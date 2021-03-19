Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed

According to the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, about 90 million stimulus payments have been sent. Many struggling Americans are using the latest checks to pay bills and lower debt. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.

Posted: Mar 19, 2021 11:46 AM
Posted By: CNN

The head of the Internal Revenue Service warned Thursday that it may not be able to start sending child tax credit payments in July, as called for by the $1.9 trillion relief law.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told a House subcommittee that the agency is struggling to juggle the traditional tax season, the $1,400 stimulus payments and the other demands that the Democrats' massive new relief package has placed on it.

The roughly one-month tax filing extension, announced this week, further shortened the time that the IRS can devote to creating a portal to allow it to send the child tax credit to families periodically this year, instead of as a lump sum at tax time.

"We now have one month less to do the development," Rettig said. "The same people who do our income tax processing, EIP [economic impact payment] processing are the people that need to develop that portal. So I don't have the resources to devote to that portal until filing season ends, which is May 17."

He pledged "to do our best" to start sending out the payments by July 1.

One of the major measures in the relief package is a one-year enhancement to the child tax credit, which is expected to cut child poverty nearly in half.

"The success of that provision is significantly dependent on how the Internal Revenue Service implements it," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Democrat of Texas, noting that it has been described as the most important effort to reduce child poverty in a generation.

What the stimulus offers parents

Families can receive a credit of $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each one under age 18, up from the current credit of up to $2,000 per child under age 17. The enhanced portion of the credit will be available for single parents with annual incomes up to $75,000 and joint filers making up to $150,000 a year.

The key change is that the tax credit will become fully refundable so that more low-income parents can take advantage of it. Until now, it has only been partially refundable -- leaving more than 20 million children unable to get the full credit because their families' incomes are too low.

Lawmakers also wanted to make it easier for parents to use the funds to cover their expenses during the year. So the law calls for sending families half the credit on a monthly or periodic basis, from July through December. The other half would be claimed on their 2021 tax returns.

"I think it might be a challenge to get into monthly right out of the box," Rettig said. "That time frame might change in some manner."

President Joe Biden and Democrats are already pushing to make the changes to the child tax credit permanent, rather than just for 2021.

Tax break for the unemployed

Rettig also said that the jobless who have already filed their tax returns should not file amended returns to claim the stimulus' package tax break on unemployment compensation.

The law waives income taxes on up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits received in 2020 for households earning less than $150,000, helping laid-off workers who faced surprise tax bills on their jobless benefits.

"We believe we will be able to automatically issue refunds associated with the $10,200," said Rettig, noting that one complication is distinguishing whether one or two people in the household received benefits.

The IRS recently provided instructions and a worksheet for those who have yet to complete their 2020 returns and who will report unemployment compensation. It guides the jobless through filling out the correct amounts on Schedule 1 of Form 1040.

Major backlogs

The agency must address these new relief provisions and others at a time when it is thinly staffed and contending with a backlog made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of December, it still had millions of tax year 2019 returns to be processed. Many IRS workers were sent to work from home during the pandemic, leading to delays in addressing paper returns. At one point last year, the pile up of unopened mail had to be kept in trailers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 510048

Reported Deaths: 10391
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson738321432
Mobile37106769
Madison33174483
Tuscaloosa24692434
Montgomery23351541
Shelby22734227
Baldwin20287296
Lee15231163
Calhoun14148302
Morgan14041258
Etowah13585337
Marshall11793218
Houston10242269
Elmore9768198
Limestone9657142
St. Clair9261230
Cullman9251185
Lauderdale9000216
DeKalb8660178
Talladega7849167
Walker7000269
Jackson6687105
Autauga649598
Blount6376130
Colbert6115125
Coffee5340105
Dale4728109
Franklin417582
Russell417434
Covington4023109
Chilton3993106
Escambia383373
Tallapoosa3826144
Dallas3494146
Clarke346956
Chambers3464114
Marion304299
Pike299274
Lawrence290892
Winston269371
Bibb251958
Marengo248558
Geneva242671
Pickens231357
Barbour220254
Hale213872
Butler206966
Fayette204258
Henry185142
Cherokee179242
Randolph172341
Monroe169239
Washington162938
Macon151046
Crenshaw149255
Clay147954
Cleburne143841
Lamar136833
Lowndes135352
Wilcox124626
Bullock119439
Conecuh108225
Perry107727
Sumter102331
Coosa94324
Greene89333
Choctaw58023
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 796624

Reported Deaths: 11681
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby890861534
Davidson83747877
Knox47324599
Hamilton41501465
Rutherford39787398
Williamson25973208
Sumner22008327
Montgomery17904213
Out of TN17725103
Wilson17104214
Unassigned16082128
Sullivan14935279
Blount14456186
Bradley13575142
Washington13073235
Sevier12509166
Maury12450162
Putnam10826172
Madison10286236
Robertson9183124
Anderson8306160
Hamblen8236169
Greene7397149
Tipton7053104
Coffee6576117
Dickson6386107
Gibson6243141
Cumberland6234123
McMinn607993
Carter6068155
Roane602096
Bedford5983122
Jefferson5838121
Loudon582368
Lawrence562186
Monroe548592
Hawkins5410101
Warren537879
Dyer5285103
Franklin487687
Fayette474575
Obion439895
Cocke421496
Rhea420974
Lincoln419662
Cheatham411147
Marshall396957
Campbell394659
Weakley384960
Giles380297
Henderson364474
Carroll351881
White343967
Macon341474
Hardeman340963
Hardin335264
Lauderdale310544
Henry305075
Marion301245
Scott293244
Claiborne292371
Wayne291531
Overton289958
Hickman272143
McNairy271553
DeKalb269852
Haywood266160
Smith262336
Grainger247947
Trousdale242522
Morgan234538
Fentress232645
Johnson219238
Chester205448
Bledsoe204210
Crockett197548
Unicoi184747
Polk184624
Cannon182131
Union178434
Grundy172230
Lake168126
Sequatchie160527
Humphreys158721
Decatur155337
Benton153739
Lewis148925
Meigs128723
Jackson126734
Stewart126325
Clay107331
Houston104833
Perry104728
Moore95817
Van Buren80620
Pickett75123
Hancock51412

Most Popular Stories

Community Events