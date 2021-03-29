Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This is how the human heart adapts to space

When astronaut Scott Kelly spent nearly a year i...

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 2:23 PM
Posted By: CNN

When astronaut Scott Kelly spent nearly a year in space, his heart shrank despite the fact that he worked out six days a week over his 340-day stay, according to a new study.

Surprisingly, researchers observed the same change in Benoît Lecomte after he completed his 159-day swim across the Pacific Ocean in 2018.

The findings suggest that long-term weightlessness alters the structure of the heart, causing shrinkage and atrophy, and low-intensity exercise is not enough to keep that from happening. The study published Monday in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.

The gravity we experience on Earth is what helps the heart to maintain both its size and function as it keeps blood pumping through our veins. Even something as simple as standing up and walking around helps pull blood down into our legs.

When the element of gravity is replaced with weightlessness, the heart shrinks in response.

Kelly lived in the absence of gravity aboard the International Space Station from March 27, 2015, to March 1, 2016. He worked out on a stationary bike and treadmill and incorporated resistance activities into his routine six days a week for two hours each day.

Lecomte swam from June 5 to November 11, 2018, covering 1,753 miles and averaging about six hours a day swimming. That sustained activity may sound extreme, but each day of swimming was considered to be low-intensity activity.

Even though Lecomte was on Earth, he was spending hours a day in the water, which offsets the effects of gravity. Long-distance swimmers use the prone technique, a horizontal facedown position, for these endurance swims.

Researchers expected that the activities performed by both men would keep their hearts from experiencing any shrinkage or weakening. Data collected from tests of their hearts before, during and after these extreme events showed otherwise.

Kelly and Lecomte both experienced a loss of mass and initial drop in diameter in the left ventricles of the heart during their experiences.

Both long-duration spaceflight and prolonged water immersion led to a very specific adaptation of the heart, said senior study author Dr. Benjamin Levine, a professor of internal medicine/cardiology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

While the authors point out that they only studied two men who both performed extraordinary things, further study is needed to understand how the human body reacts in extreme situations.

No negative impact

In this case, researchers saw that the heart adapted, but the shrinkage did not cause any ill effects, present or long-term.

"The heart gets smaller and shrinks and atrophies, but it doesn't become weaker -- it's just fine," said Levine, who is also director of the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine, a collaboration between UT Southwestern and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. "The function is normal, but because the body is used to pumping blood uphill against gravity in the upright position, when you remove that gravitational stimulus, particularly in someone who is pretty active and fit beforehand, the heart adapts to that new load."

Levine noted the plasticity and adaptability of the heart's muscle mass, nearly three-quarters of which is responsive to physical activity.

"If there's one thing that I've learned over 25 years of studying how the heart adapts to spaceflight, exercise training and high altitude, it's that it's a remarkably adaptive organ and it responds to the demands that are placed on it."

The larger the load that's placed on the heart, the bigger it gets; the same happens in reverse.

Currently, astronauts stick with the same exercise regiment Kelly used while on the station. Looking ahead to missions to the moon and Mars, the exercise countermeasures to prevent muscle and bone loss may need to shift.

Levine believes the current countermeasures work, but limits will be placed due to the space allowed for exercise equipment on future vehicles.

Rowers have the biggest heart of any athletes, Levine said, so a combination of rowing and strength training may be the best strategy for astronauts moving forward. Rowing is a dynamic exercise because it loads the heart in a way that feels like strength and endurance training simultaneously, Levine said.

The effects of space radiation

Future long-term spaceflight missions will return humans to the moon and send them on to Mars, so understanding how spaceflight impacts all aspects of the heart is crucial.

Astronauts are largely middle-aged men and women, so the main concern is that they may experience a heart attack. These space explorers are highly screened before selection, but they deal with the same things everyone else does, including hypertension and elevated cholesterol. While NASA and medical experts can work with these known parameters as they quantify risk and choose the healthiest people, there is one large unknown: radiation exposure.

What happens to the heart arteries after long-term exposure to weightlessness and radiation? That's a question Levine and his fellow researchers want to answer in the future. They will look at the coronary arteries of astronauts before and after flight using a computed tomography angiogram, an X-ray test that can reveal the overall structure and lining of the heart arteries.

Atrial fibrillation, or a fast, irregular heartbeat, is the most common form of arrhythmia -- and astronauts are getting it about a decade earlier than the rest of the population, Levine said. That may be because the atria, the two upper chambers of the heart, get dilated in space.

Levine is concerned that astronauts could be at risk of developing this during long-duration spaceflight. While it's not life-threatening, atrial fibrillation can cause discomfort, reduce exercise tolerance and increase the risk of stroke in people who are otherwise healthy, he said.

Having access to cardiac MRIs of astronauts before and after their flight in the future could provide researchers with a better and more detailed understanding of what is happening in the right and left ventricles of the heart, said first study author Dr. James MacNamara, an advanced echocardiography fellow with UT Southwestern who works with Levine.

Levine and his colleagues will study 10 more astronauts who plan to spend a year in space over the next decade, focusing on the most intensive look at the heart arteries and muscle itself. The study will also include astronauts spending six months on the space station, as well as shorter duration flights.

"So we'll be ready when we're going to go to Mars," Levine said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 65°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Fort Payne
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514391

Reported Deaths: 10526
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson745211455
Mobile37449789
Madison33463488
Tuscaloosa25011434
Montgomery23661550
Shelby22976232
Baldwin20473301
Lee15389166
Calhoun14199304
Morgan14114263
Etowah13633342
Marshall11839217
Houston10311271
Elmore9937201
Limestone9721145
Cullman9353186
St. Clair9327232
Lauderdale9100218
DeKalb8693179
Talladega7964167
Walker7043274
Jackson6720106
Autauga657099
Blount6424131
Colbert6159125
Coffee5376108
Dale4753109
Russell421836
Franklin418482
Covington4037111
Chilton4025109
Escambia385874
Tallapoosa3842144
Dallas3513148
Chambers3485116
Clarke346258
Marion305099
Pike303774
Lawrence291894
Winston271471
Bibb253658
Marengo249658
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222654
Hale215973
Butler209666
Fayette206059
Henry186542
Cherokee180443
Randolph174641
Monroe170139
Washington163838
Macon153447
Crenshaw150157
Clay148054
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes135953
Wilcox124726
Bullock120439
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90334
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 806792

Reported Deaths: 11816
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby899641550
Davidson84917890
Knox48078606
Hamilton42089473
Rutherford40502405
Williamson26408211
Sumner22370334
Montgomery18221217
Out of TN17648103
Wilson17381218
Unassigned16156129
Sullivan15257280
Blount14643192
Bradley13914143
Washington13334236
Sevier12751171
Maury12621162
Putnam10932173
Madison10384237
Robertson9307125
Anderson8413161
Hamblen8326170
Greene7472149
Tipton7094104
Coffee6665117
Dickson6471107
Cumberland6305125
Gibson6269143
Carter6164155
Bedford6163124
McMinn615494
Roane6052100
Jefferson5917121
Loudon587568
Lawrence566686
Monroe553495
Hawkins5513103
Warren541580
Dyer5304103
Franklin496487
Fayette478078
Obion442596
Cocke431897
Rhea423575
Lincoln422462
Cheatham419249
Marshall401357
Campbell399159
Weakley389960
Giles384198
Henderson365274
Carroll352881
White347168
Macon345674
Hardeman342263
Hardin340065
Lauderdale310944
Henry306775
Marion304346
Scott297044
Claiborne295673
Wayne293133
Overton291660
Hickman273743
McNairy273453
DeKalb271952
Smith267337
Haywood266560
Grainger250648
Trousdale244322
Morgan237539
Fentress234245
Johnson221438
Bledsoe206711
Chester206648
Crockett197748
Polk189824
Unicoi187149
Cannon184531
Union181634
Grundy173830
Lake168326
Sequatchie162428
Humphreys160821
Benton156139
Decatur155738
Lewis151325
Meigs130923
Jackson128235
Stewart127026
Clay107631
Houston105633
Perry105328
Moore97517
Van Buren81321
Pickett75323
Hancock52112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events