Clear
BREAKING NEWS Tornado Watch issued for 8 counties in North Alabama Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

8 eating habits that can interfere with sleep

Food choices can make all the difference when it comes to getting a good night's rest.If you struggle with...

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 7:03 PM
Posted By: CNN

Food choices can make all the difference when it comes to getting a good night's rest.

If you struggle with falling and staying asleep, or wake up feeling tired, it might be time to take inventory of what you're eating and when.

These eight diet habits can cause you to toss and turn, so avoid them for an uninterrupted slumber:

1. Consuming too much caffeine

Caffeine can interfere with sleep even when consumed up to six hours before bedtime, according to one study.

Caffeine interferes with the action of a chemical known as adenosine, which has sedative properties and builds up in the brain to signal sleep. The stimulant compound can also interfere with circadian rhythms, which can delay the onset of sleep.

In addition to coffee, caffeine is found in tea, soft drinks, energy drinks and chocolate. For a more extensive list of caffeine content from various sources, check out this chart from the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

2. Eating big meals

That big creamy pasta or steak dinner may seem appealing if you haven't eaten much all day, but a large, heavy meal can cause bloating, making it difficult to fall or stay asleep.

Additionally, fat takes longer to digest and can cause discomfort when lying down. Try avoiding high-fat meals for dinner, and wait at least two hours after eating before going to bed. "And don't just sit on the couch and watch Netflix (after you eat) -- do some stretching and move around a bit," said Vandana Sheth, a California-based registered dietitian nutritionist who provides counseling about diet and sleep hygiene to clients.

If hunger hits before bedtime, "a light, low calorie snack may help to reduce hunger pangs that can disrupt sleep," said Gary Zammit, executive director of the Sleep Disorders Institute in New York City, via email.

3. Consuming too much sugar

Avoid bedtime snacks containing lots of sugar, which can disrupt sleep. "Research suggests that high sugar intakes can predispose postmenopausal women to night sweats," said Nancy Z. Farrell Allen, a Virginia-based registered dietitian nutritionist and national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

4. Spicy foods

Spicy foods can contribute to heartburn, making it difficult to fall asleep and causing discomfort during the night. Limit or avoid chiles, curry and other red-hot foods.

Additionally, highly acidic foods, especially soft drinks, can contribute to nighttime awakenings, Zamitt explained.

5. Alcohol

Having a glass of wine or a nightcap may help you fall asleep, but drinking before bedtime can disturb your sleep during the night, Farrell Allen explained. "It can hamper the amount of deep sleep we get, increase those nightly trips in the middle of the night to the bathroom, and dehydrate us with a resultant headache."

"Limit the late-night alcohol consumption to 1 to 2 standard serving sizes, interspersed with water, and certainly call it quits a few hours before bedtime to give your body time to process these beverages," Farrell Allen said via email.

6. Too many fluids

Consuming large amounts of any fluid in the evening can increase the frequency of urination, contributing to awakenings during the night. Try to avoid fluids close to bedtime to help ensure an uninterrupted night's sleep.

7. Carrying too many or too few pounds

In addition to these offenders, carrying excess body weight may increase the risk of sleep apnea, which can affect the ability to breathe at night and be disruptive to sleep, Sheth said.

"A high body mass index is the most significant predictor of whether or not someone will be diagnosed with sleep apnea," Zammit said.

Zammit pointed out that those who are too thin can also experience disruptions in sleep. "Individuals with anorexia or bulimia, who are severely underweight, often have a fragmented, insomnia-like sleep," he said.

Subscribe to CNN's Sleep, But Better Newsletter: Want the best sleep of your life? Sign up for our newsletter series for helpful hints to achieve better sleep.

8. Restricting calories during the day

Some people who severely restrict calories during daytime hours will rebound at night and consume food in the hours just before sleep and during the sleep period, which can contribute to sleep disturbances, Zammit explained.

"If people experience night eating, they should talk with their doctors about their dietary plan," he added.

It no doubt can be tough switching your habits, but the changes will be well worth it in the long term.

If you need help, don't hesitate to enlist the help of a doctor, as Zammit suggests, or work with a registered dietitian nutritionist. (You can search for one in your area on the website of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.)

Above all, ease into any adjustments by tackling one at a time to set yourself on a solid path to sounder sleep.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 508717

Reported Deaths: 10337
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson736221425
Mobile36979762
Madison33049479
Tuscaloosa24642431
Montgomery23284537
Shelby22666226
Baldwin20227294
Lee15205163
Calhoun14112301
Morgan14023258
Etowah13553335
Marshall11769217
Houston10231267
Elmore9728197
Limestone9641142
St. Clair9234230
Cullman9233184
Lauderdale8973216
DeKalb8657178
Talladega7814167
Walker6979268
Jackson6662105
Autauga647495
Blount6361129
Colbert6101125
Coffee5335105
Dale4719108
Franklin417282
Russell414034
Covington4019108
Chilton3979106
Escambia383173
Tallapoosa3808143
Dallas3496143
Clarke346456
Chambers3458113
Marion303198
Pike298174
Lawrence290692
Winston268269
Bibb250858
Marengo247658
Geneva242571
Pickens231257
Barbour219853
Hale213872
Butler206866
Fayette204258
Henry184742
Cherokee179242
Randolph171441
Monroe168639
Washington162938
Macon149945
Crenshaw148955
Clay147954
Cleburne143641
Lamar136633
Lowndes135252
Wilcox124726
Bullock119339
Conecuh108225
Perry107427
Sumter101831
Coosa94124
Greene89132
Choctaw57523
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 794137

Reported Deaths: 11650
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby888971529
Davidson83462872
Knox47187596
Hamilton41379467
Rutherford39622396
Williamson25908208
Sumner21933325
Montgomery17834213
Out of TN17617103
Wilson17018214
Unassigned16023128
Sullivan14864278
Blount14412186
Bradley13492141
Washington13025235
Sevier12443166
Maury12410162
Putnam10786171
Madison10251235
Robertson9160123
Anderson8272159
Hamblen8197169
Greene7376149
Tipton7039104
Coffee6548117
Dickson6375107
Gibson6235141
Cumberland6216123
McMinn605993
Carter6055155
Roane600896
Bedford5966122
Jefferson5823121
Loudon580767
Lawrence561484
Monroe546692
Hawkins5382100
Warren537179
Dyer5278103
Franklin486285
Fayette473575
Obion439295
Rhea420173
Lincoln419462
Cocke418696
Cheatham408747
Marshall396357
Campbell392959
Weakley383960
Giles379497
Henderson364074
Carroll351681
White343367
Macon340774
Hardeman340463
Hardin334364
Lauderdale310444
Henry304375
Marion301145
Scott292544
Claiborne291071
Wayne290831
Overton289558
Hickman271542
McNairy271453
DeKalb269552
Haywood266060
Smith261936
Grainger247447
Trousdale242122
Morgan233938
Fentress231944
Johnson218438
Chester205248
Bledsoe203410
Crockett197548
Polk183624
Unicoi183547
Cannon181431
Union177834
Grundy171730
Lake168126
Sequatchie160126
Humphreys158221
Decatur154837
Benton152839
Lewis148825
Meigs128223
Jackson126634
Stewart126025
Clay107331
Houston104833
Perry104628
Moore95317
Van Buren80520
Pickett75023
Hancock51412

Most Popular Stories

Community Events