Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nikes are getting harder to find at stores. Here's why

Struggling to find Nike sneakers at your neighborhood...

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: CNN

Struggling to find Nike sneakers at your neighborhood shoe store? That's by design.

Nike wants customers to buy more of its shoes, clothing and gear at Nike stores and on Nike.com and its apps, as well as at a more limited group of retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods and Foot Locker. So the company in recent years has slashed the number of traditional retailers it sells its goods to while shifting to grow directly through its own channels, especially online. That has affected big and small retailers. In addition to pulling out of some independently owned stores, Nike also ended a partnership selling on Amazon in 2019. Nike has not disclosed which retailers specifically it has cut ties with.

The company's move away from a primarily wholesale distribution model is a departure from the early decades of Nike. Small, independent sneaker retailers were key to growing Nike's popularity in the company's early days, when people found out about upcoming shoe releases from visiting the local shop. But Nike has said it can make more than double the profit selling goods through its own website and physical stores than it can through wholesale partners.

Nike gets to control the shopper experience more tightly and the prices at which products are sold when it goes directly to consumers. That's a big deal for Nike, a premium brand that wants to ensure merchandise is showcased to customers in enticing ways and prevent products from being discounted too heavily.

Nike is eliminating what it calls "undifferentiated" retail partners — stores that are "plopping Nike stuff on their shelf or website and hoping somebody finds it," said Sam Poser, an analyst at Williams Trading who covers the company. Nike is "saying to the retailers that unless you do things that enhance the brand, we're not going to sell to you."

In September, Ed Shaen, the owner of Sneakin' In, an athletic shoe store in Bellmawr, New Jersey, got a letter in the mail from Nike saying that his account would be closed after 37 years.

"I have the letter hanging on the wall. Right next to the trophy [Nike] gave me for being a great dealer" in 1992, he said.

Shaen said Nike makes up more than half of his sales. The end of the Nike partnership, coupled with the crippling impact of the pandemic, will likely lead him to close the store by the end of the year, he said.

"My loyalty to Nike didn't mean anything," Shaen said. "It's all about direct-to-consumer now."

Sandra Carreon-John, a spokesperson for Nike, did not comment directly on Shaen's account, but said in an email that the company "continually evaluates the marketplace to understand how we best serve consumers, making adjustments to our sales channels as needed to create a consistent, connected and modern shopping experience."

'We took a chance on them'

Nike CFO Matthew Friend said in December that Nike has "reduced the number of undifferentiated accounts in North America by roughly 30%" since it first announced the strategy in 2017, when Nike said it would focus its resources, marketing and top products on just 40 select retail partners.

"You'll see even more movement from undifferentiated retail into a smaller number of partners and our own stores" that offer customers a "premium experience," CEO John Donahue told analysts Thursday. Such experiences include building out a specific Nike-branded section of a store, or having Nike-dedicated employees specially trained to help consumers understand the benefits of a running shoe, for example — efforts that improve the customer experience but are often cost prohibitive for small, independent sneaker stores.

Rivals Under Armour and Adidas are following Nike's lead and also pulling back on the number of retail partners they rely on as they build up direct-to-consumer sales.

"We're exiting thousands of non-strategic wholesale accounts, particularly in the US, to win with the winners," Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said in November.

Under Armour CFO David Bergman said last month that the company "will begin to exit certain undifferentiated wholesale distribution, primarily in North America, starting in the back half of 2021." The plan calls for Under Armour to pull out of 2,000 to 3,000 outside retailers' stores.

Losing Nike or other popular athletic brands can be a blow to shoe stores and clothing retailers. Nike is a top draw for customers and, without the brand, stores can struggle to compete. Nike also owns the Jordan brand and Converse.

L&L Shoes in Palestine, Texas, sold Nike for decades and the brand made up around 70% of the store's sport shoe sales.

But in 2019, Nike "sent us a letter in the mail that we no longer fit their distribution goals," said owner Marty Nash. "We haven't been able to get Nikes ever since."

"It hurt some cause there are a lot of people who are dedicated to that brand," he said. "I thought it was pretty dirty because we were buying them out of the back of a car" in the 1970s from Nike salesmen trying to get independent stores to buy sneakers.

Carreon-John, the Nike spokesperson, did not comment directly on Nash's account.

Nash feels that he helped Nike reach consumers when it was still an emerging brand and the company has given up on small stores like his.

"We took a chance on them."

—CNN Business' Clare Duffy contributed to this article.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 511460

Reported Deaths: 10436
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson740791442
Mobile37240775
Madison33268486
Tuscaloosa24844434
Montgomery23426543
Shelby22814229
Baldwin20347296
Lee15282166
Calhoun14162303
Morgan14060259
Etowah13604339
Marshall11803218
Houston10255269
Elmore9831198
Limestone9670142
Cullman9289185
St. Clair9279231
Lauderdale9024217
DeKalb8674179
Talladega7875167
Walker7015269
Jackson6705105
Autauga651398
Blount6383130
Colbert6122125
Coffee5344107
Dale4730109
Russell419136
Franklin417782
Covington4027110
Chilton4007107
Escambia383974
Tallapoosa3832144
Dallas3502146
Clarke347557
Chambers3466114
Marion304299
Pike299374
Lawrence291092
Winston270271
Bibb252958
Marengo248458
Geneva242671
Pickens231957
Barbour221254
Hale214772
Butler207266
Fayette205158
Henry185942
Cherokee179442
Randolph173341
Monroe169239
Washington163038
Macon152047
Crenshaw149157
Clay148054
Cleburne144641
Lamar137233
Lowndes135652
Wilcox124726
Bullock119439
Conecuh108325
Perry107727
Sumter102331
Coosa94424
Greene89733
Choctaw58124
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 798621

Reported Deaths: 11709
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby892281536
Davidson83993881
Knox47431602
Hamilton41640469
Rutherford39910398
Williamson26058210
Sumner22074327
Montgomery17951214
Out of TN17812103
Wilson17172214
Unassigned16125129
Sullivan14983279
Blount14498189
Bradley13655142
Washington13112235
Sevier12553166
Maury12486162
Putnam10841172
Madison10289236
Robertson9204124
Anderson8334160
Hamblen8245169
Greene7402149
Tipton7062104
Coffee6593117
Dickson6407107
Gibson6249141
Cumberland6243123
McMinn609394
Carter6083155
Roane603197
Bedford6030123
Jefferson5850121
Loudon583068
Lawrence562686
Monroe549993
Hawkins5417102
Warren538679
Dyer5291103
Franklin489087
Fayette475675
Obion440395
Cocke423496
Rhea421375
Lincoln420162
Cheatham413047
Marshall398157
Campbell395559
Weakley385760
Giles380798
Henderson364774
Carroll352081
White344267
Macon342074
Hardeman341263
Hardin335864
Lauderdale310544
Henry305276
Marion302045
Scott293744
Claiborne292771
Wayne291831
Overton289958
Hickman272343
McNairy271653
DeKalb270152
Haywood266360
Smith263536
Grainger248947
Trousdale242922
Morgan234838
Fentress232845
Johnson219438
Chester205648
Bledsoe204710
Crockett197548
Polk186824
Unicoi184947
Cannon182631
Union179034
Grundy172530
Lake168326
Sequatchie160626
Humphreys158921
Decatur155537
Benton154039
Lewis149225
Meigs128723
Jackson127035
Stewart126525
Clay107431
Houston104833
Perry104828
Moore95917
Van Buren80720
Pickett75123
Hancock51512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events