Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

FBI releases new video footage of officers being assaulted at the US Capitol

The FBI released on Thursday several new video clips of violence toward police during the Capitol riot,...

Posted: Mar 18, 2021 4:21 PM
Posted By: CNN

The FBI released on Thursday several new video clips of violence toward police during the Capitol riot, as investigators continue their hunt for suspects.

The videos -- showing graphic moments of rioters beating police with metal poles, stolen shields and chemical sprays -- highlight some of the more shocking moments from the riot, such as when the crowd worked to overcome a police line to push through a lower archway into the Capitol building.

Even with so many arrests and footage documenting the siege already, the FBI's release and request to the public for help identifying the people in the video shows how they continue to pursue cases of severe violence from the pro-Trump crowd.

Video capturing the hours-long siege inside and outside the Capitol has been immense in its volume and available publicly for months, since many participants and observers had already posted footage online. But investigators have worked to zero in on specific rioters and moments, scrubbing through the tens of thousands of hours they've collected of police body cameras, news broadcasts, surveillance images and video taken from social media and even from the cell phones of rioters who have been arrested.

The FBI's release on Thursday now matches clips of rioters, whose faces are hard to see clearly as they punch, spray or batter police, with clearer images of faces in the crowd.

The Justice Department has charged more than 65 people for assaulting law enforcement but is still seeking information to identify others involved in assaults during the insurrection, according to a press release on Thursday. The assault cases are some of the most serious among more than 300 people arrested on charges stemming from the Capitol riots, which left five people dead, including a US Capitol Police officer, and injured more than 100 law enforcement officials.

Many of the 10 clips released Thursday are extremely disturbing. One shows a protestor grabbing an officer by the helmet and smashing his head repeatedly against a door jamb.

In one 22-second clip, a man with a patterned blue mask covering his mouth is seen shoving the face of an officer at one of the entrances of the Capitol. In a 38-second video, a man with a yellow face covering and a red backpack is seen repeatedly striking officers with what appears to be a stick.

And in a 56-second clip, a man is seen using what appears to be a tree branch to strike at officers that are preventing the crowd from entering the Capitol.

The longest video released on Thursday shows three minutes of body camera footage of a man wearing a black, red and white jacket attacking officers while another rioter was on the ground. An officer used a stun gun to fend the man off.

Another video shows a man in an aqua blue windbreaker jacket with a navy blue hood walking up stairs that overlooked an area with several identifiable law enforcement officers. The unidentified man is seen spraying a cloud of smoke onto the officers and walking away.

"The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on January 6," Steven M. D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said in a statement. "These individuals are seen on video committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people.

Among those who have already been charged in connection to the riot are two men who were arrested for assaulting USCP Officer Brian Sicknick, the officer who died after the attack. The DOJ announced their arrests Monday, alleging the pair worked together to spray police, including Sicknick, with a toxic chemical spray during the riot. Investigators have not released Sicknick's cause of death.

Federal prosecutors have also filed charges against Thomas Sibick, who allegedly participated in the brutal assault of DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. Prosecutors said Sibick was seen on police body-camera footage assaulting Fanone while he lay on the ground outside the Capitol during the riot.

Fanone told CNN earlier this year that he had been tased several times in the neck, had been beaten with a flagpole and had heard people screaming, "Kill him with his own gun," while rioters tried to pull his weapon out of its holster.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 509476

Reported Deaths: 10363
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson737221433
Mobile37092765
Madison33108480
Tuscaloosa24677434
Montgomery23317538
Shelby22701226
Baldwin20263295
Lee15218163
Calhoun14137301
Morgan14033258
Etowah13572336
Marshall11780217
Houston10236268
Elmore9753197
Limestone9648142
St. Clair9253230
Cullman9237185
Lauderdale8993216
DeKalb8661178
Talladega7839167
Walker6989268
Jackson6673105
Autauga648396
Blount6371129
Colbert6107125
Coffee5338105
Dale4722109
Franklin417582
Russell416234
Covington4020108
Chilton3984106
Escambia383373
Tallapoosa3818143
Dallas3490144
Clarke346556
Chambers3460113
Marion304198
Pike299074
Lawrence290892
Winston268970
Bibb251258
Marengo247858
Geneva242671
Pickens231157
Barbour219954
Hale213872
Butler206966
Fayette204258
Henry185042
Cherokee179142
Randolph172041
Monroe169039
Washington163038
Macon150345
Crenshaw149155
Clay147954
Cleburne143841
Lamar136733
Lowndes135352
Wilcox124726
Bullock119339
Conecuh108225
Perry107627
Sumter102131
Coosa94324
Greene89133
Choctaw57823
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 795963

Reported Deaths: 11658
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby890401530
Davidson83700874
Knox47296597
Hamilton41470465
Rutherford39754397
Williamson25954208
Sumner21987325
Montgomery17881213
Out of TN17687103
Wilson17084214
Unassigned16073128
Sullivan14902279
Blount14448186
Bradley13557142
Washington13047235
Sevier12492166
Maury12438162
Putnam10808171
Madison10281235
Robertson9175123
Anderson8295159
Hamblen8229169
Greene7386149
Tipton7052104
Coffee6567117
Dickson6383107
Gibson6242141
Cumberland6230123
McMinn607793
Carter6065155
Roane601896
Bedford5981122
Jefferson5832121
Loudon582067
Lawrence561884
Monroe547892
Hawkins5393100
Warren537779
Dyer5279103
Franklin487286
Fayette474175
Obion439795
Cocke421196
Rhea420573
Lincoln419662
Cheatham410647
Marshall396857
Campbell393959
Weakley384660
Giles379997
Henderson364374
Carroll351781
White343767
Macon341174
Hardeman340963
Hardin334664
Lauderdale310544
Henry304575
Marion301245
Scott292844
Claiborne292271
Wayne291531
Overton289758
Hickman272143
McNairy271553
DeKalb269652
Haywood266160
Smith262336
Grainger247847
Trousdale242322
Morgan234438
Fentress232544
Johnson218938
Chester205348
Bledsoe203510
Crockett197548
Polk184424
Unicoi184147
Cannon181931
Union178334
Grundy171830
Lake168126
Sequatchie160527
Humphreys158721
Decatur155237
Benton153439
Lewis148925
Meigs128423
Jackson126734
Stewart126325
Clay107331
Houston104833
Perry104728
Moore95617
Van Buren80620
Pickett75123
Hancock51412

Most Popular Stories

Community Events