdale9140219
DeKalb8696179
Talladega7987167
Walker7058274
Jackson6724106
Autauga658999
Blount6444131
Colbert6170126
Coffee5384110
Dale4760109
Russell423036
Franklin418582
Covington4041111
Chilton4034109
Escambia386074
Tallapoosa3847144
Dallas3513148
Chambers3488117
Clarke345959
Marion306299
Pike304274
Lawrence292694
Winston271771
Bibb254258
Marengo249558
Geneva244674
Pickens232357
Barbour222755
Hale216273
Butler209766
Fayette206359
Henry186742
Cherokee180643
Randolph175241
Monroe170439
Washington163938
Macon153747
Crenshaw150257
Clay148154
Cleburne145241
Lamar138433
Lowndes136253
Wilcox124426
Bullock120740
Conecuh108626
Perry107927
Sumter102432
Coosa94224
Greene90434
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 811842

Reported Deaths: 11904
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby904771561
Davidson85496896
Knox48369614
Hamilton42338477
Rutherford40844409
Williamson26612213
Sumner22555337
Montgomery18392221
Out of TN17855106
Wilson17520219
Unassigned16230129
Sullivan15417281
Blount14698194
Bradley14035145
Washington13482239
Sevier12840173
Maury12705162
Putnam10977173
Madison10482238
Robertson9361127
Anderson8454165
Hamblen8355170
Greene7510151
Tipton7120104
Coffee6696120
Dickson6506107
Cumberland6340125
Gibson6289143
Bedford6226125
Carter6214156
McMinn618695
Roane6069100
Jefferson5937121
Loudon589768
Lawrence569586
Monroe555995
Hawkins5556104
Warren543380
Dyer5313103
Franklin499187
Fayette479478
Obion443896
Cocke434898
Cheatham426150
Rhea425275
Lincoln424363
Marshall403557
Campbell400861
Weakley392160
Giles385898
Henderson365874
Carroll354182
Macon348574
White348468
Hardeman342663
Hardin341666
Lauderdale311444
Henry307675
Marion305146
Scott298845
Claiborne297774
Wayne293533
Overton292660
Hickman274843
McNairy274054
DeKalb272653
Smith268737
Haywood267060
Grainger251949
Trousdale245822
Morgan239339
Fentress234645
Johnson222338
Chester207348
Bledsoe206811
Crockett198048
Polk192224
Unicoi187449
Cannon184731
Union182334
Grundy174330
Lake168826
Humphreys162821
Sequatchie162629
Benton157140
Decatur156238
Lewis152125
Meigs131123
Jackson128435
Stewart127927
Clay107631
Houston106133
Perry105428
Moore98517
Van Buren81421
Pickett75324
Hancock52312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events