Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Here comes $3 gas, just as Americans start traveling again

Travel-starved Americans emerging from lockdown m...

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Travel-starved Americans emerging from lockdown may need to budget for $3-a-gallon gasoline on their next road trip.

Prices at the pump are on the rise, driven higher by oil prices hitting $60 per barrel, a surge of economic optimism, restraint from US frackers and unprecedented production cuts by OPEC and Russia. The energy rally has been further boosted by predictions on Wall Street of a new oil "supercycle."

The national average price of gasoline has climbed 47 straight days to nearly $2.89 per gallon, according to AAA. US drivers haven't experienced a $3 average price per gallon since 2014, though it came close in 2018 and 2019.

"$3 gas will be the norm by Memorial Day," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities. "We've been trapped inside for a year. People want to get out of the house."

Some states are already dealing with $3 gas, including Pennsylvania, Illinois, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California.

The pain at the pump could cause political problems for the White House. President Joe Biden took swift action this winter to respond to the climate crisis by cracking down on the fossil fuels industry.

That has led some critics to try to pin the "blame" for higher gas prices on Biden — even though energy industry insiders say the increase really is not about federal policy.

"Make no mistake, prices would have gone up no matter who was in the White House," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "This is more about economic recovery."

Goldman Sachs: $80 crude is coming this summer

After getting crushed by Covid in 2020, the oil market has been one of the biggest winners of the reopening surge on Wall Street. US crude hit a pandemic high of $66.09 a barrel on March 5, an incredible rebound from the April 2020 low of negative $37 a barrel.

OPEC and Russia gave the oil rally a turbo boost earlier this month, shocking the market with a decision to extend their dramatic production cuts for at least another month.

The V-shaped recovery in the oil sector did run into trouble last week. US crude tumbled 6% to $61.42 a barrel on worries over the rocky rollout of vaccines in Europe.

But Goldman Sachs is predicting the oil rally will return as demand accelerates. The investment bank expects Brent crude, the world benchmark, to rise from just $65 today to $80 by the summer.

"We view the recent sell-off as a transient pullback in an otherwise large oil price rally and a buying opportunity," Damien Courvalin, Goldman's head of energy research, wrote in a report to clients last week.

Rising demand, subdued supply

De Haan is taken aback by how quickly gasoline demand is returning to levels last seen just before the pandemic erupted. Based on GasBuddy data on gasoline purchases, weekly US demand during the week ending March 20 stood roughly 1% above the week ending March 14, 2020.

Searches for driving directions in the United States have also recovered above January 2020 levels, according to mobility trends published by Apple. By contrast, similar searches in Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy remain well below January 2020 levels.

"There is a little more cabin fever this spring," De Haan said. "The overwhelming odds are that we will at some point see the national average touch the $3 mark."

Beyond the desire to take road trips, the energy market is being helped by subdued US supply. The pandemic dealt a crushing blow to the US oil boom, with frackers drastically cutting production to stay alive.

Even with US crude above $60 a barrel, the nation is only producing about 10.9 million barrels of oil per day, according to estimates from the federal government. That's down by a staggering 2.2 million daily barrels from the same period in 2020.

Of course, that also means US producers have the ability to pump a lot more if prices get too high.

The Keystone Pipeline debate

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service, doesn't think the national average will hit $3 a gallon this year because of high unemployment, remote work and reduced travel to major sporting and entertainment events.

Regardless, higher gas prices will feed the narrative that Biden's energy policies will hit US consumers in the wallet. On the campaign trail, Biden had to repeatedly deny claims from his opponent that he would ban fracking.

But Biden did move quickly to address the climate crisis. On his first day in office, he rescinded the Keystone XL Pipeline, placed a temporary moratorium on oil and gas leasing in the Arctic and moved to rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change.

In late January, Biden also imposed a 60-day suspension of new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits on federal lands unless the Interior Department's leaders approve them. Critically, that policy only applied to new leases and permits, not existing ones. Much to the dismay of climate activists, the Interior Department said earlier this month that the 60-day suspension will not be renewed.

Still, energy analysts rejected the notion that Biden's tough stance on fossil fuels is lifting gasoline prices, at least so far.

"Some blame is being laid on Biden and the Keystone Pipeline but that has absolutely nothing to do with the price of crude or gasoline this year," Kloza said.

$4 gas could speed up the EV boom

Of course, if Biden does take action to severely constrain US production, that could eventually lead to higher oil prices down the line.

Prices are probably not at the level yet where they would eat into demand by causing drivers to cancel road trips. And it's not clear what that tipping point would be given the excitement about reopening after the pandemic.

"$3 gas isn't going to scare anyone away," said De Haan. "People are not going to hold back this summer. They are finally starting to feel better."

Bigger picture, the oil industry doesn't want to see prices spike too high because that would only accelerate the shift to electric vehicles.

"You don't want to go there," said Mizuho's Yawger. "You will kill the golden goose."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511779

Reported Deaths: 10436
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson741321442
Mobile37312775
Madison33292486
Tuscaloosa24867434
Montgomery23439543
Shelby22824229
Baldwin20361296
Lee15290166
Calhoun14165303
Morgan14066259
Etowah13608339
Marshall11805218
Houston10259269
Elmore9843198
Limestone9674142
Cullman9291185
St. Clair9285231
Lauderdale9034217
DeKalb8675179
Talladega7880167
Walker7017269
Jackson6705105
Autauga651798
Blount6387130
Colbert6122125
Coffee5349107
Dale4730109
Russell419136
Franklin418082
Covington4029110
Chilton4008107
Escambia384274
Tallapoosa3832144
Dallas3504146
Clarke347657
Chambers3469114
Marion304299
Pike299474
Lawrence291092
Winston270271
Bibb252958
Marengo248458
Geneva242971
Pickens231957
Barbour221354
Hale214872
Butler207266
Fayette205158
Henry185942
Cherokee179442
Randolph173341
Monroe169339
Washington163238
Macon152047
Crenshaw149157
Clay148054
Cleburne144641
Lamar137333
Lowndes135652
Wilcox124726
Bullock119439
Conecuh108425
Perry107727
Sumter102431
Coosa94424
Greene89733
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 801645

Reported Deaths: 11713
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby895241536
Davidson84303880
Knox47667602
Hamilton41792468
Rutherford40107398
Williamson26176210
Sumner22166327
Montgomery18031214
Out of TN17927103
Wilson17258214
Unassigned16138129
Sullivan15060279
Blount14554189
Bradley13730142
Washington13184236
Sevier12617167
Maury12533162
Putnam10861172
Madison10309236
Robertson9231124
Anderson8375160
Hamblen8281169
Greene7429149
Tipton7075104
Coffee6617117
Dickson6434107
Cumberland6275123
Gibson6252141
Carter6111155
McMinn611194
Bedford6073123
Roane603897
Jefferson5865121
Loudon585368
Lawrence564286
Monroe550793
Hawkins5461102
Warren539780
Dyer5296103
Franklin492587
Fayette476275
Obion441095
Cocke426596
Rhea421575
Lincoln420862
Cheatham415847
Marshall399557
Campbell396459
Weakley386760
Giles381498
Henderson364874
Carroll352181
White345067
Macon343974
Hardeman341763
Hardin337464
Lauderdale310744
Henry305976
Marion303145
Scott295444
Claiborne293371
Wayne292333
Overton290658
Hickman272943
McNairy272053
DeKalb270952
Haywood266460
Smith264136
Grainger249747
Trousdale243322
Morgan236038
Fentress233745
Johnson220438
Chester206248
Bledsoe205410
Crockett197748
Polk187724
Unicoi185747
Cannon183431
Union180634
Grundy172830
Lake168326
Sequatchie161227
Humphreys159521
Decatur155637
Benton154339
Lewis150125
Meigs129523
Jackson127535
Stewart126725
Clay107531
Houston105433
Perry105128
Moore96417
Van Buren81020
Pickett75123
Hancock51912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events